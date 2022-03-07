LNN: Trade Deadline Talks, Former Sens Goalies, and Jagr’s Great Initiative

- The trade deadline is fast approaching, and that means the coverage is ramping up around the NHL. TSN has been posting regular deadline countdowns, and Sportsnet’s most recent power rankings focused on what each team mmight do at the deadline. The Sens aren’t expected to do much, but it’s always fun to keep up with what other teams are doing.
- Sens legend Craig Anderson recently sat down with NHL.com to talk about lots of off-ice things, including his wife Nicholle’s battle with cancer, and his plans for the future. It sounds like he’s going to hang up the skates after this season, which isn’t surprising, but nothing is official yet.
- In other former Sens goalie news, the Habs recently placed the Hamburglar on Injured Reserve. Hammond was off to a great start in Montreal, one of the driving forces behind their recent turnaround, and though I will never be in favour of the Habs winning things, it does suck to see things ended in this way.
- Rounding out this check-in on former Senators is a story about Anthony Duclair’s resurgence on the Florida Panthers. I hate that the Sens gave up on him so quickly, but it’s nice to see him doing so well now. He’s an easy guy to root for.
- The most wholesome story of the week was adorable young Stars forward Jason Robertson getting hat tricks in back to back games. He’s one of those players that’s pretty much impossible to dislike.
- Jack Eichel’s very public dispute with the Buffalo Sabres over his surgery was one of the biggest NHL stories of last year, and it seems to have worked out well for him. As I’m sure you all know, Eichel has recovered well and been playing very well for the Golden Knights. Apparently, Chicago forward Tyler Johnson recently had the same surgery, after talking to Eichel about it.
- Switching gears to more serious topics, Jaromir Jagr has apparently organized a game to benefit Ukrainian refugees in Czechia.
- Greg Wyshynski also wrote a good piece about how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent backlash has affected Russian players in North America. It’s a complicated situation, but it’s important to remember that people are not their governments, and that punishing regular people for atrocities committed by their governments is a performative gesture that ultimately does nothing to prevent those atrocities. Many of these players are in a very difficult position, and while we should celebrate those brave enough to speak up, we should not demand that they all do so.
- The Toronto Six of the PHF have been sold to a group that includes current head coach Angela James, as well as Anthony Stewart, Bernice Carnegie and Ted Nolan.
- James also shared some interesting thoughts on the PHF and the PWHPA, which Toronto defender Saroya Tinker shared on social media. As a fan of both leagues, I tend to agree with what she’s saying, but I also don’t think the PHF should be entirely dismissive of the PWHPA’s concern about the league. The PHF has repeatedly refused to prioritize player safety and failed to communicate effectively with their players. The PWHPA players do have legitimate concerns, and I’m not sure dismissing those concerns is the right move - and again, I say this as a big fan of the PHF. There are two sides here, but I did appreciate Angela James’s thoughts.
