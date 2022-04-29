Well folks, we’ve made it..this is the fifth straight season for the Ottawa Senators that will end without a playoff berth, and I can’t say this one has been very easy. They actually have a lower points percentage (.444%) compared to last season (.455%), although the silver lining is that many of their young core members took a step forward this season, giving the fanbase some hope that they are still heading in the right direction.

The Senators finish their season tonight in Philadelphia against a Flyers team that has been astonishingly horrific, sitting 29th in the NHL. Ottawa is hoping to bounce back after a poor effort against the Florida Panthers last night, as it’d be nice to end the season on a good note. There is nothing left to play for in the standings, although with a win, there is a chance that they move up from 7th last to either 8th or 9th last, ahead of Detroit and Buffalo.

The projected lines for tonight are not out, although this is what they had last night:

Sens morning skate lines vs Florida.



Tkachuk Norris Batherson

Formenton Stützle Gaudette

Kelly Gambrell Watson

Tierney Kastelic Sabourin



Chabot Hamonic

Brannstrom Zub

Holden Zaitsev

Del Zotto Mete



Gustavsson- starters end.

Forsberg — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) April 28, 2022

Anton Forsberg will most likely be starting, and Viktor Lodin will be coming in for Scott Sabourin, but the rest may potentially be the same.

Game Notes

The Senators and Flyers have played each other twice this season, with the series being split. Ottawa played in Philadelphia on December 18th, which was their final game before a stretch of games being postponed for weeks due to COVID. They lost that game in overtime, 4-3 in an exciting affair.

Brady Tkachuk is sitting on 29 goals and hopes to get his 30th tonight. It’s not the end of the world if he doesn’t get it, but it sure does look much nicer on paper if he gets to the round number 30.

Viktor Lodin will be making his NHL debut, which is quite remarkable considering he was playing in the SHL Division 1 last season and has only played 9 career AHL games. The 22-year-old has 7 points in those 9 AHL games and will take Scott Sabourin’s spot. If he can show any sort of skill like this, it’ll be fun to watch him:

The Flyers have lost their lost two games and are just 2-8-0 in their last 10 games.

Martin Jones will be in net, meaning we might be seeing a lot of goals tonight.

Lastly, thank you to all the readers for following us along the way! We can’t do it without you, and it’s incredible that we all still follow this insane team. So we apprecaite you very much!

Player Stats Game 77 Ottawa Senators Philadelphia Flyers Game 77 Ottawa Senators Philadelphia Flyers Category Player # Player # Goals Josh Norris 34 Cam Atkinson, James van Riemsdyk 23 Assists Brady Tkachuk 36 Travis Konecny 36 Points Brady Tkachuk 65 Travis Konecny 52 Shots Brady Tkachuk 277 Travis Konecny 217 Time on Ice/GP Thomas Chabot 26:15 Ivan Provorov 24:52

Team Stats Game 82 Ottawa Senators Philadelphia Flyers Game 82 Ottawa Senators Philadelphia Flyers Category # Rank # Rank Goals/GP 2.72 26th 2.57 30th Goals Against/GP 3.23 22nd 3.58 27th Shots/GP 30.0 20th 30.9 16th Shots Against/GP 33.4 26th 33.9 28th Powerplay % 19.3 21st 11.9 32nd Penalty Kill % 80.9 11th 75.8 27h Corsi % (5v5 SVA) 47.9 21st 46.52 27th xGF % (5v5 SVA) 46.99 24th 46.28 26th

For one final time this season...Go Sens Go!