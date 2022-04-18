Record-Setting Offense, Franchise Valuations, Mr. Brightside, and more!

It’s the Easter Monday version of Links, News, and Notes! If you celebrate, I hope you had a great Easter, and if you don’t, I hope you were able to enjoy some time off!

Hasn’t it seemed like so many skaters are having career years, breakouts, or bouncebacks? That’s because the NHL has averaged 6.3 goals per game this season, which is the highest it’s been in 26 years:

The highest-scoring weekend in NHL history concluded with 153 goals (102 Saturday, 51 Sunday) and boosted the goals-per-game rate to 6.3 on the season. It's been 26 years since a season ended with a scoring rate that high (6.3 G/GP in 1995-96).#NHLStats: https://t.co/Nx7m9gNV5o pic.twitter.com/4zz9ELx0yX — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 18, 2022

All the offense has been great, although we’ll probably have to season-adjust 2021-22 more than we have been.

Take this with a grain of salt, but Nick Kypreos on “Kyper and Bourne” said that the Senators could eventually be sold for as much as $900M due to there being at least a half-dozen suitors. There’s no way an NHL team will be sold for less than $650M, which is what the Seattle Kraken were purchased for. Although Forbes estimates the Senators as being worth only $525M, that doesn’t take into account a potential bidding war and a future rink at LeBreton Flats. It’ll be fascinating to see what happens over the summer.

