We’ve reached the stage of the Ottawa Senators season where apathy is beginning to set in—probably not just for the fans but also for some of the players. Ottawa’s 3-0 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday wasn’t exactly an inspiring game, but they are looking to stop their two-game skid tonight as they finish off their three-game road trip against the Winnipeg Jets.

This is surprisingly the first matchup between these two teams this season, with their second game coming on April 10th. Last season they got to know each other quite well, with Ottawa going 4-5-1 in those 10 games. Here are the projected lines for tonight:

Morning skate lines in Winnipeg.



Tkachuk Norris White

Formenton Stützle CBrown

Joseph Tierney Gaudette

Ennis Gambrell Watson



Brannstrom Zub

Holden Zaitsev

Mete/Del Zotto Hamonic



Forsberg- Starters end.

Gustavsson — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) March 24, 2022

Hamonic will play, so it looks like Michael Del Zotto will be the odd man out.

#NHLJets line rushes



Ehlers-Scheifele-Wheeler

Connor-Dubois-Svechnikov

Sanford-Stastny-Appleton

Brooks-Toninato-Harkins



Morrissey-DeMelo

Dillon-Pionk

Stanley-Schmidt



Heinola the extra skater



Hellebuyck starts in goal vs #Sens — Ken Wiebe (@WiebesWorld) March 24, 2022

Game Notes

The Jets have won back-to-back games and are 6-2-0 in their last 8 games. They’re still a long shot to make the playoffs, but they’re 3 points back of the Dallas Stars with 2 more games played, so it’s not as if they’re out of it by any means.

Kyle Connor has taken his game to a whole other level this season with 79 points in 63 games. He and Connor Hellebuyck have the ability to steal games for Winnipeg.

Fan favourite Zach Sanford gets to play against his old team tonight.

Travis Hamonic gets into his first game tonight with the Senators. He’ll certainly be under the microscope as someone that the organization speaks highly of.

Colin White continues to get a good opportunity while playing with Brady Tkachuk and Josh Norris. Time is running out for him and he’ll have to show he belongs here with that contract.

I’m hoping that Erik Brännström and Artem Zub can be a successful pairing, that would be a huge boost.

Drake Batherson will most likely play next game on Saturday against the Panthers.

Player Stats Game 64 Ottawa Senators Winnipeg Jets Game 64 Ottawa Senators Winnipeg Jets Category Player # Player # Goals Josh Norris 26 Kyle Connor 39 Assists Thomas Chabot (inj.) 28 Kyle Connor 40 Points Brady Tkachuk 44 Kyle Connor 79 Shots Brady Tkachuk 218 Kyle Connor 274 Time on Ice/GP Thomas Chabot (inj.) 26:23 Josh Morrissey 23:29