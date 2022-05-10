 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - May 10th

There remain but four prospects taking part in postseason action.

By Shaan Malik
/ new
Vancouver Giants at Kelowna Rockets Photo by Marissa Baecker/Getty Images

Unfortunately for the Belleville Senators, their playoff run lasted only two games, as they were swept out of a play-in series against the Rochester Americans this past week. Mark Kastelic tallied a goal and an assist across the two games, while Roby Järventie and Cole Reinhardt also found the back of the net. Filip Gustavsson made 54 saves on 62 shots, for a .871 save percentage.

Belleville lost both games in overtime by a 4-3 score, and notably blew a 3-0 lead in Game 1. What would’ve been a fantastic development opportunity for guys like Jake Sanderson and Viktor Lodin is now in the past, which means a long offseason to prepare for training camp. Meanwhile, there are four prospects in the system who are currently playing playoff hockey, all of whom are doing so in the CHL.

  • Ben Roger and Leevi Meriläinen are in the midst of OHL second-round action, as the Kingston Frontenacs took a 5-4 overtime win against the North Bay Battalion yesterday, to even up the series at a game apiece. The third-round selection from the 2020 draft made 47 saves on 51 shots in Game 2, while Roger, a right-shot defenseman and second-rounder from the year after, has 2 assists in 8 playoff games.
  • After becoming the first team in WHL history to knock out a top-seeded club in the first round of the playoffs, the Vancouver Giants are facing another gargantuan opponent in the Kamloops Blazers. Centre Zack Ostapchuk, another second-rounder from 2021, has an assist through two games as the Giants are down 2-0, with Game 3 happening late tonight. Even so, Ostapchuk’s monstrous first-round performance still has him leading the WHL in playoff scoring, with 17 points in 8 games. This is exactly what he needed to cap off the turnaround he’s had since becoming the captain of the team.
  • Lastly, Philippe Daoust, the burgeoning sixth-rounder from the 2020 draft, has 3 points in 3 games in the Saint John Sea Dogs’ first-round series against the Rimouski Oceanic, which the good guys are leading 2-1 after a 5-2 victory yesterday. The Sea Dogs are already slated to host the Memorial Cup this year, but a long run in the QMJHL playoffs would be a fantastic way for Daoust to get as much experience as possible before officially turning pro.

Loading comments...