Norris Scores Hat Trick to Sweep Weekend Series

With the stands far more full than we saw earlier this season, the Sens squared off against Detroit for a Sunday matinee. It was Ottawa’s first game at the Canadian Tire Centre since the passing of Eugene Melnyk on Monday. As they do, the Sens media team put together a tribute to Mr. Melnyk that surely touched the hearts of those in attendance at at home.

This afternoon was also a big game for Tyler Ennis, who suited up in his 700th career NHL game. The best to ever lace ‘em up has had quite the unique career, as he’s often found himself looking for work in the offseason and moving to a new city at the deadline since he left the Buffalo Sabres in 2016.

After a strong start to the period, with the top two lines flying around the Red Wings zone, the Sens found themselves surrendering the first goal as Michael Rasmussen walked Tim Stützle and buried his 10th of the year.

Michael Rasmussen goes between Stützle's legs and buries the finish for the opening goal!

The Sens continued to carry the momentum, outshooting and outplaying their opponent through much of the remainder of the period. With just under two minutes left, Artem Zub scored his second career goal at the Canadian Tire Centre as he stepped in from the point and blasted one past Thomas Greiss.

Artem Zub ties the game at one!



Tkachuk and Joseph (yes, again) pick up assists.

Early in the second, Josh Norris did what Josh Norris does. After a clean breakout started by Erik Brännström, the Sens flew into the Wings zone on the powerplay, with the puck finding Norris for yet another powerplay marker.

Josh Norris scores another one on the powerplay!



Stützle and Tkachuk pick up assists.

A few minutes later, Ennis ended up leaving the game after a cross check totally clean hit that definitely wasn’t a penalty sent him into the boards. He headed immediately down the tunnel, favouring his shoulder. He did not return.

On the next shift, Alex Formenton drew a hooking penalty, sending Ottawa back to the man advantage. They were able to create chances but didn’t make the Wings pay for their transgressions this time.

With about five minutes left, Norris was at it again, this time at even strength. On the goal, Mathieu Joseph secured his second assist of the game - and sixth point against the Red Wings in the past 48 hours.

Anton Forsberg was back to his usual antics this afternoon, keeping his team in the game and making some awesome stops along the way.

Huge save by Forsberg to maintain Ottawa's lead.



Another defensive breakdown by Formenton, Holden and Zaitsev.

While the game saw Ennis leave, the Sens had to witness another left winger head down the tunnel as Alex Formenton suffered what appears to be a possible neck (upper body) injury. Luckily, the speedy winger would end up returning.

Alex Formenton exits the game holding his neck after an awkward collision.

Unfortunately, with just over seven minutes to play, Detroit Captain Dylan Larkin reduced Ottawa’s lead to one as Filip Hronek found him streaking to the wing and he beat Forsberg on the backhand.

Larkin scores on his patented forehand-backhand, and it's a 1 goal game!

Josh Norris - for the hat trick - and Nikita Zaitsev scored empty netters to seal this win for Ottawa. On Norris’ third goal of the game, Joseph recorded his third assist of the game.

Game Notes:

Mathieu Joseph is really coming into his own as the newest member of the Sens as he had two assists tonight, was dynamic in all three zones and was strong on the penalty kill. He was elevated to a line with Norris and Brady Tkachuk for shifts throughout the game. Joseph had three goals, four assists this weekend against the Red Wings.

Josh Norris scored. Again. Three times. That’s called a “hat trick”. He cannot be stopped. He has four goals and three assists in his last five games.

Brady Tkachuk collected a pair of assists today while the Sens outchanced the Wings 16-7 while the Captain was on the ice.

Through 48 minutes of even strength play, the Sens had 55 chances while limiting Detroit to just 38. Only four Sens skaters ended the game on the losing end of the 5v5 Corsi battle.

Anton Forsberg has a 0.938 SV%, which gives him a 0.930 SV% over his last seven starts.

Game Flow

Heat Map