Game 80 Preview and Open Thread: New Jersey Devils @ Ottawa Senators

The Sens have only a handful of games left but they’re making sure they keep us entertained towards the end. Unfortunately, the curse of injuries continues to plague this team as they will be finishing the season without Connor Brown.

There was a glimmer of hope when Shane Pinto was spotted in practice but that idea was quickly shut down as the Senators announced he was only filling in and the plan is to only bring him back next season.

The Sens had a fantastic game against the Montreal Canadiens and they will want to continue to build on that to end the season.

This morning, it was an optional skate with Forsberg confirmed to be the starter. An update to the lineup will be provided once available.

Game Notes

Along with Connor Brown, both Mathieu Joseph and Matt Murray are officially out for the season.

Brady Tkachuk is playing with a hand injury according to DJ Smith and is one of the reasons, he doesn’t want him to be fighting. It doesn’t seem like Smith was ever a fan of him using his fists and would rather he be using his physicality in his game instead.

Speaking of Brady Tkachuk, every players’ goal is to ensure he gets that 30th goal before the end of the season

The Hamonic-Chabot experiment should be interesting but Smith seems to be pushing it until it works, so we’ll see how that works out in the next 3 games.

What kind of game will Kastelic have tonight?

The Devils don’t allow many shots but it seems their goaltending is their worse enemy as their goals against is at the bottom of the league.

You can catch the game tonight at 7:00PM on TSN5, RDS2 or listen live at TSN1200.

Game Stats

Team Stats Game 80 Ottawa Senators New Jersey Devils Game 80 Ottawa Senators New Jersey Devils Category # Rank # Rank Goals/GP 2.72 26th 2.97 19th Goals Against/GP 3.22 22nd 3.62 28th Shots/GP 29.9 21st 31.2 15th Shots Against/GP 33.4 26th 30.8 12th Powerplay % 18.9 22nd 15.9 28th Penalty Kill % 80.5 13th 80.4 14th Corsi % (5v5 SVA) 47.95 21st 50.51 13th xGF % (5v5 SVA) 47.08 23rd 51.54 13th