Sens in Quebec (?), NHL Suspensions, a Hockey Marathon and More

It’s been a roller coaster of a week for the Sens, some good in Batherson’s return but also the shocking news of Eugene Melnyk’s passing. Where do the Sens go from here? Lots to cover in Ottawa and around the rest of the world of hockey:
- As we all know, Russia has lost its privilege to host the 2023 World Juniors Championship. Naturally, other cities will start getting ready to make a bid to become the alternate host cities and it seems Ottawa is one of those cities. Reports surfaced yesterday that the Ottawa Senators have been in brief discussions with the city of Quebec to co-host the championship. Not a big deal, right? Well, Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard also mentioned that there have been talks of the Ottawa Senators playing a few games in Quebec. This is not something the Senators would probably want to encourage or really market heavily. From a Senators perspective, here’s Sens’ President of Business Operations Anthony LeBlanc’s take on the situation:
While he did confirmed the Senators have held discussions with Quebec City regarding the potential of a joint bid on the world junior tournament, he said the suggestion that the Senators would be playing any games in Quebec City next season was “very disingenuous.”
- The question of what disciplinary action is deserved is one that many NHL fans keep asking — especially in light of the incredible lack of consistency from the Department of Player Safety . During the last Leafs and Bruins matchup, Taylor Hall took it upon himself to retaliate against a hard hit by lya Lyubushkin with a shot to the unsuspecting defenseman’s face. He was assessed a 2 minute penalty for the sucker punch and Leafs fans reckoned it would earn him a suspension. But it seems the league didn’t consider the punch to the head dangerous enough and Hall was merely fined the maximum $5,000 which considering how much he makes, shouldn’t be much of an issue for him to part with.
- On the same note, Predators Tanner Jeannot was fined $2,000 for kneeing Brady Tkachuk in Tuesday’s matchup. I mean, considering it was Tkachuk, you would think a 10-game suspension would be the least the league could have done to make up for this despicable crime.
- Things continue to spiral for the Montreal Canadiens. It seems the loss of Carey Price really put them in the worse position they’ve been in for a few seasons. Jonathan Drouin is another player who has struggled to consistently be with the team and a former Habs player is simply not impressed. Chris Nilan mocked Drouin for missing the game against the Leafs, asking him “what now”? He later apologized but Drouin seems to be heading in all the wrong directions with this team and I wouldn’t be surprised if he required a change of scenery soon.
- You always love to hear a good hockey story that makes an impact in the community. On April 11th, a hockey marathon is aiming to raise $2 million to help the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation (ACHF). Team Hope and Team Cure will face of for 261 minutes in hopes of reaching their goal.
- It seems like the days of reporting NHL COVID cases was long behind us but the Winnipeg Jets have placed Kyle Connor and Nick Schmidt in COVID-19 protocol after testing positive. They will have to quarantine in Michigan before being allowed back to Winnipeg.
- Lastly, the Boston Pride repeated as PHF champions with a 4-2 victory over the Connecticut Whale on Monday night. It was a tense affair throughout, but two Boston goals eighteen seconds apart in the second period gave the Pride a lead they would not relinquish. Congrats to the two-time champs!
