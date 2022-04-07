Retirements, World Junior Bids, Russians To Be Drafted and More

- Marian Hossa will forever be a player admired in Ottawa. His time here was never forgotten and every fan cheered him on as he continued his quest to get that Stanley Cup. Unfortunately, a skin condition in 2017 cut Hossa’s career shorter than he would have liked and this week he has officially announced his retirement. Hossa will retire with the Blackhawks tonight after signing a one-day deal. While many would have hoped to see him retire with a more respectable team, it makes sense for him to end his career with the team that gave him the Cup. Good luck, Hossa!
- Another star player who is set to retire is Ryan Getzlaf. The Ducks’ captain and long-time star has spent the entirety of his 17 NHL seasons with the Ducks winning a Cup in 2007. While he’s currently out with injury, Getzlaf is expected to play the last few games of the season before officially retiring.
- Ottawa has been linked to the World Juniors bid ever since it was taken away from Russia. The news this week is promising and would be great news for Ottawa fans. The bid with the Quebec city partnership seems to be no more and the Sens are now teaming up with OSEG to bring 2023 World Juniors to Ottawa. The Sens working with OSEG is a step forward for the team and the city as it could lead to bigger developments for the Sens.
- It seems the LeBreton dream may still be alive. While the NCC announcement today won’t provide any clear answers, it’s something to keep an eye on as the late Eugene Melnyk had attempted yet another bid with another partnership than the one that previously fell apart.
- Sanctions on Russia have seen expansions into the world of sports, however, the NHL has decided to not mix politics with sports and will allow for Russian players to be included in scouting and the 2022 NHL draft.
- The OHL is proving that it will no longer tolerate any instances of harassment or abuse. It was announced on Wednesday that both the GM and Head Coach of the Niagra IceDogs will be suspended indefinitely after an investigation into a Whatsapp transcript proved that they both violated OHL policies. Both members will be eligible to apply for reinstatement in 2024 but the league will need proof of counselling and rehabilitation in order to accept their application.
- It seems the famous Zamboni goalie continues to have his life blessed after embarrassing the Leafs a few seasons ago. According to The Athletic’s Sara Civian, Ayres has secured a coaching job with the Southern Professional Hockey League’s Vermilion County Bobcats. That is also in addition to the Disney film inspired by his story. Anything for a good Leafs joke.
Filed under:
Retirements, World Junior Bids, Russians To Be Drafted and More
Thursday’s Edition of the Links, News and Notes
