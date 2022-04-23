 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 79 Preview and Open Thread: Montreal Canadiens @ Ottawa Senators

Sens host garbage-eaters for final time this season

By Owen Welch
Ottawa Senators v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Coming off a hard-fought victory in Columbus last night, the Ottawa Senators come home to host their final meeting of the season against Montreal. This game certainly feels like a trap as Ottawa plays the back half of a doubleheader against a team that has lost seven in a row and eight of its last ten. With Filip Gustavsson having played last night, we expect to see Anton Forsberg tonight. Ottawa went with these lines and pairings in Ohio:

Tkachuk - Norris - Batherson
Formenton - Stützle - Brown
Tierney - Kastelic - Gaudette
Kelly - Gambrell - Watson

Brännström - Zub
Del Zotto - Hamonic
Holden - Zaitsev

Carey Price started Montreal’s last game (a 6-3 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday) and the Habs went with these lines and pairings in that game:

Caufield - Suzuki - Anderson
Hoffman - Dvorak - Gallagher
Perreault - Poehling - Pitlick
Harvey-Pinard - Pitlick - Evans

Edmundson - Petry
Romanov - Savard
Clague - Wideman

Game notes

  • Both teams bad give up a lot on the penalty kill (8.20 and 8.13 xGA/60 respectively) but Ottawa has the better penalty kill save percentage at 88.9 to Montreal’s 84.4.
  • Ottawa has better powerplay rates (7.73 xGF/60 to Montreal’s 5.73) and better shooting results 13.0% versus 10.3.
  • Five-on-five offence looks basically identical with Ottawa at 2.34 xGF/60 to Montreal’s 2.32 and both teams shoot 7.62% at five-on-five.
  • Defensively at five-on-five, Ottawa gives up slightly less (2.60 xGA/60 to 2.81) and has the better save percentage at 91.7 to Montreal’s 90.9.
  • Stats as always courtesy of naturalstattrick

Where to watch/listen: TVAS, SNE/CITY, TSN1200 @7PM EST

Stats

Players

Game 79 Ottawa Senators Montreal Canadiens
Category Player # Player #
Goals Josh Norris 33 Nick Suzuki 20
Assists Tim Stützle 33 Nick Suzuki 38
Points Brady Tkachuk 61 Nick Suzuki 58
Shots Brady Tkachuk 273 Nick Suzuki 184
TOI Thomas Chabot 26:22 Jeff Petry 22:05

Teams

Game 79 Ottawa Senators Montreal Canadiens
Category Rank # Rank #
Goals 26th 2.65 31st 2.50
Goals against 23rd 3.18 32nd 3.82
Shots 20th 29.75 24th 29.28
Shots against 26th 32.86 30th 34.11
Powerplay 22nd 19.3% 31st 13.1%
Penalty Kill 13th 80.2% 27th 74.9%
Corsi (5V5SVA) 21st 47.8% 28th 45.1%
xGoals (5V5SVA) 23rd 47.3% 31st 44.0%

