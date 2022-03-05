Game 54 Preview and Open Thread: Ottawa Senators @ Arizona Coyotes

A week ago I had the pleasure of previewing an easy ‘W’ for the Ottawa Senators against the Habs, and not only did Ottawa lose that game—they lost two games after that game! The fun literally never ends. So this time around instead of saying things that will make me look foolish in ten hours, I’ll try sticking to the script. These two teams haven’t played against each other in two years! The Arizona Coyotes have gotten worse, the Sens have maybe gotten slightly less bad(?), and both teams have rejected modernity (mediocre jerseys) and embraced tradition (sick jerseys). Ottawa rolled these lines and pairing against Florida:

Tkachuk - Norris - Sanford

Formenton - Stützle - Brown

Paul - White - Ennis

Kelly - Gambrell - Watson



Chabot - Zaitsev

Holden - Zub

Brännström - Brown





The Coyotes went with this lineup Thursday in a win over Colorado (Scott Wedgewood projected to start):

Keller - Boyd - Schmaltz

Maccelli - Galchenyuk - Kessel

Ritchie - Hayton - Eriksson

Roussel - Fischer - Crouse



Gostisbehere - Mayo

Moser - Stralman

Kolyachonok - Chychrun





Game Notes

Ottawa has the goaltending advantage by the numbers regardless of who starts, while surprisingly (although Ottawa has had more than its fair share of injuries up front) Arizona has had the better shooting luck this season.

Both teams give up a lot on the penalty kill but Ottawa has managed to compensate with strong goaltending. Ottawa has a marginally better powerplay but you wouldn’t know it if you’ve watched them recently. Ottawa also has the better five-on-five but that really ain’t saying much if you’ve looked at the Coyotes’ numbers this year.

In terms of how much these teams have turned over since their last meeting in 2020, the Coyotes’ biggest losses come in the form of Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Conor Garland, and Christian Dvorak.

With Ryan Dzingel traded last week and Alex Galchenyuk having such a brief tenure in Ottawa, this game doesn’t have too many Ottawa connections on the ice but folks in these parts probably know Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny both as an assistant coach for the Sens and more recently as head coach of the 67s.

Where to watch/listen: RDS, TSN5, TSN1200 @4PM EST

Stats

Players Game 54 Ottawa Senators Arizona Coyotes Game 54 Ottawa Senators Arizona Coyotes Category Player # Player # Goals Josh Norris 18 Clayton Keller 21 Assists Thomas Chabot 23 Phil Kessel 26 Points Brady Tkachuk 38 Clayton Keller 47 Shots Brady Tkachuk 177 Clayton Keller 151 TOI Thomas Chabot 26:37 Jakob Chychrun 23:25