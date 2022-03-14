 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 59 Preview + Open Thread: Arizona Coyotes @ Ottawa Senators

Senators Look For Some Consistency

By Nada Alg
Seattle Kraken v Ottawa Senators Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

After two good game on the road, the Sens came back home to a very forgettable game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Sens face the Arizona Coyotes tonight. The last time these two teams met, the Sens almost completed an inspiring comeback only to lose the game 8-5. Should we expect another high scoring affair tonight? If the end result is a Sens win, then why not?

Matt Murray is still not considered close according to the latest update from DJ Smith so the Sens will look to Filip Gustavsson to hold the fort tonight against a confident Coyotes team.

Lineup for tonight’s game based on the morning practice:

Game Notes

  • The trade deadline is in a week so look for DJ Smith to try to “showcase” a few of the players who the Sens hope to unload
  • Speaking of trade options, Chris Tierney is still in a non-contact jersey at the practice which is unfortunate because he probably was on top of Dorion’s list of guys he’s hope to get traded
  • Drake Batherson is another player who is joining practice in a non-contact jersey. Does this mean he’s close? His return will be massive for this team but at this point in the season, I hope the Sens do the right thing and make sure he is absolutely ready to come back.
  • Matt Murray is a good goaltender but he’s inconsistent and incredibly injury prone. What do the Sens do with him? It’s up to Forsberg and Gustavsson to convince Dorion that they both belong here and it seems both will be here past next week’s deadline.
  • The Coyotes are anchored by Clayton Keller, the Sens need to shut him down to have a good chance at dominating the game tonight.
  • Catch the game tonight at 7:30 on Sportsnet, RDS or listen live at TSN1200

Game Stats

Player Stats

Category Player # Player #
Goals Josh Norris 22 Clayton Keller 25
Assists Thomas Chabot 27 Clayton Keller 31
Points Brady Tkachuk 42 Clayton Keller 56
Shots Brady Tkachuk 192 Clayton Keller 162
Time on Ice/GP Thomas Chabot 26:38:00 Jakob Chychrun 22:59:00

Team Stats

Category # Rank # Rank
Goals/GP 2.64 26th 2.53 30th
Goals Against/GP 3.24 22nd 3.55 28th
Shots/GP 29.9 21st 26.1 32nd
Shots Against/GP 33.7 27th 35.0 31st
Powerplay % 18.0 25th 12.2 32nd
Penalty Kill % 80.1 14th 73.3 30th
Corsi % (5v5 SVA) 46.98 26th 44.67 32nd
xGF % (5v5 SVA) 46.36 25th 43.96 32nd

