Melnyk Tribute, Ennis Injury, Zegras Strikes Again, and More

After an emotional rollercoaster of a week for Ottawa Senators fans, we’re back with the Monday edition of Links, News and Notes:
- For those of you that may have missed yesterday’s pre-game ceremony, here’s the nice video tribute to Eugene Melnyk:
- Yesterday’s game was also a celebration of Tyler Ennis’ 700th match in the league, but he was unfortunately injured after falling hard into the boards following a cross-check by Gustav Lindstrom. It now appears that Ennis’ season is over.
- Over at the Athletic, Ian Mendes had a piece late last week on what comes next with Sens’ ownership. Ian goes into quite a bit of detail so I recommend reading the whole thing, but a key date appears to be the next meeting of the Board of Governors — which usually takes place just before the start of the regular season in September. Any change of ownership, be it a sale or a transition from Eugene to his daughters, would need to be approved by the BoG. Don’t be surprised if the next big Sens news comes at that time.
- Trevor Zegras is at it again, folks:
- Relatedly, Jay Beagle and the Arizona Coyotes are a bunch of big babies. If you don’t like that you’re getting embarrassed by a better player and a better team, my humble suggestion to you is to improve your hockey skills.
- Remember Cory Schneider? There was a couple of years where he could credibly say he was one of the four or five best goalies in the world, but the now 36 year old hadn’t played an NHL game for over two years before he earned the win for the New York Islanders on Sunday. Oh, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau notched a hat-trick!
- The Philadelphia Flyers made Keith Yandle a healthy scratch on Saturday, ending his ironman streak at 989 games. Some have pointed out that Yandle was just 11 games shy of an incredible 1000 consecutive games, but it’s also the case that the Flyers already did him something of a favour by allowing him to reach the all-time record in the first place: the 35 year-old has struggled badly, and would likely have been scratched much earlier in the year were he playing for a contender or had he not been quite so close to the record. Yandle played a lot of mostly very good hockey, for a very long time. It’s a shame he won’t reach the even 1000, but 989 remains an impressive feat to say the least.
- Lastly, the long time voice of the Buffalo Sabres, Rick Jeanneret was honoured on Friday night. The 79 year-old is retiring after this season. If you are of a certain age, you likely remember this famous call of his:
