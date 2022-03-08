Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - March 8th

Ottawa Senators Prospect Team of the Week

Forwards

No stranger to this feature, Ridly Greig continues to drive the Wheat Kings’ offence and has climbed towards the top of the per-game leaderboards in the WHL. Greig outdid himself with two goals, five assists, and 20 shots in three games this week (only four penalty minutes though so someone might want to check on him and make sure he feels okay):

BWK GOAL



Iorio throws it on net, and Ridly Greig puts it home! Wheaties lead 3-1!#BWK pic.twitter.com/lCplQ0rli8 — Brandon Wheat Kings (@bdnwheatkings) March 6, 2022

Philippe Daoust has also cemented his place among our forwards of the week since his transfer back to junior from AHL Belleville. He added three goals, three assists, and eleven shots to his totals in three games this week. Daoust also acts as the Lady Byng foil to Greig with just one minor penalty since joining his new team.

Philippe Daoust had back-to-back 3-point games on the weekend, including this goal on Sunday



Daoust has a clean 10G, 10A in 14GP with Saint John, the upcoming Memorial Cup hosts #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/EO8B7vwkld — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) March 7, 2022

Extremely on-brand for Senators prospects, Viktor Lodin now has more PIM than games played on the season (other players to achieve this feat include Greig, Chandler Romeo, and Tyler Kleven). Lodin couldn’t miss if he tried last week, scoring thrice (and adding an assist) on 15 shots in four games:

Viktor Lodin ger @timra_ik ledningen efter 12 (!) sekunder pic.twitter.com/uVcfX47qBZ — C More Hockey (@cmorehockey) March 5, 2022

Defence

Tyler Kleven hasn’t exactly had the offensive breakout I would have expected in his sophomore year with such an expanded role (especially in the abcence of Jake Sanderson) but at the same time, as one of North Dakota’s top defenders, he deserves credit for their team success as they finished the season, once again, atop the standings in the NCHC, and only fittingly, the dude from Fargo scored the overtime goal in the clinching game:

Coming into this season, I don’t think any prospect had more ground to make up than Jonathan Tychonick and while I don’t think he did enough this season to merit a contract in the summer, at least he finally started contributing on the scoresheet (two assists in two games this week). We can hope that all of his injury and illness trouble has resolved and he can play some meaningful hockey in Omaha’s postseason opening matchup against Western Michigan.

Goaltender

Filip Gustavsson didn’t have much competition this week as he alone managed a save percentage of 90 but he deserves some love for the logistical headache of getting recalled from Belleville last minute to join Ottawa on their southwestern road trip (of pain).

Silver Linings:

Bruce Garrioch reports that Jake Sanderson will return to the ice for the Fighting Hawks when the postseason starts this coming weekend.

Out west, 2021 draftees Carson Latimer and Zack Ostapchuk continue their efforts to make up for lost time earlier in the season when both players found offence difficult to come by:

Carson Latimer buries the rebound to pick up his 13th of the season!#GoRaidersGo pic.twitter.com/95myS6lfOS — Prince Albert Raiders (@PARaidersHockey) March 5, 2022

Zack Ostapchuk is indeed 6'3 but rest assured, he can still fly!@WHLGiants | @Senators pic.twitter.com/xkLrmIPtgq — The WHL (@TheWHL) March 5, 2022

And closer to home, overaged and undrafted respectively, Cole Reinhardt and Parker Kelly have found their grooves of late with the former hoping to follow in the footsteps of the latter and carve out a depth role in the NHL as a fourth-line/penalty kill type specialist:

Back-to-back shorthanded goals from Logan Shaw and Cole Reinhardt gives the @BellevilleSens a two-goal lead in #ROCvsBEL. pic.twitter.com/gqqMEwmEnu — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) March 6, 2022

Parker Kelly with a really weak one which may be what the #Sens needed. 4-1 pic.twitter.com/EanOaMJK1X — Alex Metzger (@nhlsensandstuff) March 5, 2022

