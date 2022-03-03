An Alfie Sighting, Melnyk’s Pledge, CCM’s Bold Move and More

Welcome back for another edition of Links, News and Notes:
- Lately, it’s sometimes felt like there are weeks that we’re all stuck in a circle of never-ending bad news. It’s times like these where we need a a bright spot to put a smile on our faces even if it’s just for a few minutes. Leave it to our Captain Daniel Alfredsson and the Embassy of Sweden to do just that with the sweetest video of Alfie teaching us all about the glory of eating a Semla.
Alfie content!https://t.co/RZIWdOO9GI— Uncle Shickadance ✈ 613 (@That80sG) March 2, 2022
- Eugene Melnyk has not always endeared himself to Sens fans but his letter in support of Ukraine that he released yesterday was worthy of some praise. Melnyk stated that the Sens will play the Ukrainian anthem at every home game for the rest of the season. Melnyk is also pledging to send financial help to various Ukrainian charities.
A letter from Eugene Melnyk, Owner of the Ottawa Senators.#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/RO2Ehy9Y1o— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) March 2, 2022
- While different sporting leagues and associations have reacted differently to the Russia/Ukraine conflict, it’s the sponsors that have started to speak up now. Almost nobody is as big a name in the NHL as Alexander Ovechkin but CCM has decided he can no longer be the face of their brand in global marketing. This will also apply to all and any Russian players currently under their brand. MassMutual, who created the hilarious commercial with Ovechkin’s wife and Niklas Backstrom, has also pulled the commercial for broadcasting.
- In other good news, the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association seems to be making major progress in bringing a professional league together. Sources say there have been talks with corporate sponsors and some NHL teams to bring the dream alive. No announcement is expected to be made soon but this is definitely promising news to hear!
- A reminder that the Olympics are not over yet: The Paralympics are underway with the opening ceremony slated for this Friday. Three-time curling medalist Ina Forrest and three-time medalist Para hockey player Greg Westlake will be the flag bearers for Team Canada at the ceremony.
- March 4th will mark the 1-year anniversary of a Canadian legend’s loss. Walter Gretzky passed away last year, leaving an entire nation mourning for the ultimate hockey dad. After all that was said and done, it wasn’t being “Wayne Gretzky’ Dad” that made him special but his dedication to spending a lifetimes of helping others and showing us how to be a good person. So many people in Ontario, if not all of Canada, have a Walter Gretzky story, and here’s another one to remind us how much he is missed.
