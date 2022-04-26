Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - April 26th

Not only did both the Ottawa and Belleville Senators both rack up huge wins this week, but several of the team’s prospects are taking part in playoff hockey. Let’s check up on the team’s top performers this week — four forwards and one defenseman, call it a special power-play edition of the Prospect Update!

Forwards:

Mark Kastelic

Kastelic was tasked with a huge responsibility this week, filling in on Ottawa while also ensuring Belleville qualified for the AHL playoffs. He checked off both of those boxes, without a doubt. Two games in each league, with two goals apiece, the biggest of which was the first of his NHL career, against the Habs, bookended with a fight.

Mark Kastelic scores his first career goal AND drops the gloves at the same time!



What a shift!

Also featured in his body of work are a couple of markers with a bit more finesse — a nice backhand move on which Carey Price had no chance, and a timely game-tying deflection against the Marlies on Sunday.

Mark Kastelic has his second career goal, and second of the night!

Mark Kastelic ties the game with a nasty deflection! #GoSensGo



That's two NHL goals and one AHL goal for Kastelic in the last two nights. He's playing in his third game in the last three days. pic.twitter.com/Phb0yXQ5SI — Everyday Sens (@EverydaySens) April 24, 2022

According to head coach D.J. Smith, he’ll be back up for tonight’s game against the New Jersey Devils. It’s the perfect scenario for Kastelic, who will be looking to take advantage of the open 4C spot on Ottawa’s roster next season.

Parker Kelly

If Kastelic is a frontrunner for an NHL job next season, consider Kelly a shoo-in. He’s got 12 points in 38 NHL games this season, including two goals and an assist in three games this week, solid production for a fourth-liner. Though I’ll have to say my favourite play of his this week was this reverse hit on Habs defenseman Alexander Romanov, known for his physical game.

Parker Kelly let's Romanov know that he owns him.

Seriously, can we draft every Prince Albert Raider? Please?

Viktor Lodin

It was looking grim for the Belleville Senators a few weeks ago. Despite the high number of spots available, it was practically a coin toss as to whether or not they’d make the playoffs this season. Enter Viktor Lodin. Just how much of an impact could this 2019 fourth-round pick who apparently should never have been drafted in the first place, possibly have in such a short amount of time? As it turns out, quite a big one. Belleville, now guaranteed to compete for the Calder Cup, has won 6 of 9 since Lodin’s arrival, and he’s got 7 points in those games, including 3 goals and an assist in 3 games this week. In that 4-3 win against Toronto, he also contributed off the scoresheet by drawing multiple penalties:

Viktor Lodin showcasing his wheels and drawing a penalty.

Lodin draws another penalty. Ho-Sang gets dangled and trips him.

You might say he’s “reaching” new heights. That one’s never going to get old.

Zack Ostapchuk

Ostapchuk didn’t have a fantastic offensive season for Vancouver this year, with a lower point-per-game rate as opposed to the season before, but the 2021 2nd-rounder and Giants captain is off to a good start in the playoffs, as he tallied 3 assists in a 5-4 Game 1 victory over the first-seed Everett Silvertips on Friday. The series is currently tied 1-1, with Game 3 scheduled for tomorrow.

Defensemen:

Erik Brännström

One assist in three games brings him up to 13 assists in 50 games. It might not be what you want from the centrepiece of the Mark Stone trade, but that’s okay because the team already has Chabot and Sanderson on the left point. Besides, their other star player brought in enough of a haul for both of them. At any rate, Brännström’s puck skills make him an ideal choice for the third pairing, as well as one of the two power-play units, and his partnership with Artem Zub has a 5-on-5 shot attempt share of 51.90%, according to NaturalStatTrick.

Goaltending:

Filip Gustavsson

Expected to be the goalie leading Belleville through the playoffs, Gustavsson stopped 32 of 35 against the Marlies and added two more NHL wins to boot, stopping 67 of 71 in those games.

Despite a subpar .893 in the NHL this year, Gustavsson has been solid in his last two starts, and will likely play in one more game with Ottawa this season, before returning to Belleville for what will hopefully be a long playoff run.

Silver Linings:

Egor Sokolov was a big part of Belleville’s recent clinching effort, with 3 assists in 3 games, to bring the 2020 2nd-rounder to 48 points in 63 games.

Another player who went point-per-game this week was 2020 6th-rounder Philippe Daoust, who added three assists to his new total of 42 points in 35 games with the Saint John Sea Dogs. The QMJHL regular season will conclude on May 1st, and the Sea Dogs have already qualified for the playoffs, and are likely to have favourable matchups in the first few rounds, as they’re currently ranked third in the league.

Leevi Meriläinen continued his trend of winning hockey games regardless of save percentage. A .957 in Game 1 was fantastic, but the Kingston Frontenacs are strong enough to work with a .892 as well, as they did in Game 2. They’re up 2-0 on Oshawa in their first-round series.

Shane Pinto won’t be taking part in any of Ottawa’s three remaining games, but he filled in on the fourth line yesterday, in a regular jersey. Depending on how far Belleville goes in the playoffs, we could see him in action before the start of next season.

