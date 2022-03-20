 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ottawa Senators Trade Nick Paul for Mathieu Joseph, Draft Pick

The Ottawa Senators traded pending UFA Nick Paul to the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for forward Mathieu Joseph and a 2024 fourth round pick.

By spencerblake
/ new
New York Rangers v Tampa Bay Lightning Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

A player - and person - all Sens fans are sad to see go was officially traded today.

The Ottawa Senators announced on Sunday evening that they’ve moved pending UFA Nick Paul to the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for Mathieu Joseph and a 2024 fourth round pick. The Senators are also retaining salary in the deal.

Joseph, 25, was drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and, most notably, has two Stanley Cups to his name. Currently on pace for a similar offensive production as Paul, Joseph is a middle six winger the Sens will be happy to immediately slot into their lineup.

Fitting into the usual Sens-connection trend, Joseph was a teammate of Thomas Chabot in Saint John when the two took the Sea Dogs to a QMJHL Championship together.

Welcome to the Senators, Mathieu!

