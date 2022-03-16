 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 60 Preview + Open Thread: Blue Jackets @ Senators

The Columbus Blue Jackets visit Ottawa for the first and only time this season as the Senators look to get back in the win column

By Trevor Shackles
Ottawa Senators v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The game on Monday between the Ottawa Senators and the Arizona Coyotes was a strange one. The Senators outshot the Coyotes 43-15 yet somehow lost 5-3. They deserved a better fate, yet as has been the story for much of the season, they failed to get the job done. It left a bad taste in a lot of people’s mouths, including an incredibly frustrated Brady Tkachuk:

It’s good to see that he and the team actually care because we’re now at the point where they are on pace for just 65 points this season...And last season they were on pace for 75. Ottawa has lost two games in a row, and they are hoping to turn things around tonight against a sub-par Columbus Blue Jackets team. A good stretch of games has to start somewhere, right?

Here is how the Senators lined up at practice yesterday, with the only change (as of now) being that Anton Forsberg will start:

Game Notes

  • This is the second matchup between the Blue Jackets and Senators this season. Ottawa won the first game 2-1 in Columbus on January 23rd.
  • DJ Smith had some interesting comments regarding Nikita Zaitsev and Josh Brown, as he tried his best to defend them:

It strikes me as an odd thing to say because he’s essentially saying Erik Gudbranson is doing better away from DJ. Nevertheless, a lot of people were upset by this evaluation, and I get why. I’d just like to see some accountability towards those two who have consistently been an issue on the right side. Lassi Thomson and Jacob-Bernard Docker haven’t been world-beaters, but they probably deserve more of a chance in games.

  • Drake Batherson should be back in the lineup on March 26th or 29th, which is great news.
  • Josh Norris has six goals in his last six games, with two multi-goal performances. Can he keep up the hot pace?
  • The Senators should be praying that Nick Paul doesn’t get hurt if they aren’t close to re-signing him. I wonder if he sits out on Thursday and Saturday before the trade deadline if nothing has happened before then.
  • The Blue Jackets have won their past two games (against Vegas and Minnesota), but overall they have 30 wins and 30 losses. In other words, a very beatable team.
  • Patrik Laine is having a big bounceback season with 43 points in 41 games. The 23-year-old is an RFA in the off-season and Columbus might be looking to move him—I wonder if Ottawa would be interested at all, but the price tag would obviously be very high.

Player Stats

Game 60 Ottawa Senators Columbus Blue Jackets
Category Player # Player #
Goals Josh Norris 24 Patrik Laine/Boone Jenner 23
Assists Thomas Chabot 27 Jakub Voracek 40
Points Brady Tkachuk 44 Oliver Bjorkstrand 45
Shots Brady Tkachuk 201 Zach Werenski 176
Time on Ice/GP Thomas Chabot 26:42:00 Zach Werenski 26:24:00

Team Stats

Game 60 Ottawa Senators Columbus Blue Jackets
Category # Rank # Rank
Goals/GP 2.64 26th 3.25 11th
Goals Against/GP 3.27 23rd 3.67 30th
Shots/GP 30.1 19th 29.8 23rd
Shots Against/GP 33.4 27th 35.6 32nd
Powerplay % 18.3 25th 18.3 24th
Penalty Kill % 79.8 16th 79.2 17th
Corsi % (5v5 SVA) 47.51 22nd 47.02 26th
xGF % (5v5 SVA) 46.98 25th 44.82 31st

