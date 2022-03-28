Ottawa Senators Announce Passing of Owner Eugene Melnyk

The family of Eugene Melnyk and the Ottawa Senators issued a statement Monday evening announcing that Mr. Melnyk has passed away after battling an illness. According to the statement, he died peacefully surrounded by his loved ones. He was 62 years old.

It is with great sadness that the family of Eugene Melnyk and the Ottawa Senators hockey organization announce his passing on March 28, 2022 after an illness he faced with determination and courage. https://t.co/MrHsTvu7sz pic.twitter.com/DOZrJcD26e — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) March 29, 2022

Gary Bettman issued the following statement on behalf of the NHL:

Statement from Gary Bettman on the passing tonight of Senators owner Eugene Melnyk: pic.twitter.com/bwQNfdh6Kg — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) March 29, 2022

Melnyk rescued the Ottawa Senators out of bankruptcy in 2003 and has kept the team in the city ever since. His pride at owning the team, and his enthusiasm as a fan, were well known.

Silver Seven extends our deepest condolences to his family, particularly to his daughters Anna and Olivia.