Sens Extend Forsberg

As the NHL Trade Deadline clock ticks, the Ottawa Senators were busy shoring up their goaltending situation by extending Anton Forsberg to a three year contract extension.

Anton Forsberg, 3x$2.75M -- as announced by the Senators — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 21, 2022

Forsberg, picked up last year on waivers, has been the only truly steady goaltender for the Senators this season, posting a 0.918 SV% to date. The Härnösand, Sweden product has spent the majority of his career being passed around the NHL, with the Senators being the fourth franchise he’s been with since 2014. Last season alone he was picked up on waivers three times.

With Matt Murray’s health in question and the future of the goaltending position mirky, Forsberg’s extension will be a relief to the players in front of him who have proven they’re confident when Player 31 is between the pipes.