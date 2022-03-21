 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sens Deal Sanford to Winnipeg

The Ottawa Senators have moved forward Zach Sanford to the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for a fifth round pick.

By spencerblake
/ new
Ottawa Senators v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Ottawa Senators General Manager Pierre Dorion continued to keep himself busy as he worked to move Zach Sanford to the Winnipeg Jets.

Sanford, originally acquired in a deal that saw Logan Brown head to St. Louis, will be expected to bolster the middle six for the Jets as they’re still in the hunt for a playoff berth.

The 2022 fifth round pick acquired in this deal gives Ottawa ten picks in the 2022 draft - unless more are dealt this afternoon.

Loading comments...