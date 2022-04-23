Game 79 Preview and Open Thread: Montreal Canadiens @ Ottawa Senators

Coming off a hard-fought victory in Columbus last night, the Ottawa Senators come home to host their final meeting of the season against Montreal. This game certainly feels like a trap as Ottawa plays the back half of a doubleheader against a team that has lost seven in a row and eight of its last ten. With Filip Gustavsson having played last night, we expect to see Anton Forsberg tonight. Ottawa went with these lines and pairings in Ohio:
Formenton - Stützle - Brown
Tierney - Kastelic - Gaudette
Kelly - Gambrell - Watson
Brännström - Zub
Del Zotto - Hamonic
Holden - Zaitsev
Carey Price started Montreal’s last game (a 6-3 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday) and the Habs went with these lines and pairings in that game:
Hoffman - Dvorak - Gallagher
Perreault - Poehling - Pitlick
Harvey-Pinard - Pitlick - Evans
Edmundson - Petry
Romanov - Savard
Clague - Wideman
Game notes
- Both teams bad give up a lot on the penalty kill (8.20 and 8.13 xGA/60 respectively) but Ottawa has the better penalty kill save percentage at 88.9 to Montreal’s 84.4.
- Ottawa has better powerplay rates (7.73 xGF/60 to Montreal’s 5.73) and better shooting results 13.0% versus 10.3.
- Five-on-five offence looks basically identical with Ottawa at 2.34 xGF/60 to Montreal’s 2.32 and both teams shoot 7.62% at five-on-five.
- Defensively at five-on-five, Ottawa gives up slightly less (2.60 xGA/60 to 2.81) and has the better save percentage at 91.7 to Montreal’s 90.9.
- Stats as always courtesy of naturalstattrick
Where to watch/listen: TVAS, SNE/CITY, TSN1200 @7PM EST
Stats
Players
|Game 79
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Montreal
|Canadiens
|Game 79
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Montreal
|Canadiens
|Category
|Player
|#
|Player
|#
|Goals
|Josh Norris
|33
|Nick Suzuki
|20
|Assists
|Tim Stützle
|33
|Nick Suzuki
|38
|Points
|Brady Tkachuk
|61
|Nick Suzuki
|58
|Shots
|Brady Tkachuk
|273
|Nick Suzuki
|184
|TOI
|Thomas Chabot
|26:22
|Jeff Petry
|22:05
Teams
|Game 79
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Montreal
|Canadiens
|Game 79
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Montreal
|Canadiens
|Category
|Rank
|#
|Rank
|#
|Goals
|26th
|2.65
|31st
|2.50
|Goals against
|23rd
|3.18
|32nd
|3.82
|Shots
|20th
|29.75
|24th
|29.28
|Shots against
|26th
|32.86
|30th
|34.11
|Powerplay
|22nd
|19.3%
|31st
|13.1%
|Penalty Kill
|13th
|80.2%
|27th
|74.9%
|Corsi (5V5SVA)
|21st
|47.8%
|28th
|45.1%
|xGoals (5V5SVA)
|23rd
|47.3%
|31st
|44.0%
