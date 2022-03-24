 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game 64 Preview + Open Thread: Senators @ Jets

The Senators head to Winnipeg looking to end the road trip on a high note

By Trevor Shackles
/ new
Ottawa Senators v Winnipeg Jets Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

We’ve reached the stage of the Ottawa Senators season where apathy is beginning to set in—probably not just for the fans but also for some of the players. Ottawa’s 3-0 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday wasn’t exactly an inspiring game, but they are looking to stop their two-game skid tonight as they finish off their three-game road trip against the Winnipeg Jets.

This is surprisingly the first matchup between these two teams this season, with their second game coming on April 10th. Last season they got to know each other quite well, with Ottawa going 4-5-1 in those 10 games. Here are the projected lines for tonight:

Hamonic will play, so it looks like Michael Del Zotto will be the odd man out.

Game Notes

  • The Jets have won back-to-back games and are 6-2-0 in their last 8 games. They’re still a long shot to make the playoffs, but they’re 3 points back of the Dallas Stars with 2 more games played, so it’s not as if they’re out of it by any means.
  • Kyle Connor has taken his game to a whole other level this season with 79 points in 63 games. He and Connor Hellebuyck have the ability to steal games for Winnipeg.
  • Fan favourite Zach Sanford gets to play against his old team tonight.
  • Travis Hamonic gets into his first game tonight with the Senators. He’ll certainly be under the microscope as someone that the organization speaks highly of.
  • Colin White continues to get a good opportunity while playing with Brady Tkachuk and Josh Norris. Time is running out for him and he’ll have to show he belongs here with that contract.
  • I’m hoping that Erik Brännström and Artem Zub can be a successful pairing, that would be a huge boost.
  • Drake Batherson will most likely play next game on Saturday against the Panthers.

Player Stats

Game 64 Ottawa Senators Winnipeg Jets
Game 64 Ottawa Senators Winnipeg Jets
Category Player # Player #
Goals Josh Norris 26 Kyle Connor 39
Assists Thomas Chabot (inj.) 28 Kyle Connor 40
Points Brady Tkachuk 44 Kyle Connor 79
Shots Brady Tkachuk 218 Kyle Connor 274
Time on Ice/GP Thomas Chabot (inj.) 26:23 Josh Morrissey 23:29

Team Stats

Game 64 Ottawa Senators Winnipeg Jets
Game 64 Ottawa Senators Winnipeg Jets
Category # Rank # Rank
Goals/GP 2.56 30th 3.13 14th
Goals Against/GP 3.27 23rd 3.03 18th
Shots/GP 30.1 20th 32.7 12th
Shots Against/GP 33.2 26th 32.7 24th
Powerplay % 18.5 22nd 21.8 13th
Penalty Kill % 80.2 13th 76.5 21st
Corsi % (5v5 SVA) 47.99 21st 49.76 16th
xGF % (5v5 SVA) 47.36 24th 49.27 17th

Loading comments...