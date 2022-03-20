Ottawa Senators Trade Nick Paul for Mathieu Joseph, Draft Pick

A player - and person - all Sens fans are sad to see go was officially traded today.

The Ottawa Senators announced on Sunday evening that they’ve moved pending UFA Nick Paul to the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for Mathieu Joseph and a 2024 fourth round pick. The Senators are also retaining salary in the deal.

Roster update: The #Sens have acquired forward Mathieu Joseph and a fourth-round draft pick in 2024 in a trade with @TBLightning in exchange for forward Nick Paul.



As part of the transaction, the #Sens will retain 44.5% of Paul's remaining 2021-22 salary. pic.twitter.com/rzvsTvN0ap — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) March 20, 2022

Joseph, 25, was drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and, most notably, has two Stanley Cups to his name. Currently on pace for a similar offensive production as Paul, Joseph is a middle six winger the Sens will be happy to immediately slot into their lineup.

Fitting into the usual Sens-connection trend, Joseph was a teammate of Thomas Chabot in Saint John when the two took the Sea Dogs to a QMJHL Championship together.

Welcome to the Senators, Mathieu!