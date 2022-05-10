Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - May 10th

Unfortunately for the Belleville Senators, their playoff run lasted only two games, as they were swept out of a play-in series against the Rochester Americans this past week. Mark Kastelic tallied a goal and an assist across the two games, while Roby Järventie and Cole Reinhardt also found the back of the net. Filip Gustavsson made 54 saves on 62 shots, for a .871 save percentage.

Cole Reinhardt scores the first goal in Belleville Senators playoff history! #GoSensGo



Excellent play by Agozzino to knock the puck down, and Sokolov to find Reinhardt. pic.twitter.com/qTTyA6bV5J — Everyday Sens (@EverydaySens) May 4, 2022

ROBY JÄRVENTIE TIES THE GAME!! #GoSensGo



Goal is credited to Shaw but it doesn’t look like he touched it. What a shot! pic.twitter.com/lWplcCnQgw — Everyday Sens (@EverydaySens) May 7, 2022

Belleville lost both games in overtime by a 4-3 score, and notably blew a 3-0 lead in Game 1. What would’ve been a fantastic development opportunity for guys like Jake Sanderson and Viktor Lodin is now in the past, which means a long offseason to prepare for training camp. Meanwhile, there are four prospects in the system who are currently playing playoff hockey, all of whom are doing so in the CHL.

Ben Roger and Leevi Meriläinen are in the midst of OHL second-round action, as the Kingston Frontenacs took a 5-4 overtime win against the North Bay Battalion yesterday, to even up the series at a game apiece. The third-round selection from the 2020 draft made 47 saves on 51 shots in Game 2, while Roger, a right-shot defenseman and second-rounder from the year after, has 2 assists in 8 playoff games.

After becoming the first team in WHL history to knock out a top-seeded club in the first round of the playoffs, the Vancouver Giants are facing another gargantuan opponent in the Kamloops Blazers. Centre Zack Ostapchuk, another second-rounder from 2021, has an assist through two games as the Giants are down 2-0, with Game 3 happening late tonight. Even so, Ostapchuk’s monstrous first-round performance still has him leading the WHL in playoff scoring, with 17 points in 8 games. This is exactly what he needed to cap off the turnaround he’s had since becoming the captain of the team.

Zack Ostapchuk tallies his 17th point of the WHL playoffs (7 games). #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/86kH4Fib84 — Everyday Sens (@EverydaySens) May 7, 2022

Lastly, Philippe Daoust, the burgeoning sixth-rounder from the 2020 draft, has 3 points in 3 games in the Saint John Sea Dogs’ first-round series against the Rimouski Oceanic, which the good guys are leading 2-1 after a 5-2 victory yesterday. The Sea Dogs are already slated to host the Memorial Cup this year, but a long run in the QMJHL playoffs would be a fantastic way for Daoust to get as much experience as possible before officially turning pro.