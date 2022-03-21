 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sens Acquire Zach Senyshyn

The Ottawa Senators have traded Josh Brown and a conditional seventh round pick for Zach Senyshyn and a fifth round pick.

By spencerblake
New York Rangers v Boston Bruins Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

As the clock ticks, Pierre Dorion was back at it for another move.

The Ottawa Senators announced they have traded Josh Brown and a conditional seventh round pick for Zach Senyshyn and a fifth round pick.

Zach Senyshyn, famously selected in that triple draft pick run by the Boston Bruins many years ago, is a 24 year old right winger who’s stumbled in his NHL career to date. With only four NHL games to his name, he’s spent most of his career in the AHL, posting 110 points in 243 games for the Providence Bruins.

Welcome to the Senators, Zach!

