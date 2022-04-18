Game 76 Preview + Open Thread: Senators @ Kraken

The Ottawa Senators make their first ever trip to Seattle and Climate Pledge Arena tonight, to take on the expansion Seattle Kraken. The lone meeting between the two teams ended with an overtime goal from Josh Norris.

It’s a matchup that has virtually no bearing on the actual standings: the Kraken are solidly in 30th overall, although the 29th place Flyers have pulled off a pretty impressive collapse and might end up catching them if the Kraken don’t really commit to the tank. The Sens are a few spots ahead of them.

Although this season has not gone particularly well for Seattle, there has been a glimmer of hope recently, with 2021 second overall pick Matty Beniers impressing everyone in his first two NHL games.

You can read up on the Kraken at their new SB Nation site, Davy Jones’s Locker!

This game will be the first half of a late night back-to-back for the Senators in Seattle and Vancouver. Forsberg was in the starters’ end at practice, so expect him to be in net tonight, while Gustavsson takes tomorrow’s matchup.

These are the projected lines:

Sens lines from Game Day skate in Seattle.



Tkachuk Norris Brown

Formenton Stützle Batherson

Gaudette Tierney Senyshyn

Kelly Gambrell Watson



Del Zotto Hamonic

Brannstrom Zub

Holden Zaitsev

Mete



Forsberg-starters end.

Gustavsson — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) April 18, 2022

Game Notes

Senyshyn draws into his first game as a Senator after being acquired from Boston at the trade deadline. He isn’t expected to do much at the NHL level and was probably the one called up because the B-Sens are chasing down a playoff spot, but it’ll be nice to get a look at him.

Colin White is still in COVID-19 protocol. There are only two guys left who haven’t had it this season - Tkachuk and Zub - so let’s hope it stays that way.

I mentioned Beniers earlier as a guy to watch out for on the other team, but it bears repeating here. Look at this highlight.

Matty Beniers is doing this in his 2ND NHL GAME. #SeaKraken

pic.twitter.com/7XuNtO72Sh — Nathan “Grav" (@NathanGraviteh) April 17, 2022

It’s a late one tonight, and it’ll be another late one tomorrow too. Have your coffee ready! Puck drop is at 10pm ET. You can watch on RDS or TSN5, or listen along on TSN 1200.

Team Stats Game 75 Ottawa Senators Seattle Kraken Game 75 Ottawa Senators Seattle Kraken Category # Rank # Rank Goals/GP 2.71 26th 2.57 29th Goals Against/GP 3.23 23rd 3.47 24th Shots/GP 30.3 20th 28.8 31st Shots Against/GP 33.2 25th 29.1 5th Powerplay % 19.7 21st 14.3 29th Penalty Kill % 80.5 13th 75.1 26th Corsi % (5v5 SVA) 47.91 21st 49.03 19th xGF % (5v5 SVA) 47.10 24th 47.34 23rd