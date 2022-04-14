DJ at the World Championships, Norris’ Breakout Season, PWHPA News and More!

Welcome back for another edition of Links, News, and Notes. Let’s take a spin around the league, shall we?
- It seems that DJ Smith’s work with the Ottawa Senators has been garnering some notice as he appears to be under consideration to coach Team Canada at the upcoming World Championships.
- For the Athletic ($$) Ian Mendes has a great breakdown of what Josh Norris’ breakout season could mean for his next contract. Short version: if the Sens want to get him signed to a long-term deal, it won’t come cheaply.
- Also over at the Athletic ($$), Sean McIndoe (aka Down Goes Brown) has a fun piece on whether the NHL has a loser point or a bonus point. If that seems like a silly question to you, the answer (and why it matters) might come as a surprise!
- Travis Yost digs into what’s changed for the Oilers since Jay Woodcroft took over from Dave Tippett. The biggest difference is just how much more potent they’ve been at 5v5 — something that had become a major area of concern under the old coaching regime.
- Speaking of coaching changes, another team that’s benefitted greatly from changing bench bosses is Montreal. Martin St. Louis’ appointment was (and so far remains) interim, but it seems he’s keen to return next season.
- Kristen Shilton has a great profile of Meredith Lang over at ESPN. Lang grew up as one of the only black girls her age playing hockey, and had drifted away from the game in adulthood. But when her own daughters picked up the sport, Lang was determined to make a difference by making hockey a more diverse, and welcoming place than she experienced when she played.
- In women’s hockey news, the PWHPA’s board has voted unanimously to end their attempt at a partnership with the PHF. There had been some hope that the two sides would be able to work together after news of a joint meeting with Gary Bettman last month. At this juncture it seems the issues keeping the PWHPA players out of the PHF fold persist. Reading between the lines, the PWHPA seem to be confident they have the resources lined up to launch their own competing league in the not-too-distant future. Stay tuned.
- NHL team reps for the NHLPA are voting on whether to publicly disclose results of an investigation into NHL Players’ Association executive director Don Fehr’s response to concerns raised by two player agents about former Chicago Blackhawks player Kyle Beach’s alleged sexual assault.
- And, lastly, in some lighter news: after Ryan Hartman was fined $4,250 for flipping off Evander Kane, Kane’s ex-wife, Anna, sent Hartman $200 to help pay the fine
Anna Kane, Evander’s ex-wife, sent Ryan Hartman money to help pay his fine pic.twitter.com/VLNRYIcEiW— Caylee (@2kaRask) April 13, 2022
Doesn’t really seem like too many people like Evander Kane!
