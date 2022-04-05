Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - April 5th

Prospect Team of the Week
Forwards
Roby Järventie
Roby has points in all three games in April so far including a goal against Springfield on Saturday (highlights here):
Philippe Daoust
Daoust accumulated all three points this week last Wednesday against Halifax:
Philippe Daoust had 2G, 1A on Wednesday night in a 6-4 win— Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) March 31, 2022
Remarkably, that’s the seventh 3-point game for Daoust since he joined the Sea Dogs on February 4th pic.twitter.com/PBmg9Y0hCk
Egor Sokolov
The big loveable teddy bear had a goal, an assist, and three shots on Sunday in an overtime loss in Springfield (highlights here):
Defence
Erik Brännström
While he only had one assist this week, Bonestorm comfortably led Ottawa’s defenders in five-on-five score- and venue-adjusted corsi percentage-rel (+9), shots (11), and didn’t take a penalty in three games (courtesy of naturalstattrick).
Erik Brännström was really good on the first three powerplays. Very good on the line. pic.twitter.com/n6mC8v3eSo— Everyday Sens (@EverydaySens) March 30, 2022
Lassi Thomson
Thomson had a goal and an assist last Friday in Hartford (highlights):
Goaltender
Mads Søgaard
As if we’d give this spot to anyone else after Søgaard stopped 27 of 29 in his NHL debut (including six of six on the penalty kill):
Silver Linings
- For all the time he spends in the penalty box serving five or in the press box serving suspensions, Tyler Kleven seems like a pretty decent person. Along with some UND teammates, the dude from Fargo will host his own youth hockey program this summer.
- Always a favourite around these parts, Carson Latimer had a two-goal game last Wednesday:
Vladislav Shilo rips the crossbar, but Carson Latimer again puts in the rebound, this one on the power play. It's 2-0 Raiders, 3:27 left in the first period. https://t.co/dAOQat8dp5 pic.twitter.com/lJlkW2LC1j— Jeff D'Andrea (@Jeff_paNOW) March 31, 2022
- It sounds like Viktor Lodin will indeed make the journey across to join the Senators organization next season after a solid professional career in Sweden.
- Jake Sanderson, as you probably already know, met with the media in Ottawa yesterday to discuss his arrival in town and his injury status:
Jake Sanderson - Had surgery on my hand a few weeks ago. Rehab is going well. Not sure when I will be able to play but not sure I will get into games. I don't want to chance it if its not 100%— TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) April 4, 2022
- Other prospect injuries of note: Kevin Madolese, Ridly Greig, Shane Pinto, and Angus Crookshank
Stats
Pro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|LEAGUE
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Jacob Bernard-Docker
|RD
|21
|AHL
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0%
||
|46
|2
|5
|7
|18
|49
|4%
|Jacob Bernard-Docker
|RD
|21
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|8
|0
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0%
|Erik Brännström
|LD
|22
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|9
|1
|2
|3
|10
|21
|5%
|Erik Brännström
|LD
|22
|NHL
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|11
|0%
||
|39
|0
|8
|8
|24
|66
|0%
|Philippe Daoust
|C
|20
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|15
|0
|5
|5
|4
|13
|0%
|Maxence Guénette
|RD
|20
|AHL
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0%
||
|43
|5
|12
|17
|4
|50
|10%
|Parker Kelly
|C
|22
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|27
|5
|1
|6
|37
|30
|17%
|Parker Kelly
|C
|22
|AHL
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0%
||
|33
|5
|9
|14
|34
|65
|8%
|Shane Pinto
|C
|21
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0%
|Jonathan Aspirot
|LD
|22
|AHL
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
|17%
||
|35
|4
|11
|15
|34
|58
|7%
|Angus Crookshank
|LW/C
|22
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Roby Järventie
|C/LW
|19
|AHL
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|50%
||
|58
|11
|20
|31
|36
|118
|9%
|Mark Kastelic
|C/RW
|23
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0%
|Mark Kastelic
|C/RW
|23
|AHL
|3
|0
|2
|2
|11
|5
|0%
||
|55
|11
|12
|23
|78
