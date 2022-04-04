 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Melnyk Tribute, Ennis Injury, Zegras Strikes Again, and More

It’s the Monday Edition of Links, News, and Notes

By nkb
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Detroit Red Wings v Ottawa Senators Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images

After an emotional rollercoaster of a week for Ottawa Senators fans, we’re back with the Monday edition of Links, News and Notes:

  • For those of you that may have missed yesterday’s pre-game ceremony, here’s the nice video tribute to Eugene Melnyk:
  • Yesterday’s game was also a celebration of Tyler Ennis’ 700th match in the league, but he was unfortunately injured after falling hard into the boards following a cross-check by Gustav Lindstrom. It now appears that Ennis’ season is over.
  • Over at the Athletic, Ian Mendes had a piece late last week on what comes next with Sens’ ownership. Ian goes into quite a bit of detail so I recommend reading the whole thing, but a key date appears to be the next meeting of the Board of Governors — which usually takes place just before the start of the regular season in September. Any change of ownership, be it a sale or a transition from Eugene to his daughters, would need to be approved by the BoG. Don’t be surprised if the next big Sens news comes at that time.
  • Trevor Zegras is at it again, folks:

Loading comments...