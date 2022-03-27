Sens Sign Sanderson

After one of the best games of the season last night, the Ottawa Senators continued the positive vibes as they announced the signing of 2020 fifth overall pick Jake Sanderson to his Entry Level Contract.

News Release: The #Sens have signed defenceman Jake Sanderson to a three-year, entry-level contract: https://t.co/qB7zUUDbTz pic.twitter.com/ivCRfnQDnV — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) March 27, 2022

While his season was derailed by injury, when Sanderson was healthily he was easily one of the best players in college hockey this year. The defender who most notably had little offensive upside produced 1.13 points per game in his second NCAA season, wore a letter for North Dakota and put together some highlights which made him look like a fully grown adult playing in a TimBits game at intermission. He also was the captain of Team USA for the very short World Junior tournament and earned a chance to join his fellow Americans in Beijing at the Olympics.

Due to Sanderson’s age, this signing will see him burn the first year of his ELC regardless of whether or not he gets into the lineup this season. Currently out with an injury, the Sens - both management and fans - are still hopeful the young rearguard will get into a few games as this year winds down.

For more Sanderson reading, please head over to this incredible profile from our very own Shaan and, of course, this piece (paywall) by the one and only Ian Mendes. We can’t mention Sanderson without referencing the fantastic coverage from Grand Forks courtesy of Brad Schlossman.

Welcome to Ottawa, Jake!

And, Sens fans, it’s officially SanderSZN. Let’s go!