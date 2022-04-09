Game 71 Preview and Open Thread: Ottawa Senators @ New York Rangers

Coming off a hard-fought loss to Nashville on Thursday, the Ottawa Senators head to MSG to take on the Rangers. The Sens ran these lines at practice yesterday (notes to follow):

Friday morning practice lines:

Tkachuk Norris Joseph

Formenton Stützle Gaudette

Kelly White Brown

Gambrell Kastelic Watson

Brannstrom Zub

Holden Zaitsev

Del Zotto Mete — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) April 8, 2022

From the same TSN1200 thread, DJ Smith will start Anton Forsberg tonight. Dylan Gambrell could return to the lineup while Drake Batherson remains out with the same non-COVID illness, and Tim Stützle continues to sit as the team monitors his ailing knee (thanks a lot, Montreal). The Sens have returned Cole Reinhardt to Belleville after his NHL debut. Travis Hamonic missed yesterday’s skate but only for a maintenance day (he literally just got here but what do I know). Mathieu Joseph is on fire.

The Rags shut out the Pens 3-0 on Thursday night and ran these lines at practice yesterday:

Kreider - Zib - Vatrano

Panarin - Strome - Copp

Laf - Goodrow - Kakko

Hunt - Rooney - Reaves

McKegg - Brodzinski - Gauthier — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) April 8, 2022

From the same Vince Mercogliano thread, Kaapo Kakko and Kevin Rooney could return to the New York lineup with Tyler Motte and Filip Chytil sustaining injuries last week. For those wondering, the Rangers defence looked like this last game: Lindgren-Fox, Miller-Trouba, and Nemeth-Schneider.

Game Notes

At the time of writing this, I hadn’t seen a confirmed starter for New York but suffice to say the Senators would rather see Alexandar Georgiev than the odds-on favourite to win the Vezina, Igor Shesterkin.

Looking at the stats, Ottawa generates more five-on-five offence (Corsi/expected goals (per naturalstattrick) while New York has better five-on-five defensive rates and better five-on-five save percentage.

The Rangers allow less on the penalty kill (again going by Corsi/expected goals rates) but surprisingly Ottawa has better PK goaltending.

Given their skill at the top of their lineup, it should come as no surprise that the Rangers generate more on the powerplay than the Senators so Ottawa might want to stay as disciplined as possible.

Where to watch/listen: SN360/City, TVAS2, TSN1200 @7PMEST

Stats

Players Game 71 Ottawa Senators New York Rangers Game 71 Ottawa Senators New York Rangers Category Player # Player # Goals Josh Norris 31 Chris Kreider 47 Assists Brady Tkachuk 29 Artemi Panarin 65 Points Brady Tkachuk 53 Artemi Panarin 85 Shots Brady Tkachuk 240 Chris Kreider 226 TOI Thomas Chabot 26:22 Adam Fox 24:04