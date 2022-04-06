BSens Split Busy Weekend

It was another weekend where the Belleville Senators found themselves playing games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This week, it was a date with the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday before a back-to-back in Springfield with the Thunderbirds.

Filip Gustavsson got the start on Friday. This was his first AHL start since the beginning of April, when he posted a 0.857 SV% in a 3-2 overtime loss against the Rochester Americans. Luckily for the Belleville faithful, Gustavsson was no April Fool on Friday night.

You wouldn’t know it, however, by the first shift of the game that saw the Wolf Pack score just 23 seconds after the puck dropped. Fortunately for Gustavsson, he bounced back and was a brick wall for the remainder of the game. Later in the first, a pair of defenseman in Jonathan Aspirot and Lassi Thomson got Belleville their first lead of the game and there was no turning back.

Early in the second, the a member of the pack in the box, Egor Sokolov netted his 16th of the year after some fine work in the offensive zone from the top unit. Logan Shaw added another powerplay goal in the third period, giving the BSens an undeniable 4-1 win.

On Saturday, the festivities started off with a classy move from the Springfield Thunderbirds, who paid tribute to the late Eugene Melnyk prior to puck drop.

Five minutes into the opening frame, Belleville found themselves in a familiar position by allowing the first goal of the game. Luckily, Clark Bishop managed to tie things up while Belleville was shorthanded, bringing a 1-1 game into the first intermission.

Clark Bishop starts off the scoring for the @BellevilleSens with a shorthanded goal in #BELvsSPR. pic.twitter.com/d9qXUrX1IO — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) April 2, 2022

While Springfield was able to regain the lead, it didn’t last long as the future of the Ottawa Senators combined for a beautiful goal halfway through the second.

Teamwork = making dreams work pic.twitter.com/iSQHV4rIbp — Belleville Senators (@BellevilleSens) April 2, 2022

Early in the third saw Jake Lucchini bring Belleville their first lead of the night on an absolute laserbeam.

Welcome to Snipe City, population Jake Lucchini pic.twitter.com/OCUBfETlL1 — Belleville Senators (@BellevilleSens) April 3, 2022

Unfortunately for Belleville, AHL Superstar James Neal managed to tie things up later in the period, forcing overtime. While chances went both ways, Tommy Cross eventually won it for the Thunderbirds - giving Belleville three of a possible four points to start the weekend.

On Sunday, the team returned to MassMutual Center for the final match of the weekend. A clearly tired BSens team surrendered the first three goals of the game, putting them in a place where they’d have to scratch and claw their way back into it. In the second period, on a pair of powerplay opportunities, Sokolov and Lucchini were once again your goal scorers, potting their 17th and 19th respectively. It wouldn’t be enough, however, for Belleville as they’d end up dropping this one 3-2 in regulation.

