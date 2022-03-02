Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - March 2nd

Forwards

Tyler Boucher

After a freshman experience at Boston University in which approximately nothing went right, Ottawa’s 10th overall pick from the 2021 NHL Entry Draft is finding his way with the OHL’s Ottawa 67s. Boucher had a goal and an assist yesterday in a 5-3 win over Oshawa, and currently has 5 points in 8 games. It doesn’t change the fact that he’s still underperforming compared to his draft slot, but I’m still happy to see him find some success after a brutal start to the season.

Tyler Boucher rips another one — his 3rd with the 67’s#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/GR6ABbdp1C — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) March 2, 2022

Philippe Daoust

Being one of the older players in the 2020 class, Daoust was eligible to begin the year in Belleville, contributing 5 assists in 15 games. Eventually, the decision was made to return him to the QMJHL, and now as a member of the Saint John Sea Dogs, has 14 points in 11 games, including a 3-assist game on Sunday.

A sixth-round pick, Daoust wasn’t playing in the CHL as early as many of his peers — he spent the 2019 season in the NOJHL, and was passed on by 20 OHL teams before finding a role with the Moncton Wildcats, which only increased with time. He’ll look to have a strong season with the Memorial Cup-hosting Sea Dogs, before returning to Belleville next season and making an impact in their top-six.

Ridly Greig

It’s really a shame that Greig wasn’t eligible for the AHL this season, it would’ve been the ideal place for his development since, even though he’s dominating in the WHL, his production is still similar to that of last season. With 3 assists in 2 games, the 28th pick of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft has put together another fantastic campaign with 53 points in 34 games, while averaging 4.5 shots per game.

Check out this play featuring @Senators prospect Ridly Greig finding Nolan Ritchie with a great back door pass to light the lamp!



What a dish and finish for your @chrislowremax Highlight of the Night! pic.twitter.com/qJUu8AR2Yn — Brandon Wheat Kings (@bdnwheatkings) February 26, 2022

The decision next season will be to either let him thrive in the AHL the same way that players like Alex Formenton and Drake Batherson have done in the past, or have him play in Ottawa’s bottom-six. While it’s likely that he can do the latter, the big club has quite a few players who are ready to take full-time spots, such as Shane Pinto, Mark Kastelic, and Parker Kelly, so I don’t see a need to take a potential risk and rush Greig to the NHL.

Cole Reinhardt

We’ve seen Kelly and Kastelic spend time on Ottawa’s fourth line this season, and they both are developing into exactly what the organization needs in a bottom-six forward. Another player who deserves a shot this season is Cole Reinhardt. Another 2020 sixth-rounder, he plays a similar physical, agitating game, and brings a similar amount of offense as well. 2 goals in 3 games bring him up to 18 points in 43 games. I’d love to see at least one game this season featuring a fourth line of Kastelic, Kelly, and Reinhardt.

Zack Ostapchuk

Ostapchuk had a goal-a-game week, scoring twice against Victoria on Friday. The 2021 second-rounder had 28 points in 42 games in his third WHL season, and will look to increase that pace significantly next year, should an NHL career exist in his future.

Zack Ostapchuk has a couple of goals so far on Friday night — he’s got 14G & 14A in 41GP #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/burChLNpWf — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) February 26, 2022

Goaltending

Leevi Meriläinen

Through 39 games with the OHL’s Kingston Frontenacs this season, Meriläinen has a 24-12-3 record, which is really good, but his .889 save percentage, is not so much. However, with two wins this past week in which he made a combined 47 stops on 50 shots, things are moving in the right direction.

Named #OHL Goaltender of the Week for the second time this season, @Senators prospect Leevi Merilainen of the @KingstonFronts posted a 1.33 goals-against average and .948 save percentage in three wins pic.twitter.com/NhWBezLhu7 — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) February 28, 2022

And even disregarding those games, it appears that his coaches are very happy with how he’s progressed this season as a whole. Scott Wheeler of The Athletic recently wrote a wonderful piece which featured Meriläinen’s reaction to being drafted, his coaches being impressed with his work ethic and ability to make key saves, as well as how the Senators have taken an active role in his development, taking advantage of the close proximity between Ottawa, Kingston, and Belleville.

