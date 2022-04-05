Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - April 5th

Prospect Team of the Week

Forwards

Roby Järventie

Roby has points in all three games in April so far including a goal against Springfield on Saturday (highlights here):

Philippe Daoust

Daoust accumulated all three points this week last Wednesday against Halifax:

Philippe Daoust had 2G, 1A on Wednesday night in a 6-4 win



Remarkably, that’s the seventh 3-point game for Daoust since he joined the Sea Dogs on February 4th pic.twitter.com/PBmg9Y0hCk — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) March 31, 2022

Egor Sokolov

The big loveable teddy bear had a goal, an assist, and three shots on Sunday in an overtime loss in Springfield (highlights here):

Defence

Erik Brännström

While he only had one assist this week, Bonestorm comfortably led Ottawa’s defenders in five-on-five score- and venue-adjusted corsi percentage-rel (+9), shots (11), and didn’t take a penalty in three games (courtesy of naturalstattrick).

Erik Brännström was really good on the first three powerplays. Very good on the line. pic.twitter.com/n6mC8v3eSo — Everyday Sens (@EverydaySens) March 30, 2022

Lassi Thomson

Thomson had a goal and an assist last Friday in Hartford (highlights):

Goaltender

Mads Søgaard

As if we’d give this spot to anyone else after Søgaard stopped 27 of 29 in his NHL debut (including six of six on the penalty kill):

Silver Linings

For all the time he spends in the penalty box serving five or in the press box serving suspensions, Tyler Kleven seems like a pretty decent person. Along with some UND teammates, the dude from Fargo will host his own youth hockey program this summer.

Always a favourite around these parts, Carson Latimer had a two-goal game last Wednesday:

Vladislav Shilo rips the crossbar, but Carson Latimer again puts in the rebound, this one on the power play. It's 2-0 Raiders, 3:27 left in the first period. https://t.co/dAOQat8dp5 pic.twitter.com/lJlkW2LC1j — Jeff D'Andrea (@Jeff_paNOW) March 31, 2022

It sounds like Viktor Lodin will indeed make the journey across to join the Senators organization next season after a solid professional career in Sweden.

Jake Sanderson, as you probably already know, met with the media in Ottawa yesterday to discuss his arrival in town and his injury status:

Jake Sanderson - Had surgery on my hand a few weeks ago. Rehab is going well. Not sure when I will be able to play but not sure I will get into games. I don't want to chance it if its not 100% — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) April 4, 2022

Other prospect injuries of note: Kevin Madolese, Ridly Greig, Shane Pinto, and Angus Crookshank

Stats

Pro - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 21 AHL 3 0 0 0 0 7 0% | 46 2 5 7 18 49 4% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 0 1 1 4 6 0% Erik Brännström LD 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 1 2 3 10 21 5% Erik Brännström LD 22 NHL 3 0 1 1 0 11 0% | 39 0 8 8 24 66 0% Philippe Daoust C 20 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 15 0 5 5 4 13 0% Maxence Guénette RD 20 AHL 1 0 0 0 0 1 0% | 43 5 12 17 4 50 10% Parker Kelly C 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 27 5 1 6 37 30 17% Parker Kelly C 22 AHL 3 0 1 1 2 5 0% | 33 5 9 14 34 65 8% Shane Pinto C 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 5 0 1 1 2 5 0% Jonathan Aspirot LD 22 AHL 3 1 0 1 2 6 17% | 35 4 11 15 34 58 7% Angus Crookshank LW/C 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% Roby Järventie C/LW 19 AHL 3 1 2 3 0 2 50% | 58 11 20 31 36 118 9% Mark Kastelic C/RW 23 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 0 1 1 2 1 0% Mark Kastelic C/RW 23 AHL 3 0 2 2 11 5 0% | 55 11 12 23 78 100 11% Cole Reinhardt LW 22 AHL 3 0 0 0 4 4 0% | 59 11 14 25 54 101 11% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 21 AHL 3 2 2 4 2 8 25% | 52 17 24 41 20 137 12% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 0 0 0 4 8 0% Lassi Thomson RD 21 AHL 3 1 2 3 2 4 25% | 32 8 14 22 50 63 13% Lassi Thomson RD 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 16 0 5 5 2 18 0%

NCAA - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 19 Boston University 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 17 2 1 3 34 21 10% Tyler Kleven LD 20 Univ. of North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 38 7 3 10 93 80 9% Luke Loheit RW 21 Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 34 2 4 6 34 48 4% Jakov Novak LW/C 23 Northeastern Univ. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 39 8 9 17 28 64 13% Jake Sanderson LD 19 Univ. of North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 23 8 18 26 6 66 12% Jonny Tychonick LD 22 Univ. of Omaha 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 24 2 6 8 19 33 6%

CHL - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 19 Ottawa OHL 4 1 3 4 0 17 6% | 21 7 7 14 10 74 9% Ridly Greig C/LW 19 Brandon WHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 39 26 37 63 92 180 14% Carson Latimer RW 19 Edmonton/Prince Albert WHL 3 2 0 2 0 6 33% | 58 16 20 36 24 133 12% Zach Ostapchuk C 18 Vancouver WHL 2 0 0 0 0 5 0% | 54 19 16 35 49 161 12% Ben Roger RD 19 London/Kingston OHL 3 0 1 1 0 2 0% | 49 1 10 11 37 61 2% Chandler Romeo LD 18 Hamilton/Sarnia OHL 3 0 0 0 0 3 0% | 61 2 16 18 94 81 2% Philippe Daoust C 20 Saint John QMJHL 3 2 1 3 2 6 33% | 26 19 13 32 6 58 33%

Europe - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Eric Engstrand LW 21 Malmö SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 41 7 3 10 2 30 23% Eric Engstrand LW 21 Troja/Ljungby IF Allsvenskan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 14 1 3 4 27 26 4% Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 33 19 22 41 12 88 22% Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK J20 Playoffs 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 2 1 0 1 0 6 17% Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 14 0 0 0 0 16 0% Viktor Lodin C/LW 22 Timrå IK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 44 12 15 27 45 115 10% Viktor Lodin C/LW 22 Timrå IK SHL Playoffs 2 0 1 1 0 5 0% | 4 0 1 1 4 10 0%