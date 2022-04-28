Cost Per Pointcast, Ep. 99: Progress Without Progress ft. NKB

There are just two games left in the 2021-22 season for the Ottawa Senators, and although it’s not officially over, we essentially know all of the major storylines. In episode 99 (and the second last episode) of the Cost Per Pointcast, fellow Silver Seven Sens colleague NKB joins the show!

In episode 99, we discuss the following:

-Positive takeaways from the season

-Negative takeaways from the season

-Eugene Melnyk’s passing

-The future outlook of this team

-and more!

There was lots to talk about, with most players on the roster being mentioned. If anything, we could’ve talked for twice the amount. There will be one more episode of the Cost Per Pointcast in May before taking an indefinite hiatus. I always appreciate the support so thank you for either sticking with the show or becoming a new listener! It means the world to me.

Nevertheless, take a listen below!

If you like the show, please rate and review on Apple Podcasts! As always, thanks for listening.