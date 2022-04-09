 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game 71 Preview and Open Thread: Ottawa Senators @ New York Rangers

The Mathieu Joseph show hits NYC

By Owen Welch
/ new
Ottawa Senators v Winnipeg Jets Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

Coming off a hard-fought loss to Nashville on Thursday, the Ottawa Senators head to MSG to take on the Rangers. The Sens ran these lines at practice yesterday (notes to follow):

From the same TSN1200 thread, DJ Smith will start Anton Forsberg tonight. Dylan Gambrell could return to the lineup while Drake Batherson remains out with the same non-COVID illness, and Tim Stützle continues to sit as the team monitors his ailing knee (thanks a lot, Montreal). The Sens have returned Cole Reinhardt to Belleville after his NHL debut. Travis Hamonic missed yesterday’s skate but only for a maintenance day (he literally just got here but what do I know). Mathieu Joseph is on fire.

The Rags shut out the Pens 3-0 on Thursday night and ran these lines at practice yesterday:

From the same Vince Mercogliano thread, Kaapo Kakko and Kevin Rooney could return to the New York lineup with Tyler Motte and Filip Chytil sustaining injuries last week. For those wondering, the Rangers defence looked like this last game: Lindgren-Fox, Miller-Trouba, and Nemeth-Schneider.

Game Notes

  • At the time of writing this, I hadn’t seen a confirmed starter for New York but suffice to say the Senators would rather see Alexandar Georgiev than the odds-on favourite to win the Vezina, Igor Shesterkin.
  • Looking at the stats, Ottawa generates more five-on-five offence (Corsi/expected goals (per naturalstattrick) while New York has better five-on-five defensive rates and better five-on-five save percentage.
  • The Rangers allow less on the penalty kill (again going by Corsi/expected goals rates) but surprisingly Ottawa has better PK goaltending.
  • Given their skill at the top of their lineup, it should come as no surprise that the Rangers generate more on the powerplay than the Senators so Ottawa might want to stay as disciplined as possible.

Where to watch/listen: SN360/City, TVAS2, TSN1200 @7PMEST

Stats

Players

Game 71 Ottawa Senators New York Rangers
Game 71 Ottawa Senators New York Rangers
Category Player # Player #
Goals Josh Norris 31 Chris Kreider 47
Assists Brady Tkachuk 29 Artemi Panarin 65
Points Brady Tkachuk 53 Artemi Panarin 85
Shots Brady Tkachuk 240 Chris Kreider 226
TOI Thomas Chabot 26:22 Adam Fox 24:04

Teams

Game 71 Ottawa Senators New York Rangers
Game 71 Ottawa Senators New York Rangers
Category Rank # Rank #
Goals 26th 2.67 18th 2.97
Goals against 23rd 3.19 3rd 2.51
Shots 20th 30.10 30th 28.50
Shots against 26th 32.92 14th 30.79
Powerplay 22nd 19.1% 2nd 26.6%
Penalty Kill 13th 80.5% 9th 81.6%
Corsi (5V5SVA) 21st 48.1% 23rd 47.0%
xGoals (5V5SVA) 23rd 47.2% 24th 46.9%

Loading comments...