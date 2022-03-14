Game 59 Preview + Open Thread: Arizona Coyotes @ Ottawa Senators

After two good game on the road, the Sens came back home to a very forgettable game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Sens face the Arizona Coyotes tonight. The last time these two teams met, the Sens almost completed an inspiring comeback only to lose the game 8-5. Should we expect another high scoring affair tonight? If the end result is a Sens win, then why not?

Matt Murray is still not considered close according to the latest update from DJ Smith so the Sens will look to Filip Gustavsson to hold the fort tonight against a confident Coyotes team.

Lineup for tonight’s game based on the morning practice:

Sens Morning skate lines.



Tkachuk Norris CBrown

Formenton Stützle Ennis

Paul White Sanford

Kelly Gambrell Watson

Gaudette



Chabot Zub

Holden Zaitsev

Brannstrom JBrown

Mete



Gustavsson-starters end

Forsberg — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) March 14, 2022

Game Notes

The trade deadline is in a week so look for DJ Smith to try to “showcase” a few of the players who the Sens hope to unload

Speaking of trade options, Chris Tierney is still in a non-contact jersey at the practice which is unfortunate because he probably was on top of Dorion’s list of guys he’s hope to get traded

Drake Batherson is another player who is joining practice in a non-contact jersey. Does this mean he’s close? His return will be massive for this team but at this point in the season, I hope the Sens do the right thing and make sure he is absolutely ready to come back.

Matt Murray is a good goaltender but he’s inconsistent and incredibly injury prone. What do the Sens do with him? It’s up to Forsberg and Gustavsson to convince Dorion that they both belong here and it seems both will be here past next week’s deadline.

The Coyotes are anchored by Clayton Keller, the Sens need to shut him down to have a good chance at dominating the game tonight.

Catch the game tonight at 7:30 on Sportsnet, RDS or listen live at TSN1200

Game Stats

Player Stats Game 59 Ottawa Senators Arizona Coyotes Game 59 Ottawa Senators Arizona Coyotes Category Player # Player # Goals Josh Norris 22 Clayton Keller 25 Assists Thomas Chabot 27 Clayton Keller 31 Points Brady Tkachuk 42 Clayton Keller 56 Shots Brady Tkachuk 192 Clayton Keller 162 Time on Ice/GP Thomas Chabot 26:38:00 Jakob Chychrun 22:59:00