Stats:

Pro (NHL, AHL) - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 21 AHL 3 0 1 1 0 5 0% | 57 2 7 9 22 60 3% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 0 1 1 4 6 0% Erik Brännström LD 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 1 2 3 10 21 5% Erik Brännström LD 22 NHL 3 0 1 1 0 5 0% | 50 0 13 13 28 81 0% Philippe Daoust C 20 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 15 0 5 5 4 13 0% Maxence Guénette RD 20 AHL 2 0 1 1 0 3 0% | 48 6 13 19 4 57 11% Parker Kelly C 22 NHL 3 2 1 3 4 9 22% | 38 7 5 12 45 44 16% Parker Kelly C 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 33 5 9 14 34 65 8% Shane Pinto C 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 5 0 1 1 2 5 0% Jonathan Aspirot LD 22 AHL 3 0 1 1 6 2 0% | 46 5 13 18 52 69 7% Angus Crookshank LW/C 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% Roby Järventie C/LW 19 AHL 3 0 0 0 2 4 0% | 69 11 22 33 42 124 9% Mark Kastelic C/RW 23 NHL 2 2 0 2 5 3 67% | 13 2 2 4 12 5 40% Mark Kastelic C/RW 23 AHL 2 2 0 2 0 3 67% | 63 14 14 28 87 118 12% Cole Reinhardt LW 22 AHL 3 1 0 1 2 7 14% | 69 14 15 29 60 122 11% Cole Reinhardt LW 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 100% | 1 0 0 0 2 1 0% Zach Senyshyn RW/LW 25 AHL 2 0 1 1 0 7 0% | 15 0 3 3 0 25 0% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 21 AHL 3 0 3 3 0 9 0% | 63 19 29 48 22 169 11% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 0 0 0 4 8 0% Lassi Thomson RD 21 AHL 3 1 0 1 0 5 20% | 43 10 16 26 52 83 12% Lassi Thomson RD 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 16 0 5 5 2 18 0% Viktor Lodin LW 22 AHL 3 3 1 4 0 4 0% | 9 5 2 7 2 11 0%

NCAA - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 19 Boston University 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 17 2 1 3 34 21 10% Tyler Kleven LD 20 Univ. of North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 38 7 3 10 93 80 9% Luke Loheit RW 21 Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 34 2 4 6 34 48 4% Jakov Novak LW/C 23 Northeastern Univ. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 39 8 9 17 28 64 13% Jake Sanderson LD 19 Univ. of North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 23 8 18 26 6 66 12% Jonny Tychonick LD 22 Univ. of Omaha 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 24 2 6 8 19 33 6%

CHL - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 19 Ottawa OHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 24 7 7 14 22 80 9% Tyler Boucher RW 19 Ottawa (Playoffs) OHL 3 1 1 2 4 12 8% | 3 1 1 2 4 12 8% Ridly Greig C/LW 19 Brandon WHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 39 26 37 63 92 180 14% Ridly Greig C/LW 19 Brandon (Playoffs) WHL 2 0 0 0 4 5 0% | 2 0 0 0 4 5 0% Carson Latimer RW 19 Edmonton/Prince Albert WHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 62 18 22 40 26 145 12% Carson Latimer RW 19 Prince Albert (Playoffs) WHL 2 0 0 0 0 1 0% | 2 0 0 0 0 1 0% Zach Ostapchuk C 18 Vancouver WHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 60 26 17 43 58 184 14% Zach Ostapchuk C 18 Vancouver (Playoffs) WHL 2 0 4 4 0 1 0% | 2 0 4 4 0 1 0% Ben Roger RD 19 London/Kingston OHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 55 1 12 13 39 68 1% Ben Roger RD 19 Kingston (Playoffs) OHL 2 0 1 1 0 2 0% | 2 0 1 1 0 2 0% Chandler Romeo LD 18 Hamilton/Sarnia OHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 67 2 16 18 100 83 2% Chandler Romeo LD 18 Sarnia (Playoffs) OHL 2 0 0 0 2 1 0% | 2 0 0 0 2 1 0% Philippe Daoust C 20 Saint John QMJHL 3 0 3 3 0 4 0% | 35 21 21 42 10 71 30%

Europe - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Vitaly Abramov LW/RW 23 Chelyabinsk/Moscow KHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 45 8 9 17 28 66 12% Vitaly Abramov LW/RW 23 Moscow KHL (playoffs) 3 1 1 2 0 3 0% | 19 5 4 9 6 25 20% Olle Alsing LD 25 Nur-Sultan KHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 43 2 8 10 14 69 3% Olle Alsing LD 25 Nur-Sultan KHL (playoffs) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 5 0 1 1 0 9 0% Eric Engstrand LW 21 Malmö SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 41 7 3 10 2 30 23% Eric Engstrand LW 21 Troja/Ljungby IF Allsvenskan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 14 1 3 4 27 26 4% Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 33 19 22 41 12 88 22% Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK J20 Playoffs 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 2 1 0 1 0 6 17% Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 14 0 0 0 0 16 0% Viktor Lodin C/LW 22 Timrå IK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 44 12 15 27 45 115 10% Viktor Lodin C/LW 22 Timrå IK SHL Playoffs 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 4 0 1 1 4 10 0%

Goalies - - - - - Since the last prospect update - - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - - | - T O T A L - - PLAYER AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP W L OTL SOL SA GA SV% | GP W L OTL SOL SA GA SV% Filip Gustavsson 23 Belleville AHL 1 1 0 0 0 35 3 91.4% | 19 10 6 1 2 496 43 91.3% Filip Gustavsson 23 Ottawa NHL 2 2 0 0 0 71 4 94.4% | 17 5 11 1 0 544 58 89.3% Kevin Mandolese 21 Belleville AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0% | 17 9 5 0 0 463 46 90.1% Kevin Mandolese 21 Atlanta ECHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0% | 6 1 4 1 0 191 16 91.7% Leevi Meriläinen 19 Kingston OHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0% | 53 31 16 4 1 1553 169 89.1% Leevi Meriläinen 19 Kingston (Playoffs) OHL 2 2 0 0 0 60 5 91.7% | 2 2 0 0 0 60 5 91.7% Mads Søgaard 21 Belleville AHL 2 1 1 0 0 52 8 84.6% | 35 19 14 1 0 998 92 90.8% Mads Søgaard 21 Ottawa NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0% | 2 1 1 0 0 54 6 88.9%

