LNN: Updates on the Dadonov Trade, PHF playoffs, and Giroux does his research on Ottawa

- First, an update on the situation with the Evgenii Dadonov trade between the Golden Knights and the Ducks: the trade has been voided, which means that Dadonov will have to stay with Vegas and Vegas remains in cap trouble. Everyone say thank you, Ottawa Senators!
- Actually, we’re still waiting to see if this is going to come back to the Sens. It sounds like they are to blame for this whole situation, and yet the NHL has not announced any kind of punishment. Let’s hope it stays that way.
- People who spend a lot of time on hockey twitter may have come across user @notafan_jo, who also happens to be the artist behind the Metropolitan Riveters’ “Black Rosie” jerseys. Color of Hockey recently interviewed her about the jersey and her journey as a fan!
- NCAA women’s hockey wrapped up last weekend, and as always the Victory Press is the best place to go to find out what happened.
- It’s also time to look ahead to the PHF playoffs, which will be taking place next weekend in Tampa Bay. The Victory Press has your regular season recap, and you can check out The Ice Garden for playoff coverage. (Also, I know a lot of you don’t want to cheer for the Six because of the Toronto connection, but seriously; the Leafs hate them, they hate the Leafs, and it would be hilarious if we claimed this team for our own. None of you are immune to Mikyla Grant-Mentis).
- The Sens are dropping their mask mandate for the remaining home games this season.
- There are several interesting bits of Sens-related information in Elliotte Friedman’s 32 thoughts. Notably, he says that Montreal might be interested in Colin White, and may have come close to acquiring him at the deadline. This apparently has to do with Habs GM Kent Hughes being Colin White’s former agent. I have to admit it doesn’t make a lot of sense to me, but it might be something to keep an eye on as we continue to speculate about White’s future with the team.
- Elliotte also says that Claude Giroux is “doing his research” about Ottawa, which sounds ominous (I shudder to think of what he might find) but suggests he hasn’t ruled it out as an option during the summer. I don’t think this makes a lot of sense either, but the guy is still amazing and I’d love to have him here if he really does want to move back to his hometown.
- For subscribers to The Athletic: Ian Mendes spoke to Nick Paul after the trade to Tampa Bay.
- There’s been a lot of buzz recently about a new women’s hockey league potentially starting with the backing of the NHL. Apparently, the PWHPA, PHF and NHL met yesterday to discuss this, but we still don’t have any details about what happened during the meeting. Kirsten Whelan has a good overview of what this means and why we shouldn’t get too excited about it.
- Finally, make sure you’re reading up on Mathieu Joseph, and his friendship with Thomas Chabot. I’ve watched this video so many times since the trade happened:
