Game 56 Preview and Open Thread: Ottawa Senators @ St Louis Blues

It’s been a long and painful road trip for the Sens. We’ve seen some good games, some frustrating games, some really ugly games and then the game against the Golden Knights. With one game left before the team heads back home, it would be nice to see them build off the momentum they had against the Golden Knights and hopefully get one win out of this trip.

With Matt Murray injured, Anton Forsberg has been asked to step in and he’s done well. Gustavsson has been called up but it doesn’t seem like we’ll be seeing him tonight. Connor Brown is a game time decision as DJ Smith announces that he’s been “banged up” for a while.

Sens morning skate in St.Louis.

(No CBrown)



Tkachuk Norris Ennis

Formenton Stützle Gaudette

Paul White Sanford

Kelly Gambrell Watson



Chabot Zub

Holden Zaitsev

Brannstrom JBrown



Forsberg - Starters end.

Gustavsson

Game Notes

While Anton Forsberg playing well is good to keep the team in games, one has to wonder if the Sens will continue to play him to increase his trade value. Murray seems to be often injured or inconsistent but is that a reason to hold on to Forsberg? Do we start trusting the future in net?

This is Zach Sanford’s first game in St Louis since the trade, he says there are no nerves but how sweet would it be to have him score a goal or two tonight?

More injuries, more lineup shuffling. DJ Smith has had to really manage a young lineup in an odd way. Consistency is key to success but has this team gone a long stretch with any form of consistency this far?

SensCentral on twitter posed on interesting question about “spicy Sens takes” and one stood out that Thomas Chabot is overrated. He’s not Erik Karlsson that’s for sure but he is the core of this team and makes the team better on an almost nightly basis. Karlsson became a much better player once he had Methot as a partner and now Chabot should have Zub for the long run and the results are already promising. I don’t think he’s overrated at all but curious to see if others feel that way.

The Sens need to find a way to be better on the power play, Brady Tkachuk’s power play goal last game was the perfect example of how much the Sens needed to have a stronger presence in front of the net. More of that tonight please.

St Louis Blues are extremely good on special teams, it will be crucial for the Sens to stay out of the box as much as possible.

You can catch the game tonight at 8:00PM

Game Stats

Team Stats Game 56 Ottawa Senators St Louis Blues Game 56 Ottawa Senators St Louis Blues Category # Rank # Rank Goals/GP 2.58 25th 3.49 5th Goals Against/GP 3.24 23rd 2.71 6th Shots/GP 30.1 19th 30.6 17th Shots Against/GP 34.0 28th 31.4 15th Powerplay % 16.9 26th 26 2nd Penalty Kill % 80.1 15th 84.7 5th Corsi % (5v5 SVA) 46.77 27th 47.77 21st xGF % (5v5 SVA) 46.08 27th 47.35 24th