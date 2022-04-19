Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - April 19th

With both regular and post-seasons winding down around the hockey world, we have less and less of a prospect pool to work with when the time comes to select our team of the week. While I would like to say some of Ottawa’s defensive prospects had stand-out weeks, I don’t see enough to work with so this week we get three forwards and three goalies instead. Look at it this way, at least all of Ottawa’s healthy netminding prospects have played their best hockey when it matters most—the playoff push (remember when we used to have those in Ottawa?!).
Prospect Team of the Week
Forwards
After a mid-season trade from Edmonton to Prince Albert that pumped the brakes on Carson Latimer’s playoff aspirations for this season, the Raiders have snuck in to the WHL’s post-season. Latimer won’t get to face-off against his old team in the first round but at least we’ll get a few extra games to appreciate how well Latimer has thrived since said trade. Latimer ended his regular season on a high note with two goals, two assists, and nine shots in his last two games. He’ll start his post-season this Friday in Winnipeg.
Carson Latimer snipes over Poulter's glove for his 17th of the season!#GoRaidersGo pic.twitter.com/2QtFURhoLy— X - Prince Albert Raiders (@PARaidersHockey) April 16, 2022
Zack Ostapchuk and his Vancouver Giants have also snuck in as an eighth-seed in the WHL and will also commence his quest on Friday, in Everett. Ostapchuk had two goals on 12 shots in his last three games of the regular season.
It's Adam Hall with the sauce.— The WHL (@TheWHL) April 11, 2022
It's Zack Ostapchuk with the Parmigiano Reggiano.@WHLGiants | @Senators pic.twitter.com/IMbvEsU1Rz
Viktor Lodin has started to find his groove in North America with two goals, an assist, and four shots in his second week in Belleville (and not a moment too soon for a BSens team fighting tooth and nail for a post-season berth). Belleville won all four games this week to jump into the eighth spot in the east (Toronto sits four points back with two games in hand).
Viktor Lodin scored his second goal in as many games on Saturday night in a 4-1 Belleville win, pushing his point streak to 3 games #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/wx33gMdTO5— Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) April 17, 2022
Goaltenders
Back in junior hockey, Leevi Meriläinen and the Frontenacs will start their post-season on Friday at home against Oshawa. Meriläinen finished the regular season tied for second in the OHL in wins and while his regular season save percentage of 89.1 doesn’t exactly look sterling, he’ll have an opportunity to make a statement in the playoffs. He ended his regular season well with just one goal allowed on 24 shots in his final game before the playoffs.
Leevi Meriläinen makes 4 saves in the shootout and Lucas Edmonds wins it for Kingston.#FrontsHockey | @OHLHockey | @merileevi_ @lucasedmonds24 pic.twitter.com/UA39VBv1XQ— X - Kingston Frontenacs (@KingstonFronts) April 17, 2022
Mads Søgaard, fresh off some impressive first NHL minutes has made his contributions to Belleville’s playoff push winning both of his games this past week and allowing just one goal in each. Of note, he stopped 45 of 46 yesterday against Laval in a crucial game for the BSens.
Filip Gustavsson, despite some rough nights in Ottawa this season, has put together a strong campaign in Belleville once again and this week he won both of his games including a 25-save shutout against Hartford.
Stats
Pro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|LEAGUE
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Jacob Bernard-Docker
|RD
|21
|AHL
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|0%
||
|54
|2
|6
|8
|22
|55
|4%
|Jacob Bernard-Docker
|RD
|21
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|8
|0
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0%
|Erik Brännström
|LD
|22
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|9
|1
|2
|3
|10
|21
|5%
|Erik Brännström
|LD
|22
|NHL
|4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0%
||
|47
|0
|12
|12
|28
|76
|0%
|Philippe Daoust
|C
|20
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|15
|0
|5
|5
|4
|13
|0%
|Maxence Guénette
|RD
|20
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|46
|6
|12
|18
|4
|54
|11%
|Parker Kelly
|C
|22
|NHL
|4
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2
|0%
||
|35
|5
|4
|9
|41
|35
|14%
|Parker Kelly
|C
|22
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|33
|5
|9
|14
|34
|65
|8%
|Shane Pinto
|C
|21
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0%
|Jonathan Aspirot
|LD
|22
|AHL
|4
|0
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0%
||
|43
|5
|12
|17
|46
|67
|7%
|Angus Crookshank
|LW/C
|22
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Roby Järventie
