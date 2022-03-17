Trading Season, Hertl Signed, Giordano’s Tribute and More

- With only a few days separating us from the official NHL trade deadline, we’re already starting to get some newsworthy exchanges taking place. The Montreal Canadiens traded defenseman Ben Chiarot to the Florida Panthers. The Habs received a 2023 first and a 2022 fourth round pick alongside prospect Ty Smilanic. It’s interesting to see the Panthers trade away an unprotected first rounder, as they seem to be very confident with the long term success of their team.
- The Calgary Flames were also in on the trading action last night as they acquired forward Calle Jarnkrok from the Seattle Kraken. The expansion team is struggling to find its feet in its inaugural season and is now looking to the trade deadline to acquire picks and prospects to help build a better future. Here’s an interesting fact about Jarnkrok’s connection to a couple of the current Flames personnel:
Crazy, but true: Calgary Flames teammates Elias Lindholm, Calle Järnkrok and Jacob Markstrom all hail from Gävle, Sweden -- population 75,000.— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 17, 2022
They all work out together each summer. Lindholm and Järnkrok are cousins.
Sometimes the hockey world seems big. Other times ...
- Someone who is not getting traded is San Jose Sharks’ Tom Hertl. The Sharks and Hertl agreed on a 8-year extension with an average of $8.1 million per season. At 28 years old and an integral part of the Sharks core, most would argue this deal was one that needed to be done and is fair market value for a player of his caliber.
- There have been quite a few players who have reached the 1,000 games milestones including Red Wings’ Marc Staal, Bruins’ Nick Foligno and the Kraken’s Mark Giordano. All got their respected tributes but Giordano got an extra special one narrated by his own father and it’s definitely worth watching.
Paul Giordano narrating his son's hockey journey will give you chills.— NHL (@NHL) March 17, 2022
Congratulations Gio, on playing 1,000 NHL games! pic.twitter.com/cqF4mTtKYT
- Signed jersey are an expensive commodity, especially those of Sidney Crosby. Unfortunately for a Chatham business, the jersey was worth breaking into their store and stealing it. Police are looking for any additional information to help find the culprit.
- Claude Giroux is another player who will be reaching the elusive 1000 games milestone but in his case, it might be a farewell celebration more than a congratulations party. With the 34-year old Flyers star nearing the end of his contract, all signs point to him getting traded on Monday. Don’t keep your hopes up Sens fans, Giroux is probably headed to a contender at this point.
- Peter Holland is retiring according to his own Twitter press release! The 31-year old has played a total of 266 NHL games between the Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers, Arizona Coyotes and Anaheim Ducks while also trying out his luck in Sweden, the AHL and KHL. According to Holland, he felt the time was right to step away from the game while still healthy but acknowledging the decision was based on the reality of his game. Holland mentioned that the long travel and time away from family made it harder to get motivated to progress his own game and felt that he no longer enjoyed hockey as a profession.
