Game 59 Preview + Open Thread: Arizona Coyotes @ Ottawa Senators

After two good game on the road, the Sens came back home to a very forgettable game against the Chicago Blackhawks.
The Sens face the Arizona Coyotes tonight. The last time these two teams met, the Sens almost completed an inspiring comeback only to lose the game 8-5. Should we expect another high scoring affair tonight? If the end result is a Sens win, then why not?
Matt Murray is still not considered close according to the latest update from DJ Smith so the Sens will look to Filip Gustavsson to hold the fort tonight against a confident Coyotes team.
Lineup for tonight’s game based on the morning practice:
Sens Morning skate lines.
Tkachuk Norris CBrown
Formenton Stützle Ennis
Paul White Sanford
Kelly Gambrell Watson
Gaudette
Chabot Zub
Holden Zaitsev
Brannstrom JBrown
Mete
Gustavsson-starters end
Forsberg
Game Notes
- The trade deadline is in a week so look for DJ Smith to try to “showcase” a few of the players who the Sens hope to unload
- Speaking of trade options, Chris Tierney is still in a non-contact jersey at the practice which is unfortunate because he probably was on top of Dorion’s list of guys he’s hope to get traded
- Drake Batherson is another player who is joining practice in a non-contact jersey. Does this mean he’s close? His return will be massive for this team but at this point in the season, I hope the Sens do the right thing and make sure he is absolutely ready to come back.
- Matt Murray is a good goaltender but he’s inconsistent and incredibly injury prone. What do the Sens do with him? It’s up to Forsberg and Gustavsson to convince Dorion that they both belong here and it seems both will be here past next week’s deadline.
- The Coyotes are anchored by Clayton Keller, the Sens need to shut him down to have a good chance at dominating the game tonight.
- Catch the game tonight at 7:30 on Sportsnet, RDS or listen live at TSN1200
Game Stats
Player Stats
|Game 59
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Arizona
|Coyotes
|Game 59
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Arizona
|Coyotes
|Category
|Player
|#
|Player
|#
|Goals
|Josh Norris
|22
|Clayton Keller
|25
|Assists
|Thomas Chabot
|27
|Clayton Keller
|31
|Points
|Brady Tkachuk
|42
|Clayton Keller
|56
|Shots
|Brady Tkachuk
|192
|Clayton Keller
|162
|Time on Ice/GP
|Thomas Chabot
|26:38:00
|Jakob Chychrun
|22:59:00
Team Stats
|Game 59
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Arizona
|Coyotes
|Game 59
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Arizona
|Coyotes
|Category
|#
|Rank
|#
|Rank
|Goals/GP
|2.64
|26th
|2.53
|30th
|Goals Against/GP
|3.24
|22nd
|3.55
|28th
|Shots/GP
|29.9
|21st
|26.1
|32nd
|Shots Against/GP
|33.7
|27th
|35.0
|31st
|Powerplay %
|18.0
|25th
|12.2
|32nd
|Penalty Kill %
|80.1
|14th
|73.3
|30th
|Corsi % (5v5 SVA)
|46.98
|26th
|44.67
|32nd
|xGF % (5v5 SVA)
|46.36
|25th
|43.96
|32nd
