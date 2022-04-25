 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Lafleur Ceremony, Ovechkin Injury, Golden Knights on the Brink, and More!

It’s the Monday edition of Links, News, and Notes

By nkb
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Boston Bruins v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Welcome back for a Monday morning edition of Links, News, and Notes. Let’s take a spin around the hockey world shall we?

Loading comments...