Ottawa Adds McNiven

The Ottawa Senators added another goaltender today, bringing in Michael McNiven in exchange for future considerations.

By spencerblake
Syracuse Crunch v Laval Rocket Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The Ottawa Senators (likely) final move of the day saw them add goaltender Michael McNiven from the Calgary Flames in exchange for future considerations.

McNiven, 24, has bounced between the AHL and ECHL for the better part of his professional career, seeing only one start at the NHL level so far. He’s most recently been suiting up for the Laval Rocket, posting a 4-4-1 record with a 0.869 SV%.

If we had to guess, we’d say this is a body to have in the crease as Anton Forsberg takes the majority of the starts to finish out the season. This will enable the Sens to keep Filip Gustavsson and Mads Søgaard in Belleville while Matt Murray’s health remains

