Trade Deadline Open Thread

**UPDATE 11:23 AM ET**

The Washington Capitals have bolstered their forward depth for the upcoming play-offs by re-acquiring Marcus Johansson

Confirmed: Marcus Johansson to the Capitals. Daniel Sprong and draft picks are part of the deal to Seattle. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) March 21, 2022

**UPDATE 11:12AM ET**

In the first big move of the day, Chicago has traded Marc-Andre Fleury to the Minnesota Wild. The Wild have performed far above expectations this season, and likely view the West as winnable with some help from their goalie.

BREAKING: Hearing #Blackhawks are trading Marc-Andre Fleury to #mnwild. Sounds like conditional 2nd round pick that can become a 1st for CHI.@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 21, 2022

**UPDATE 11:06 AM ET**

#NHLBruins announce a 2-year extension for Jake DeBrusk at $4m AAV. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 21, 2022

The Arizona Coyotes is the team that takes on bad contracts in exchange for futures and they did it again today by bringing in Brian Little’s contract from Winnipeg.

Nathan Smith also goes with Little to Arizona for a 4th. Smith wasn’t going to sign with Wpg. https://t.co/9zudjvzCBa — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 21, 2022

Marcus Johansson to Washington is now confirmed. Deal is done. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 21, 2022

**UPDATE 10:20 AM ET**

The Bruins have agreed to a two-year extension with Jake DeBrusk. The extension is interesting for a couple of reasons, not least of which is that DeBrusk was rumoured to have asked out and it seems that request has not been rescinded in the face of the extension. Could be more to come!