 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

DJ at the World Championships, Norris’ Breakout Season, PWHPA News and More!

It’s the Thursday Edition of Links, News, and Notes

By nkb
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: APR 12 Senators at Red Wings Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome back for another edition of Links, News, and Notes. Let’s take a spin around the league, shall we?

Doesn’t really seem like too many people like Evander Kane!

Loading comments...