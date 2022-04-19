Sens Lose Late Snoozer 4-2 in First Game In Seattle

After a thrilling game against their Ontario nemesis, the Senators travel to Seattle to face the Kraken in their new home for the first time since they entered the league. Zach Senyshyn was making his debut for the Sens tonight and his first period intermission was just a burst of excitement that has been the norm to see from his team.

Anton Forsberg was playing his 99th career game and the Sens were looking to him again to start this road trip on a good foot. The first period proved to be a crucial one for Forsberg to shine.

The Sens had one of the slowest starts to a game that they’ve had in a while. There was barely any life in the team and it was just a series of avoidable mistakes.

They started off the game with a 4-minute penalty as Parker Kelly on Vince Dunn. That of course translated into the opening goal from Daniel Sprong to make it 1-0. To make matters worse, the goal was a few seconds shy from the 2-mintue mark which meant the Krakens would remain on the power play for another 2 minutes. The Sens survived the remaining power play and the next penalty taken by Travis Hamonic.

While Anton Forsberg’s heroics kept the score at 1-0, the Sens were just struggling to find their feet in this game.

With 6 minutes left and heavily out-shot , the Sens get a power play chance to even things out. A great chance by Tkachuk right in front of the net was the highlight of a power play that accomplished nothing.

The Sens were getting better as the period was coming to an end but they still looked a bit disorganized with their entries and shots.

The first period wasn’t all bad as Tim Stützle gave us a little showcase of his dazzling moves.

Tim Stützle is making a mockery of the Kraken with these cut back moves pic.twitter.com/4QbO5Utbv9 — Lalime's Martian (@LalimesMartian) April 19, 2022

The Sens were hoping to carry the momentum they started to build at the end of the first period into the second.

It didn’t take long for the Sens to come to life with no other than Captain Tkachuk jamming the net on a well battled play with Connor Brown. Game tied at 1.

Brady Tkachuk ties the game with his 60th point of the season! #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/Bp5UPB86Dw — Everyday Sens (@EverydaySens) April 19, 2022

Less than 5 minutes into the period and the Sens were already a completely different team. Just a few minutes after Norris’s tying goal, another crowd in front of the net compliments of Watson allowed Nick Holden to score his 5th of the season on a blast to give the Sens a 2-1 lead. The whole team enjoyed that goal including coach DJ Smith who looked like he was having a blast celebrating with Holden on the bench.

The Kraken were quick to answer back as they battled hard in the Sens zone but as with the first period, Forsberg was having none of it. It’s saves like these that make sure the Sens always have a chance to win a game.

Anton Forsberg continues to make big saves here in the 2nd period for the #Sens.



Great stuff. #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/0K8A8yM8EI — Pesky Sickos (@PeskySickos) April 19, 2022

The game settled down after the Holden goal as both teams continued to exchange chances with nothing major happening.

With the halfway mark underway, a series of mistakes and unfortunate events see the Kraken take advantage of a loose puck and tie the game on a goal that completely frustrated Forsberg.

The rest of the period got slow, but the Sens were getting sloppy. With less than 4 minutes left in the second period, a very careless turnover ended up on Victor Rask’s stick who simply shot it at the net. It hit Forsberg’s chest and sneaked under his arm to make it 3-2 Seattle.

A much better period for the Sens was ending on a very wrong note as the Sens got lazy. Frustrations mounted as Formenton was hit from the back and he retaliated which started a whole scrummage featuring Formenton, Stützle and Fleury. The Kraken come out of the whole fight with a power play, a kill the Sens needed to make to make sure they don’t start the third with a deeper hole than they were in.

The Sens continued to play reckless as Watson gives in an extra shot after a whistle and finds himself in the box right at the end of the first penalty. Sloppy and undisciplined, the Sens ended the period down by one and would be starting the third on the penalty kill once again.

The Senators started off the third on the penalty kill and managed to do a good job on it. With 8 seconds left on the kill Jordan Eberle hooks Holden to give the Sens a power play to start off the third. The Kraken did a fantastic job completely suffocating any chances by the Sens.

The Sens the perfect opportunity to tie the game as Connor Brown had a completely open night and just couldn’t get to the puck fast enough.

The two teams kept the game tight in the third and while the Sens were trying to battle back for that tying goal, they didn’t look exceptionally dangerous.

Nothing was connecting for the Sens and they just kept slowing down. With 6 minutes left, Tkachuk has a fatal giveaway. Brännström loses the battle to Yanni Gourde who gets the puck to Kuhlman to give the Kraken a 4-2 lead. DJ Smith challenges the play, initially it was thought to be an offside challenge, but Smith was actually challenging that the play should have been stopped prior to the goal. Shockingly, DJ Smith’s challenge is accepted as it was determined that Gourde touched the puck with a high stick before it got to Karson Kuhlman. A lucky break for the Sens and some great work by the coaching staff.

With 5 minutes left and out-shot 28-12, the Sens had to dig deep to tie this game up after a less than stellar third period. The Sens had some good pressure but nothing was going for them.

Forsberg wasn’t able to go to the bench until the game was at the 1:24 mark and it didn’t take long for the Kraken to take advantage and score the empty netter.

The Sens deserved to lose this game, it was a disappointing showing by the majority of the team. Credit should be awarded to Anton Forsberg, Brady Tkachuk, Nick Holden and Alex Formenton who actually showed up to the entire game.

The Sens are back at it tomorrow night for another late on against the Vancouver Canucks.

Game Flow

Heat Map