Stats:

Pro (NHL, AHL) - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 21 AHL 3 0 1 1 0 3 0% | 30 2 2 4 14 24 8% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 0 1 1 4 6 0% Erik Brännström LD 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 1 2 3 10 21 5% Erik Brännström LD 22 NHL 2 0 1 1 0 6 0% | 22 0 5 5 16 33 0% Philippe Daoust C 20 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 15 0 5 5 4 13 0% Maxence Guénette RD 20 AHL 2 0 0 0 0 4 0% | 32 3 10 13 4 41 7% Parker Kelly C 22 NHL 2 0 0 0 0 3 0% | 18 2 1 3 6 17 12% Parker Kelly C 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 24 3 7 10 26 48 6% Shane Pinto C 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 5 0 1 1 2 5 0% Jonathan Aspirot LD 22 AHL 3 0 1 1 6 5 0% | 23 1 10 11 24 37 3% Angus Crookshank LW/C 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% Roby Järventie C/LW 19 AHL 3 2 0 2 4 9 22% | 42 8 16 24 22 97 8% Mark Kastelic C/RW 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 0 1 1 2 1 0% Mark Kastelic C/RW 22 AHL 2 0 0 0 2 3 0% | 39 8 7 15 55 76 11% Cole Reinhardt LW 22 AHL 3 2 0 2 2 5 40% | 43 7 11 18 44 78 9% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 21 AHL 1 0 0 0 0 1 0% | 37 14 17 31 14 99 14% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 0 0 0 4 8 0% Lassi Thomson RD 21 AHL 3 0 0 0 4 4 0% | 24 6 10 16 38 50 12% Lassi Thomson RD 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 16 0 5 5 2 18 0%

NCAA - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 19 Boston University 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 17 2 1 3 34 21 10% Tyler Kleven LD 20 Univ. of North Dakota 2 0 0 0 4 3 0% | 33 5 3 8 72 68 7% Luke Loheit RW 21 Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth 3 0 0 0 0 4 0% | 26 2 4 6 22 40 5% Jakov Novak LW/C 23 Northeastern Univ. 3 0 0 0 0 3 0% | 34 8 7 15 24 57 14% Jake Sanderson LD 19 Univ. of North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 21 7 17 24 6 61 11% Jonny Tychonick LD 21 Univ. of Omaha 1 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 20 1 3 4 15 28 4%

CHL - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 19 Ottawa OHL 4 2 2 4 0 12 17% | 8 3 2 5 6 18 17% Ridly Greig C/LW 19 Brandon WHL 2 0 3 3 0 13 0% | 34 23 30 53 80 152 15% Carson Latimer RW 19 Edmonton/Prince Albert WHL 3 1 1 2 4 9 11% | 44 12 19 31 18 100 12% Zach Ostapchuk C 18 Vancouver WHL 2 2 0 2 2 6 33% | 42 14 14 28 45 124 11% Ben Roger RD 19 London/Kingston OHL 1 0 0 0 2 2 0% | 43 1 8 9 35 55 2% Chandler Romeo LD 18 Hamilton/Sarnia OHL 3 0 1 1 8 8 0% | 42 1 12 13 78 61 2% Philippe Daoust C 20 Saint John QMJHL 3 1 3 4 0 5 20% | 11 7 7 14 2 22 32%

Europe - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Vitaly Abramov LW/RW 23 Chelyabinsk/Moscow KHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 45 8 9 17 28 66 12% Olle Alsing LD 25 Nur-Sultan KHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 43 2 8 10 14 69 3% Eric Engstrand LW 21 Malmö SHL 4 0 1 1 0 1 0% | 32 5 3 8 2 23 22% Eric Engstrand LW 21 Troja/Ljungby IF Allsvenskan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 14 1 3 4 27 26 4% Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK J20 Nationell 2 1 0 1 2 6 33% | 25 11 19 30 8 62 18% Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 14 0 0 0 0 16 0% Viktor Lodin C/LW 22 Timrå IK SHL 4 2 0 2 2 7 29% | 35 8 12 20 41 75 11%