Stats

Pro - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 21 AHL 3 0 1 1 4 4 0% | 33 2 3 5 18 28 7% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 0 1 1 4 6 0% Erik Brännström LD 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 1 2 3 10 21 5% Erik Brännström LD 22 NHL 4 0 0 0 6 3 0% | 26 0 5 5 22 36 0% Philippe Daoust C 20 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 15 0 5 5 4 13 0% Maxence Guénette RD 20 AHL 3 0 1 1 4 2 0% | 33 3 10 13 4 41 7% Parker Kelly C 22 NHL 4 2 0 2 12 6 33% | 22 4 1 5 18 23 17% Parker Kelly C 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 24 3 7 10 26 48 6% Shane Pinto C 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 5 0 1 1 2 5 0% Jonathan Aspirot LD 22 AHL 3 0 1 1 4 2 0% | 26 1 11 12 28 39 3% Angus Crookshank LW/C 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% Roby Järventie C/LW 19 AHL 3 0 1 1 2 4 0% | 45 8 17 25 24 101 8% Mark Kastelic C/RW 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 0 1 1 2 1 0% Mark Kastelic C/RW 22 AHL 3 1 0 1 2 6 17% | 42 9 7 16 57 82 11% Cole Reinhardt LW 22 AHL 3 2 0 2 0 6 33% | 46 9 11 20 44 84 11% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 21 AHL 2 0 0 0 2 6 0% | 39 14 17 31 16 105 13% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 0 0 0 4 8 0% Lassi Thomson RD 21 AHL 3 0 0 0 10 3 0% | 27 6 10 16 48 53 11% Lassi Thomson RD 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 16 0 5 5 2 18 0%

NCAA - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 19 Boston University 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 17 2 1 3 34 21 10% Tyler Kleven LD 20 Univ. of North Dakota 2 1 0 1 4 6 17% | 35 6 3 9 76 74 8% Luke Loheit RW 21 Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth 2 0 0 0 12 2 0% | 28 2 4 6 34 42 5% Jakov Novak LW/C 23 Northeastern Univ. 3 0 0 0 4 6 0% | 36 8 7 15 28 61 13% Jake Sanderson LD 19 Univ. of North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 21 7 17 24 6 61 11% Jonny Tychonick LD 22 Univ. of Omaha 2 0 2 2 2 3 0% | 22 1 5 6 15 25 4%

CHL - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 19 Ottawa OHL 3 1 2 3 2 8 13% | 10 3 3 6 8 22 14% Ridly Greig C/LW 19 Brandon WHL 3 2 5 7 4 20 10% | 37 25 35 60 84 172 15% Carson Latimer RW 19 Edmonton/Prince Albert WHL 2 1 0 1 0 8 13% | 46 13 19 32 18 108 12% Zach Ostapchuk C 18 Vancouver WHL 3 2 0 2 0 11 18% | 45 16 14 30 45 136 12% Ben Roger RD 19 London/Kingston OHL 2 0 0 0 2 2 0% | 45 1 8 9 37 57 2% Chandler Romeo LD 18 Hamilton/Sarnia OHL 3 0 0 0 0 4 0% | 47 1 12 13 78 65 2% Philippe Daoust C 20 Saint John QMJHL 3 3 3 6 0 11 27% | 14 10 10 20 2 33 30%

Europe - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Vitaly Abramov LW/RW 23 Chelyabinsk/Moscow KHL R U S G T F 0% | 45 8 9 17 28 66 12% Olle Alsing LD 25 Nur-Sultan KHL O O F U K R 0% | 43 2 8 10 14 69 3% Eric Engstrand LW 21 Malmö SHL 4 1 0 1 0 3 33% | 35 6 3 9 2 26 23% Eric Engstrand LW 21 Troja/Ljungby IF Allsvenskan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 14 1 3 4 27 26 4% Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK J20 Nationell 3 3 0 3 0 10 33% | 30 15 21 36 10 78 19% Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 14 0 0 0 0 16 0% Viktor Lodin C/LW 22 Timrå IK SHL 4 3 1 4 4 15 20% | 38 10 13 23 43 88 11%