Game 72 Preview and Open Thread: Winnipeg Jets @ Ottawa Senators

After a forgettable showing last night, the Sens have a chance to quickly erase that New York performance from our memory. They face the Winnipeg Jets at home tonight, a team that is desperately trying to keep the playoff fight alive but the uphill battle is getting steep. The Jets cannot afford to lose the game and the Sens will want to play the spoiler role tonight and fight off a very hungry and determined team.

The good news is that Tim Stützle seems ready to return as the Sens re-assigned Mark Kastelic back to the Belleville Senators this morning.

We will have lineup updates as they become available this afternoon!

Game Notes

With Stützle set to return, let’s hope the team isn’t just rushing him back because at this point, it’s just not worth it.

Will Watson continue to produce offensively? He’s been a good surprise the past few games and the Sens need as much support as they can get

The Jets struggle on the PK so the Sens will want to keep their feet moving and draw as many penalties as they can, maybe facing a team that isn’t doing well on the PK may spark their own powerplay

You can catch the game tonight at 7:30 on TSN5, RDS or listen live on TSN1200

Game Stats

Player Stats Game 72 Ottawa Senators Winnipeg Jets Game 72 Ottawa Senators Winnipeg Jets Category Player # Player # Goals Josh Norris 31 Kyle Connor 41 Assists Brady Tkachuk 29 Blake Wheeler 42 Points Brady Tkachuk 53 Kyle Connor 82 Shots Brady Tkachuk 241 Kyle Connor 287 Time on Ice/GP Thomas Chabot (inj.) 26:23 Josh Morrissey 23:41