|C/LW
|19
|AHL
|4
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1
|0%
||
|66
|11
|22
|33
|40
|120
|9%
|Mark Kastelic
|C/RW
|23
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|11
|0
|2
|2
|7
|2
|0%
|Mark Kastelic
|C/RW
|23
|AHL
|4
|1
|0
|1
|9
|4
|25%
||
|61
|12
|14
|26
|87
|115
|10%
|Cole Reinhardt
|LW
|22
|AHL
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|7
|29%
||
|62
|13
|15
|28
|56
|108
|12%
|Cole Reinhardt
|LW
|22
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|100%
||
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0%
|Zach Senyshyn
|RW/LW
|25
|AHL
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0%
||
|10
|0
|2
|2
|0
|12
|0%
|Egor Sokolov
|RW/LW
|21
|AHL
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|7
|14%
||
|60
|19
|26
|45
|22
|160
|12%
|Egor Sokolov
|RW/LW
|21
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|8
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|0%
|Lassi Thomson
|RD
|21
|AHL
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0%
||
|40
|9
|16
|25
|52
|78
|12%
|Lassi Thomson
|RD
|21
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|16
|0
|5
|5
|2
|18
|0%
|Viktor Lodin
|LW
|22
|AHL
|4
|2
|1
|3
|0
|4
|0%
||
|6
|2
|1
|3
|2
|7
|0%
NCAA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|TEAM
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Tyler Boucher
|RW
|19
|Boston University
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|17
|2
|1
|3
|34
|21
|10%
|Tyler Kleven
|LD
|20
|Univ. of North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|38
|7
|3
|10
|93
|80
|9%
|Luke Loheit
|RW
|21
|Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|34
|2
|4
|6
|34
|48
|4%
|Jakov Novak
|LW/C
|23
|Northeastern Univ.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|39
|8
|9
|17
|28
|64
|13%
|Jake Sanderson
|LD
|19
|Univ. of North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|23
|8
|18
|26
|6
|66
|12%
|Jonny Tychonick
|LD
|22
|Univ. of Omaha
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|24
|2
|6
|8
|19
|33
|6%
CHL
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Tyler Boucher
|RW
|19
|Ottawa
|OHL
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3
|0%
||
|24
|7
|7
|14
|22
|80
|9%
|Ridly Greig
|C/LW
|19
|Brandon
|WHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|39
|26
|37
|63
|92
|180
|14%
|Carson Latimer
|RW
|19
|Edmonton/Prince Albert
|WHL
|2
|2
|2
|4
|0
|9
|22%
||
|62
|18
|22
|40
|26
|145
|12%
|Zach Ostapchuk
|C
|18
|Vancouver
|WHL
|3
|2
|0
|2
|5
|12
|17%
||
|60
|26
|17
|43
|58
|184
|14%
|Ben Roger
|RD
|19
|London/Kingston
|OHL
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0%
||
|55
|1
|12
|13
|39
|68
|1%
|Chandler Romeo
|LD
|18
|Hamilton/Sarnia
|OHL
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0%
||
|67
|2
|16
|18
|100
|83
|2%
|Philippe Daoust
|C
|20
|Saint John
|QMJHL
|3
|1
|4
|5
|2
|7
|14%
||
|32
|21
|18
|39
|10
|67
|31%
Europe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Eric Engstrand
|LW
|21
|Malmö
|SHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|41
|7
|3
|10
|2
|30
|23%
|Eric Engstrand
|LW
|21
|Troja/Ljungby IF
|Allsvenskan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|14
|1
|3
|4
|27
|26
|4%
|Oliver Johansson
|C/LW
|18
|Timrå IK
|J20 Nationell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|33
|19
|22
|41
|12
|88
|22%
|Oliver Johansson
|C/LW
|18
|Timrå IK
|J20 Playoffs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|17%
|Oliver Johansson
|C/LW
|18
|Timrå IK
|SHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0%
|Viktor Lodin
|C/LW
|22
|Timrå IK
|SHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|44
|12
|15
|27
|45
|115
|10%
|Viktor Lodin
|C/LW
|22
|Timrå IK
|SHL Playoffs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|4
|0
|1
|1
|4
|10
|0%
Goalies
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|PLAYER
|AGE
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|SA
|GA
|SV%
||
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|SA
|GA
|SV%
|Filip Gustavsson
|23
|Belleville
|AHL
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|54
|1
|98.1%
||
|18
|9
|6
|1
|2
|461
|40
|91.3%
|Filip Gustavsson
|23
|Ottawa
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
||
|15
|3
|11
|1
|0
|473
|54
|88.6%
|Kevin Mandolese
|21
|Belleville
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
||
|17
|9
|5
|0
|0
|463
|46
|90.1%
|Kevin Mandolese
|21
|Atlanta
|ECHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
||
|6
|1
|4
|1
|0
|191
|16
|91.7%
|Leevi Meriläinen
|19
|Kingston
|OHL
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|24
|1
|95.8%
||
|53
|31
|16
|4
|1
|1553
|169
|89.1%
|Mads Søgaard
|21
|Belleville
|AHL
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|72
|2
|97.2%
||
|33
|18
|13
|1
|0
|946
|84
|91.1%
|Mads Søgaard
|21
|Ottawa
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
||
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|54
|6
|88.9%
Loading comments...