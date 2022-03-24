We’ve reached the stage of the Ottawa Senators season where apathy is beginning to set in—probably not just for the fans but also for some of the players. Ottawa’s 3-0 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday wasn’t exactly an inspiring game, but they are looking to stop their two-game skid tonight as they finish off their three-game road trip against the Winnipeg Jets.
This is surprisingly the first matchup between these two teams this season, with their second game coming on April 10th. Last season they got to know each other quite well, with Ottawa going 4-5-1 in those 10 games. Here are the projected lines for tonight:
Morning skate lines in Winnipeg.— TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) March 24, 2022
Tkachuk Norris White
Formenton Stützle CBrown
Joseph Tierney Gaudette
Ennis Gambrell Watson
Brannstrom Zub
Holden Zaitsev
Mete/Del Zotto Hamonic
Forsberg- Starters end.
Gustavsson
Hamonic will play, so it looks like Michael Del Zotto will be the odd man out.
#NHLJets line rushes— Ken Wiebe (@WiebesWorld) March 24, 2022
Ehlers-Scheifele-Wheeler
Connor-Dubois-Svechnikov
Sanford-Stastny-Appleton
Brooks-Toninato-Harkins
Morrissey-DeMelo
Dillon-Pionk
Stanley-Schmidt
Heinola the extra skater
Hellebuyck starts in goal vs #Sens
Game Notes
- The Jets have won back-to-back games and are 6-2-0 in their last 8 games. They’re still a long shot to make the playoffs, but they’re 3 points back of the Dallas Stars with 2 more games played, so it’s not as if they’re out of it by any means.
- Kyle Connor has taken his game to a whole other level this season with 79 points in 63 games. He and Connor Hellebuyck have the ability to steal games for Winnipeg.
- Fan favourite Zach Sanford gets to play against his old team tonight.
- Travis Hamonic gets into his first game tonight with the Senators. He’ll certainly be under the microscope as someone that the organization speaks highly of.
- Colin White continues to get a good opportunity while playing with Brady Tkachuk and Josh Norris. Time is running out for him and he’ll have to show he belongs here with that contract.
- I’m hoping that Erik Brännström and Artem Zub can be a successful pairing, that would be a huge boost.
- Drake Batherson will most likely play next game on Saturday against the Panthers.
Player Stats
|Game 64
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Winnipeg
|Jets
|Game 64
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Winnipeg
|Jets
|Category
|Player
|#
|Player
|#
|Goals
|Josh Norris
|26
|Kyle Connor
|39
|Assists
|Thomas Chabot (inj.)
|28
|Kyle Connor
|40
|Points
|Brady Tkachuk
|44
|Kyle Connor
|79
|Shots
|Brady Tkachuk
|218
|Kyle Connor
|274
|Time on Ice/GP
|Thomas Chabot (inj.)
|26:23
|Josh Morrissey
|23:29
Team Stats
|Game 64
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Winnipeg
|Jets
|Game 64
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Winnipeg
|Jets
|Category
|#
|Rank
|#
|Rank
|Goals/GP
|2.56
|30th
|3.13
|14th
|Goals Against/GP
|3.27
|23rd
|3.03
|18th
|Shots/GP
|30.1
|20th
|32.7
|12th
|Shots Against/GP
|33.2
|26th
|32.7
|24th
|Powerplay %
|18.5
|22nd
|21.8
|13th
|Penalty Kill %
|80.2
|13th
|76.5
|21st
|Corsi % (5v5 SVA)
|47.99
|21st
|49.76
|16th
|xGF % (5v5 SVA)
|47.36
|24th
|49.27
|17th
