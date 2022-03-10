Eichel Returns to Buffalo, Gretzky At the Heritage Classic, A New Beata Podcast and More!

Welcome back for the Thursday edition of Links, News, and Notes. Let’s take a spin around the hockey world shall we?
- We all know the details of the terrible breakup between Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres. It ended up costing the Sabres one of their most talented players but seems to have turned out well for Eichel himself. Now, Eichel will return with his shiny new team back to the place that drafted him tonight. The place that hoped he would take them to the next level. In the end, everyone will move on but I definitely see Eichel being extra motivated to show his former team what they missed out on.
- This Sunday, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres will face off at the Heritage Classic game. It seems Wayne Gretzky is really enjoying his new role as an analyst. He will join Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk and Keith Jones as part of the broadcast team covering the Heritage game.
- Speaking of the Heritage Classic, which will be held in Hamilton, a special team will be honoured for their unbelievable feat in the most recent Olympics. Team Canada’s Women hockey team will be recognized at the game. I mean, these ladies need to be celebrated and honoured at every occasion for the next 4 years so it will be nice to see them get the attention they deserve.
- For the French speakers: our very own Beata Elliott was a guest on La Brigade, talking about her journey as a Sens fan and blogger, why francophones hate the Habs so much, and more topics related to the Sens. Tune in to the beginning of the podcast for trade deadline talk as well!
- The 2022 class of the Order of Hockey Canada, the prestigious honour awarded to the those who continue to grow and develop our beautiful sport, will honour Guy Lafleur, Lanny McDonald and Kim St-Pierre. Three important names who have done so much throughout their careers and in their retirement years to help grow the sport.
- Things continue to get worse in Ukraine and people are trying to find any way to help those in need. Jaromir Jagr hosted a game in Prague that helped raise $160,000 to help Ukrainian refugees. Commissioner Bettman praised his efforts and even contributed with a donation on behalf of the NHL.
- Nothing is scarier than seeing your child suffer in a hospital but that is what Dan Wickstrom had to experience when his two-year old son fell into a coma. He had almost no brain activity but with the unbelievable work from the BC Children’s hospital, he is now a healthy 7-year old. After spending years donating to the hospital as a show of appreciation, Wickstrom came up with the idea of auctioning off a carved hockey skate that is purely a piece of art. The auction raised $8,000 for the hospital in a truly touching gesture.
- Lastly, Jasper Hutson has a great piece diving into the history of the Coloured Hockey League of the Maritimes over at Defector ($). I cannot recommend this piece strongly enough.
