Sens in Quebec (?), NHL Suspensions, a Hockey Marathon and More

It’s been a roller coaster of a week for the Sens, some good in Batherson’s return but also the shocking news of Eugene Melnyk’s passing. Where do the Sens go from here? Lots to cover in Ottawa and around the rest of the world of hockey:

As we all know, Russia has lost its privilege to host the 2023 World Juniors Championship. Naturally, other cities will start getting ready to make a bid to become the alternate host cities and it seems Ottawa is one of those cities. Reports surfaced yesterday that the Ottawa Senators have been in brief discussions with the city of Quebec to co-host the championship. Not a big deal, right? Well, Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard also mentioned that there have been talks of the Ottawa Senators playing a few games in Quebec. This is not something the Senators would probably want to encourage or really market heavily. From a Senators perspective, here’s Sens’ President of Business Operations Anthony LeBlanc’s take on the situation:

While he did confirmed the Senators have held discussions with Quebec City regarding the potential of a joint bid on the world junior tournament, he said the suggestion that the Senators would be playing any games in Quebec City next season was “very disingenuous.”