Game 79 Preview and Open Thread: Montreal Canadiens @ Ottawa Senators

Coming off a hard-fought victory in Columbus last night, the Ottawa Senators come home to host their final meeting of the season against Montreal. This game certainly feels like a trap as Ottawa plays the back half of a doubleheader against a team that has lost seven in a row and eight of its last ten. With Filip Gustavsson having played last night, we expect to see Anton Forsberg tonight. Ottawa went with these lines and pairings in Ohio:

Tkachuk - Norris - Batherson

Formenton - Stützle - Brown

Tierney - Kastelic - Gaudette

Kelly - Gambrell - Watson



Brännström - Zub

Del Zotto - Hamonic

Holden - Zaitsev





Carey Price started Montreal’s last game (a 6-3 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday) and the Habs went with these lines and pairings in that game:

Caufield - Suzuki - Anderson

Hoffman - Dvorak - Gallagher

Perreault - Poehling - Pitlick

Harvey-Pinard - Pitlick - Evans



Edmundson - Petry

Romanov - Savard

Clague - Wideman





Game notes

Both teams bad give up a lot on the penalty kill (8.20 and 8.13 xGA/60 respectively) but Ottawa has the better penalty kill save percentage at 88.9 to Montreal’s 84.4.

Ottawa has better powerplay rates (7.73 xGF/60 to Montreal’s 5.73) and better shooting results 13.0% versus 10.3.

Five-on-five offence looks basically identical with Ottawa at 2.34 xGF/60 to Montreal’s 2.32 and both teams shoot 7.62% at five-on-five.

Defensively at five-on-five, Ottawa gives up slightly less (2.60 xGA/60 to 2.81) and has the better save percentage at 91.7 to Montreal’s 90.9.

Stats as always courtesy of naturalstattrick

Where to watch/listen: TVAS, SNE/CITY, TSN1200 @7PM EST

Stats

Players Game 79 Ottawa Senators Montreal Canadiens Game 79 Ottawa Senators Montreal Canadiens Category Player # Player # Goals Josh Norris 33 Nick Suzuki 20 Assists Tim Stützle 33 Nick Suzuki 38 Points Brady Tkachuk 61 Nick Suzuki 58 Shots Brady Tkachuk 273 Nick Suzuki 184 TOI Thomas Chabot 26:22 Jeff Petry 22:05