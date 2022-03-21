Paul Traded, Hamonic Acquired, Giroux & Giordano moved & More

It’s not just your regular Monday - it’s trade deadline day! As trades started rolling in this weekend, I’m bringing you the Links, News and Notes as we watching (im)patiently for 3pm EST.
- Sens fans collectively said goodbye to a player we’ve all grown to love as Nick Paul was shipped out for Mathieu Joseph and a fourth round pick. All I can say about this trade is I’m now rooting for a Tampa Bay threepeat.
- The Sportsnet Staff put together a list of what to expect from every NHL team at the 2022 trade deadline.
- On top of this, Wayne Scanlan wrote a more specific Senators focused version of the above, diving deeper into what the Sens could accomplish as their window to make moves ahead of the spring closes.
- Arguably the biggest trade domino fell on Saturday as the Florida Panthers acquired Philadelphia Flyers Captain Claude Giroux. At first glance, this deal was quite underwhelming. It was later clarified that the reason for such a low return for the high end star was due to his no trade clause - Giroux didn’t appear to want to go anywhere else.
- After acquiring Hampus Lindholm, the Boston Bruins quickly got to work on an extension that will see the veteran defender make $52M over an 8 year deal.
- The Senators surprised pretty much everyone by spending a third round pick on Travis Hamonic yesterday. This came as a surprise for a number of reasons, mainly because it would appear that the Canucks really wanted to offload Hamonic’s cap hit. In these scenarios, it’s usually the team trying to move the contract that gives the draft pick, not the other way around.
- Other trades around the league included Troy Stetcher for a 7th round pick, Mark Giordano to Toronto for a package of picks, and Robert Hagg going to the already playoff ready Florida Panthers for a sixth rounder.
- Aaron Eklbad, who suffered a scary injury the other night, was officially placed on LTIR yesterday, giving Florida even more space to work with ahead of the trade deadline. Convenient.
- The Toronto Maple Leafs placed Petr Mrazek on waivers on Sunday, predictably to make room for further trades before the bell rings at 3pm today.
- The Athletic’s Ian Mendes put together some thoughts (paywall) on the deadline, stating what we’ve been talking about for weeks: Nick Paul is likely to go, Anton Forsberg probably stays, Zach Sanford will get traded if someone makes an offer and Chris Tierney probably only gets moved if it’s money in, money out.
Loading comments...