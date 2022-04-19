Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - April 19th

With both regular and post-seasons winding down around the hockey world, we have less and less of a prospect pool to work with when the time comes to select our team of the week. While I would like to say some of Ottawa’s defensive prospects had stand-out weeks, I don’t see enough to work with so this week we get three forwards and three goalies instead. Look at it this way, at least all of Ottawa’s healthy netminding prospects have played their best hockey when it matters most—the playoff push (remember when we used to have those in Ottawa?!).

Prospect Team of the Week

Forwards

After a mid-season trade from Edmonton to Prince Albert that pumped the brakes on Carson Latimer’s playoff aspirations for this season, the Raiders have snuck in to the WHL’s post-season. Latimer won’t get to face-off against his old team in the first round but at least we’ll get a few extra games to appreciate how well Latimer has thrived since said trade. Latimer ended his regular season on a high note with two goals, two assists, and nine shots in his last two games. He’ll start his post-season this Friday in Winnipeg.

Carson Latimer snipes over Poulter's glove for his 17th of the season!#GoRaidersGo pic.twitter.com/2QtFURhoLy — X - Prince Albert Raiders (@PARaidersHockey) April 16, 2022

Zack Ostapchuk and his Vancouver Giants have also snuck in as an eighth-seed in the WHL and will also commence his quest on Friday, in Everett. Ostapchuk had two goals on 12 shots in his last three games of the regular season.

It's Adam Hall with the sauce.



It's Zack Ostapchuk with the Parmigiano Reggiano.@WHLGiants | @Senators pic.twitter.com/IMbvEsU1Rz — The WHL (@TheWHL) April 11, 2022

Viktor Lodin has started to find his groove in North America with two goals, an assist, and four shots in his second week in Belleville (and not a moment too soon for a BSens team fighting tooth and nail for a post-season berth). Belleville won all four games this week to jump into the eighth spot in the east (Toronto sits four points back with two games in hand).

Viktor Lodin scored his second goal in as many games on Saturday night in a 4-1 Belleville win, pushing his point streak to 3 games #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/wx33gMdTO5 — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) April 17, 2022

Goaltenders

Back in junior hockey, Leevi Meriläinen and the Frontenacs will start their post-season on Friday at home against Oshawa. Meriläinen finished the regular season tied for second in the OHL in wins and while his regular season save percentage of 89.1 doesn’t exactly look sterling, he’ll have an opportunity to make a statement in the playoffs. He ended his regular season well with just one goal allowed on 24 shots in his final game before the playoffs.

Leevi Meriläinen makes 4 saves in the shootout and Lucas Edmonds wins it for Kingston.#FrontsHockey | @OHLHockey | @merileevi_ @lucasedmonds24 pic.twitter.com/UA39VBv1XQ — X - Kingston Frontenacs (@KingstonFronts) April 17, 2022

Mads Søgaard, fresh off some impressive first NHL minutes has made his contributions to Belleville’s playoff push winning both of his games this past week and allowing just one goal in each. Of note, he stopped 45 of 46 yesterday against Laval in a crucial game for the BSens.

Filip Gustavsson, despite some rough nights in Ottawa this season, has put together a strong campaign in Belleville once again and this week he won both of his games including a 25-save shutout against Hartford.

Stats

Pro - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 21 AHL 4 0 0 0 4 5 0% | 54 2 6 8 22 55 4% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 0 1 1 4 6 0% Erik Brännström LD 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 1 2 3 10 21 5% Erik Brännström LD 22 NHL 4 0 1 1 2 5 0% | 47 0 12 12 28 76 0% Philippe Daoust C 20 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 15 0 5 5 4 13 0% Maxence Guénette RD 20 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 46 6 12 18 4 54 11% Parker Kelly C 22 NHL 4 0 1 1 4 2 0% | 35 5 4 9 41 35 14% Parker Kelly C 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 33 5 9 14 34 65 8% Shane Pinto C 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 5 0 1 1 2 5 0% Jonathan Aspirot LD 22 AHL 4 0 1 1 4 4 0% | 43 5 12 17 46 67 7% Angus Crookshank LW/C 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% Roby Järventie C/LW 19 AHL 4 0 1 1 4 1 0% | 66 11 22 33 40 120 9% Mark Kastelic C/RW 23 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 11 0 2 2 7 2 0% Mark Kastelic C/RW 23 AHL 4 1 0 1 9 4 25% | 61 12 14 26 87 115 10% Cole Reinhardt LW 22 AHL 3 2 1 3 2 7 29% | 62 13 15 28 56 108 12% Cole Reinhardt LW 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 100% | 1 0 0 0 2 1 0% Zach Senyshyn RW/LW 25 AHL 4 0 0 0 0 6 0% | 10 0 2 2 0 12 0% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 21 AHL 4 1 1 2 2 7 14% | 60 19 26 45 22 160 12% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 0 0 0 4 8 0% Lassi Thomson RD 21 AHL 4 0 0 0 0 4 0% | 40 9 16 25 52 78 12% Lassi Thomson RD 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 16 0 5 5 2 18 0% Viktor Lodin LW 22 AHL 4 2 1 3 0 4 0% | 6 2 1 3 2 7 0%

NCAA - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 19 Boston University 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 17 2 1 3 34 21 10% Tyler Kleven LD 20 Univ. of North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 38 7 3 10 93 80 9% Luke Loheit RW 21 Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 34 2 4 6 34 48 4% Jakov Novak LW/C 23 Northeastern Univ. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 39 8 9 17 28 64 13% Jake Sanderson LD 19 Univ. of North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 23 8 18 26 6 66 12% Jonny Tychonick LD 22 Univ. of Omaha 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 24 2 6 8 19 33 6%

CHL - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 19 Ottawa OHL 2 0 0 0 5 3 0% | 24 7 7 14 22 80 9% Ridly Greig C/LW 19 Brandon WHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 39 26 37 63 92 180 14% Carson Latimer RW 19 Edmonton/Prince Albert WHL 2 2 2 4 0 9 22% | 62 18 22 40 26 145 12% Zach Ostapchuk C 18 Vancouver WHL 3 2 0 2 5 12 17% | 60 26 17 43 58 184 14% Ben Roger RD 19 London/Kingston OHL 3 0 0 0 0 3 0% | 55 1 12 13 39 68 1% Chandler Romeo LD 18 Hamilton/Sarnia OHL 3 0 0 0 2 2 0% | 67 2 16 18 100 83 2% Philippe Daoust C 20 Saint John QMJHL 3 1 4 5 2 7 14% | 32 21 18 39 10 67 31%

Europe - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Eric Engstrand LW 21 Malmö SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 41 7 3 10 2 30 23% Eric Engstrand LW 21 Troja/Ljungby IF Allsvenskan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 14 1 3 4 27 26 4% Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 33 19 22 41 12 88 22% Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK J20 Playoffs 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 2 1 0 1 0 6 17% Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 14 0 0 0 0 16 0% Viktor Lodin C/LW 22 Timrå IK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 44 12 15 27 45 115 10% Viktor Lodin C/LW 22 Timrå IK SHL Playoffs 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 4 0 1 1 4 10 0%