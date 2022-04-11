Crosby Reaches 1,400, Doug Wilson Steps Down, Power Signs, and More!

Welcome back for another edition of Links, News and Notes:
- After 19 seasons with the franchise, Doug Wilson is stepping down as General Manager of the San Jose Sharks. Wilson had been on medical leave since the start of the year, so this move was not unexpected. Wilson has something of a complicated legacy in that he was the architect of some great San Jose teams in the mid-aughts and 2010’s, but leaves the franchise in something of a precarious place with some real albatross contracts.
- It may seem like the Buffalo Sabres have been rebuilding for all of eternity, but there’s some reason to believe they may finally be turning a corner; Owen Power, the first overall selection in 2021, will make his debut on Tuesday.
- The other high profile Michigan Wolverine to turn pro this weekend was Seattle Kraken pick Matty Beniers.
- And in our last bit of NCCA Men’s hockey news, Dryden McKay was named the winner of the Hobey Baker award. The 24 year-old is a free agent and seems sure to draw some attention from multiple NHL clubs.
- In Sens news, Ian Mendes had a great mailbag over at the Athletic on Friday ($$). The money quote, in relation to a question about ownerhsip:
But I do want to be a little more clear and direct on another topic associated with this whole saga. It has become very tiresome to see people irresponsibly float out the suggestion this team could move or relocate down the road. When they are doing this, they are either completely unaware of the NHL bylaws that govern franchise relocation or they are purposely putting disinformation out into our market. There isn’t a third option here.
So please understand this franchise is headed for an era of stability and prosperity, whether it remains under the current ownership umbrella or transfers to a new group.
- After Sunday night’s game, Tim Stützle addressed the Brendan Gallagher “controversy”:
Stützle says "I respect (Gallagher) as a player. Everyone has their own opinion. He's a veteran player. I have my opinion. That's all I want to say about it." #Sens— Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) April 11, 2022
Stützle also mentioned in his media availability that Nick Suzuki had apologized for the incident. Maybe he also apologized for Gallagher being such a dummy?
- Lastly, Sidney Crosby may no longer be a threat to lead the league in scoring but his 75 points in 61 games is no joke and on Sunday he crossed the 1,400 point threshold for his career. It seems likely that he will cruise into the top 10 all-time when it’s all said and done — and that’s with his having missed large chunks of two years in his prime. As a Sens fan I have my personal feelings about him, but there’s no denying he’s one of the greatest players in history.
Loading comments...