Game 56 Preview and Open Thread: Ottawa Senators @ St Louis Blues

It’s been a long and painful road trip for the Sens. We’ve seen some good games, some frustrating games, some really ugly games and then the game against the Golden Knights. With one game left before the team heads back home, it would be nice to see them build off the momentum they had against the Golden Knights and hopefully get one win out of this trip.
With Matt Murray injured, Anton Forsberg has been asked to step in and he’s done well. Gustavsson has been called up but it doesn’t seem like we’ll be seeing him tonight. Connor Brown is a game time decision as DJ Smith announces that he’s been “banged up” for a while.
Tkachuk Norris Ennis
Formenton Stützle Gaudette
Paul White Sanford
Kelly Gambrell Watson
Chabot Zub
Holden Zaitsev
Brannstrom JBrown
Forsberg - Starters end.
Gustavsson
Game Notes
- While Anton Forsberg playing well is good to keep the team in games, one has to wonder if the Sens will continue to play him to increase his trade value. Murray seems to be often injured or inconsistent but is that a reason to hold on to Forsberg? Do we start trusting the future in net?
- This is Zach Sanford’s first game in St Louis since the trade, he says there are no nerves but how sweet would it be to have him score a goal or two tonight?
- More injuries, more lineup shuffling. DJ Smith has had to really manage a young lineup in an odd way. Consistency is key to success but has this team gone a long stretch with any form of consistency this far?
- SensCentral on twitter posed on interesting question about “spicy Sens takes” and one stood out that Thomas Chabot is overrated. He’s not Erik Karlsson that’s for sure but he is the core of this team and makes the team better on an almost nightly basis. Karlsson became a much better player once he had Methot as a partner and now Chabot should have Zub for the long run and the results are already promising. I don’t think he’s overrated at all but curious to see if others feel that way.
- The Sens need to find a way to be better on the power play, Brady Tkachuk’s power play goal last game was the perfect example of how much the Sens needed to have a stronger presence in front of the net. More of that tonight please.
- St Louis Blues are extremely good on special teams, it will be crucial for the Sens to stay out of the box as much as possible.
Game Stats
Team Stats
|Game 56
|Ottawa
|Senators
|St Louis
|Blues
|Game 56
|Ottawa
|Senators
|St Louis
|Blues
|Category
|#
|Rank
|#
|Rank
|Goals/GP
|2.58
|25th
|3.49
|5th
|Goals Against/GP
|3.24
|23rd
|2.71
|6th
|Shots/GP
|30.1
|19th
|30.6
|17th
|Shots Against/GP
|34.0
|28th
|31.4
|15th
|Powerplay %
|16.9
|26th
|26
|2nd
|Penalty Kill %
|80.1
|15th
|84.7
|5th
|Corsi % (5v5 SVA)
|46.77
|27th
|47.77
|21st
|xGF % (5v5 SVA)
|46.08
|27th
|47.35
|24th
Game 56 Player Stats
|Game 56
|Ottawa
|Senators
|St Louis
|Blues
|Game 56
|Ottawa
|Senators
|St Louis
|Blues
|Category
|Player
|#
|Player
|#
|Goals
|Josh Norris
|19
|Jordan Kyrou
|22
|Assists
|Thomas Chabot
|26
|Robert Thomas
|34
|Points
|Brady Tkachuk
|39
|Jordan Kyrou
|53
|Shots
|Brady Tkachuk
|184
|Vladimir Tarasenko
|157
|Time on Ice/GP
|Thomas Chabot
|26:38
|Colton Parayko
|24:04
