Ottawa Senators Announce Passing of Owner Eugene Melnyk

Eugene Melnyk, May 27, 1959 - March 28, 2022

2017 Scotiabank NHL100 Classic - Centennial Fan Arena Photo Minas Panagiotakis/NHLI via Getty Images

The family of Eugene Melnyk and the Ottawa Senators issued a statement Monday evening announcing that Mr. Melnyk has passed away after battling an illness. According to the statement, he died peacefully surrounded by his loved ones. He was 62 years old.

Gary Bettman issued the following statement on behalf of the NHL:

Melnyk rescued the Ottawa Senators out of bankruptcy in 2003 and has kept the team in the city ever since. His pride at owning the team, and his enthusiasm as a fan, were well known.

Silver Seven extends our deepest condolences to his family, particularly to his daughters Anna and Olivia.

