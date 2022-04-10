 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 72 Preview and Open Thread: Winnipeg Jets @ Ottawa Senators

Sens continue to play the spoiler role

By Nada Alg
NHL: APR 05 Senators at Canadiens Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After a forgettable showing last night, the Sens have a chance to quickly erase that New York performance from our memory. They face the Winnipeg Jets at home tonight, a team that is desperately trying to keep the playoff fight alive but the uphill battle is getting steep. The Jets cannot afford to lose the game and the Sens will want to play the spoiler role tonight and fight off a very hungry and determined team.

The good news is that Tim Stützle seems ready to return as the Sens re-assigned Mark Kastelic back to the Belleville Senators this morning.

We will have lineup updates as they become available this afternoon!

Game Notes

  • With Stützle set to return, let’s hope the team isn’t just rushing him back because at this point, it’s just not worth it.
  • Will Watson continue to produce offensively? He’s been a good surprise the past few games and the Sens need as much support as they can get
  • The Jets struggle on the PK so the Sens will want to keep their feet moving and draw as many penalties as they can, maybe facing a team that isn’t doing well on the PK may spark their own powerplay
  • You can catch the game tonight at 7:30 on TSN5, RDS or listen live on TSN1200

Game Stats

Player Stats

Game 72 Ottawa Senators Winnipeg Jets
Category Player # Player #
Goals Josh Norris 31 Kyle Connor 41
Assists Brady Tkachuk 29 Blake Wheeler 42
Points Brady Tkachuk 53 Kyle Connor 82
Shots Brady Tkachuk 241 Kyle Connor 287
Time on Ice/GP Thomas Chabot (inj.) 26:23 Josh Morrissey 23:41

Team Stats

Game 72 Ottawa Senators Winnipeg Jets
Category # Rank # Rank
Goals/GP 2.66 26th 3.06 16th
Goals Against/GP 3.24 23rd 3.10 19th
Shots/GP 30.2 20th 32.5 12th
Shots Against/GP 33.2 26th 33.0 25th
Powerplay % 19.1 22nd 21.2 16th
Penalty Kill % 80.6 13th 75.0 27th
Corsi % (5v5 SVA) 48.14 21st 49.65 17th
xGF % (5v5 SVA) 47.17 24th 49.69 17th

