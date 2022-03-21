Sens Acquire Zach Senyshyn

As the clock ticks, Pierre Dorion was back at it for another move.

The Ottawa Senators announced they have traded Josh Brown and a conditional seventh round pick for Zach Senyshyn and a fifth round pick.

Roster update: The #Sens have acquired forward Zach Senyshyn and a fifth-round draft pick in 2022 in a trade with @NHLBruins in exchange for defenceman Josh Brown and a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2022. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/UAuiuu1Ysb — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) March 21, 2022

Zach Senyshyn, famously selected in that triple draft pick run by the Boston Bruins many years ago, is a 24 year old right winger who’s stumbled in his NHL career to date. With only four NHL games to his name, he’s spent most of his career in the AHL, posting 110 points in 243 games for the Providence Bruins.

Welcome to the Senators, Zach!