|100
|11%
|Cole Reinhardt
|LW
|22
|AHL
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|0%
||
|59
|11
|14
|25
|54
|101
|11%
|Egor Sokolov
|RW/LW
|21
|AHL
|3
|2
|2
|4
|2
|8
|25%
||
|52
|17
|24
|41
|20
|137
|12%
|Egor Sokolov
|RW/LW
|21
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|8
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|0%
|Lassi Thomson
|RD
|21
|AHL
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|4
|25%
||
|32
|8
|14
|22
|50
|63
|13%
|Lassi Thomson
|RD
|21
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|16
|0
|5
|5
|2
|18
|0%
NCAA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|TEAM
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Tyler Boucher
|RW
|19
|Boston University
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|17
|2
|1
|3
|34
|21
|10%
|Tyler Kleven
|LD
|20
|Univ. of North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|38
|7
|3
|10
|93
|80
|9%
|Luke Loheit
|RW
|21
|Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|34
|2
|4
|6
|34
|48
|4%
|Jakov Novak
|LW/C
|23
|Northeastern Univ.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|39
|8
|9
|17
|28
|64
|13%
|Jake Sanderson
|LD
|19
|Univ. of North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|23
|8
|18
|26
|6
|66
|12%
|Jonny Tychonick
|LD
|22
|Univ. of Omaha
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|24
|2
|6
|8
|19
|33
|6%
CHL
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Tyler Boucher
|RW
|19
|Ottawa
|OHL
|4
|1
|3
|4
|0
|17
|6%
||
|21
|7
|7
|14
|10
|74
|9%
|Ridly Greig
|C/LW
|19
|Brandon
|WHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|39
|26
|37
|63
|92
|180
|14%
|Carson Latimer
|RW
|19
|Edmonton/Prince Albert
|WHL
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|6
|33%
||
|58
|16
|20
|36
|24
|133
|12%
|Zach Ostapchuk
|C
|18
|Vancouver
|WHL
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0%
||
|54
|19
|16
|35
|49
|161
|12%
|Ben Roger
|RD
|19
|London/Kingston
|OHL
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0%
||
|49
|1
|10
|11
|37
|61
|2%
|Chandler Romeo
|LD
|18
|Hamilton/Sarnia
|OHL
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0%
||
|61
|2
|16
|18
|94
|81
|2%
|Philippe Daoust
|C
|20
|Saint John
|QMJHL
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|6
|33%
||
|26
|19
|13
|32
|6
|58
|33%
Europe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Eric Engstrand
|LW
|21
|Malmö
|SHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|41
|7
|3
|10
|2
|30
|23%
|Eric Engstrand
|LW
|21
|Troja/Ljungby IF
|Allsvenskan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|14
|1
|3
|4
|27
|26
|4%
|Oliver Johansson
|C/LW
|18
|Timrå IK
|J20 Nationell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|33
|19
|22
|41
|12
|88
|22%
|Oliver Johansson
|C/LW
|18
|Timrå IK
|J20 Playoffs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|17%
|Oliver Johansson
|C/LW
|18
|Timrå IK
|SHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0%
|Viktor Lodin
|C/LW
|22
|Timrå IK
|SHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|44
|12
|15
|27
|45
|115
|10%
|Viktor Lodin
|C/LW
|22
|Timrå IK
|SHL Playoffs
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|0%
||
|4
|0
|1
|1
|4
|10
|0%
Goalies
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|PLAYER
|AGE
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|SA
|GA
|SV%
||
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|SA
|GA
|SV%
|Filip Gustavsson
|23
|Belleville
|AHL
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|64
|4
|93.8%
||
|12
|5
|4
|1
|1
|305
|27
|91.1%
|Filip Gustavsson
|23
|Ottawa
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
||
|15
|3
|11
|1
|0
|473
|54
|88.6%
|Kevin Mandolese
|21
|Belleville
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
||
|17
|9
|5
|0
|0
|463
|46
|90.1%
|Kevin Mandolese
|21
|Atlanta
|ECHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
||
|6
|1
|4
|1
|0
|191
|16
|91.7%
|Leevi Meriläinen
|19
|Kingston
|OHL
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|66
|7
|89.4%
||
|50
|28
|16
|4
|1
|1467
|160
|89.1%
|Mads Søgaard
|21
|Belleville
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
||
|31
|16
|13
|1
|0
|874
|82
|90.6%
|Mads Søgaard
|21
|Ottawa
|NHL
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|29
|2
|93.1%
||
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|29
|2
|93.1%
