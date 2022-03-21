Sens Deal Sanford to Winnipeg

Ottawa Senators General Manager Pierre Dorion continued to keep himself busy as he worked to move Zach Sanford to the Winnipeg Jets.

Further to @DarrenDreger report, Winnipeg sends a 2022 fifth-round pick to Ottawa for Zach Sanford. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 21, 2022

Sanford, originally acquired in a deal that saw Logan Brown head to St. Louis, will be expected to bolster the middle six for the Jets as they’re still in the hunt for a playoff berth.

The 2022 fifth round pick acquired in this deal gives Ottawa ten picks in the 2022 draft - unless more are dealt this afternoon.