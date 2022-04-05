 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - April 5th

When it’s the last month of the regular season

By Owen Welch
Ottawa Senators v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Prospect Team of the Week

Forwards

Roby Järventie

Roby has points in all three games in April so far including a goal against Springfield on Saturday (highlights here):

Philippe Daoust

Daoust accumulated all three points this week last Wednesday against Halifax:

Egor Sokolov

The big loveable teddy bear had a goal, an assist, and three shots on Sunday in an overtime loss in Springfield (highlights here):

Defence

Erik Brännström

While he only had one assist this week, Bonestorm comfortably led Ottawa’s defenders in five-on-five score- and venue-adjusted corsi percentage-rel (+9), shots (11), and didn’t take a penalty in three games (courtesy of naturalstattrick).

Lassi Thomson

Thomson had a goal and an assist last Friday in Hartford (highlights):

Goaltender

Mads Søgaard

As if we’d give this spot to anyone else after Søgaard stopped 27 of 29 in his NHL debut (including six of six on the penalty kill):

Silver Linings

  • For all the time he spends in the penalty box serving five or in the press box serving suspensions, Tyler Kleven seems like a pretty decent person. Along with some UND teammates, the dude from Fargo will host his own youth hockey program this summer.
  • Always a favourite around these parts, Carson Latimer had a two-goal game last Wednesday:

  • Other prospect injuries of note: Kevin Madolese, Ridly Greig, Shane Pinto, and Angus Crookshank

Stats

Pro

- - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L -
- - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L -
PLAYER POS AGE LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH%
Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 21 AHL 3 0 0 0 0 7 0% | 46 2 5 7 18 49 4%
Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 0 1 1 4 6 0%
Erik Brännström LD 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 1 2 3 10 21 5%
Erik Brännström LD 22 NHL 3 0 1 1 0 11 0% | 39 0 8 8 24 66 0%
Philippe Daoust C 20 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 15 0 5 5 4 13 0%
Maxence Guénette RD 20 AHL 1 0 0 0 0 1 0% | 43 5 12 17 4 50 10%
Parker Kelly C 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 27 5 1 6 37 30 17%
Parker Kelly C 22 AHL 3 0 1 1 2 5 0% | 33 5 9 14 34 65 8%
Shane Pinto C 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 5 0 1 1 2 5 0%
Jonathan Aspirot LD 22 AHL 3 1 0 1 2 6 17% | 35 4 11 15 34 58 7%
Angus Crookshank LW/C 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 0 0 0 0 0 0 0%
Roby Järventie C/LW 19 AHL 3 1 2 3 0 2 50% | 58 11 20 31 36 118 9%
Mark Kastelic C/RW 23 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 0 1 1 2 1 0%
Mark Kastelic C/RW 23 AHL 3 0 2 2 11 5 0% | 55 11 12 23 78 100 11%
Cole Reinhardt LW 22 AHL 3 0 0 0 4 4 0% | 59 11 14 25 54 101 11%
Egor Sokolov RW/LW 21 AHL 3 2 2 4 2 8 25% | 52 17 24 41 20 137 12%
Egor Sokolov RW/LW 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 0 0 0 4 8 0%
Lassi Thomson RD 21 AHL 3 1 2 3 2 4 25% | 32 8 14 22 50 63 13%
Lassi Thomson RD 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 16 0 5 5 2 18 0%

NCAA

- - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L -
- - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L -
PLAYER POS AGE TEAM GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH%
Tyler Boucher RW 19 Boston University 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 17 2 1 3 34 21 10%
Tyler Kleven LD 20 Univ. of North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 38 7 3 10 93 80 9%
Luke Loheit RW 21 Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 34 2 4 6 34 48 4%
Jakov Novak LW/C 23 Northeastern Univ. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 39 8 9 17 28 64 13%
Jake Sanderson LD 19 Univ. of North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 23 8 18 26 6 66 12%
Jonny Tychonick LD 22 Univ. of Omaha 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 24 2 6 8 19 33 6%

CHL

- - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L -
- - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L -
PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH%
Tyler Boucher RW 19 Ottawa OHL 4 1 3 4 0 17 6% | 21 7 7 14 10 74 9%
Ridly Greig C/LW 19 Brandon WHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 39 26 37 63 92 180 14%
Carson Latimer RW 19 Edmonton/Prince Albert WHL 3 2 0 2 0 6 33% | 58 16 20 36 24 133 12%
Zach Ostapchuk C 18 Vancouver WHL 2 0 0 0 0 5 0% | 54 19 16 35 49 161 12%
Ben Roger RD 19 London/Kingston OHL 3 0 1 1 0 2 0% | 49 1 10 11 37 61 2%
Chandler Romeo LD 18 Hamilton/Sarnia OHL 3 0 0 0 0 3 0% | 61 2 16 18 94 81 2%
Philippe Daoust C 20 Saint John QMJHL 3 2 1 3 2 6 33% | 26 19 13 32 6 58 33%

Europe

- - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L -
- - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L -
PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH%
Eric Engstrand LW 21 Malmö SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 41 7 3 10 2 30 23%
Eric Engstrand LW 21 Troja/Ljungby IF Allsvenskan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 14 1 3 4 27 26 4%
Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 33 19 22 41 12 88 22%
Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK J20 Playoffs 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 2 1 0 1 0 6 17%
Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 14 0 0 0 0 16 0%
Viktor Lodin C/LW 22 Timrå IK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 44 12 15 27 45 115 10%
Viktor Lodin C/LW 22 Timrå IK SHL Playoffs 2 0 1 1 0 5 0% | 4 0 1 1 4 10 0%

Goalies

- - - - - Since the last prospect update - - | - T O T A L - -
- - - - - Since the last prospect update - - | - T O T A L - -
PLAYER AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP W L OTL SOL SA GA SV% | GP W L OTL SOL SA GA SV%
Filip Gustavsson 23 Belleville AHL 2 1 1 0 0 64 4 93.8% | 12 5 4 1 1 305 27 91.1%
Filip Gustavsson 23 Ottawa NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0% | 15 3 11 1 0 473 54 88.6%
Kevin Mandolese 21 Belleville AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0% | 17 9 5 0 0 463 46 90.1%
Kevin Mandolese 21 Atlanta ECHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0% | 6 1 4 1 0 191 16 91.7%
Leevi Meriläinen 19 Kingston OHL 3 0 1 1 1 66 7 89.4% | 50 28 16 4 1 1467 160 89.1%
Mads Søgaard 21 Belleville AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0% | 31 16 13 1 0 874 82 90.6%
Mads Søgaard 21 Ottawa NHL 1 1 0 0 0 29 2 93.1% | 1 1 0 0 0 29 2 93.1%

