Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - February 8th

Welcome back, friends. The Belleville Senators played three games this week, the Ottawa Senators have resumed play following the all-star break, and games have gotten more meaningful across the CHL. Let’s see how Ottawa’s prospects fared this week:
Team of the Week
Forwards
Roby Järventie
While he may not have ever made the noisy entrance a lot of fans expected from the former second-round pick, Järventie has quietly become one of Belleville’s key contributors. He leads the team in rookie scoring (a thin class though it may be) and sits just behind Egor Sokolov (two years his senior) in assists, points, and shots. With any kind of luck (current shooting percentage below seven) Järventie’s stat line would look rather formidable for an AHL rookie. He added two assists and five shots to his totals this past week.
Phillipe Daoust
With four points and four shots in his first two games, Daoust has instantly reaped the rewards of joining the Sea Dogs in the QMJHL after fifteen games to start the season in Belleville. Daoust will get big minutes at centre for the Memorial Cup hosts this spring and I anticipate we’ll see him near the top of this list weekly down the stretch.
Second goal of the afternoon for Philippe Daoust #CityofChampions pic.twitter.com/oX7uJElJFX— Saint John Sea Dogs (@SJSeaDogs) February 6, 2022
Egor Sokolov
Sokolov continues to provide the offence for a Belleville team that lacks firepower up front. With four points and six shots in three games in the month of February, Sokolov now leads Belleville in points and shots and has a strong case as the MVP for the Senators’ AHL affiliate this year. Check out the highlights from Belleville’s convincing win over Laval last weekend:
Defence
Jonathan Aspirot
One of the most under-the-radar prospects in Ottawa’s system, Aspirot has no clear path to the NHL at the moment but plays a crucial role on Belleville’s blueline as indicated by his two assists and three shots in three games this past week. Suffice to say, from head coach Mann’s perspective, Aspirot couldn’t have returned from the injured reserve soon enough.
Lassi Thomson
Thomson will likely entrench himself in this spot until he graduates permanently from prospect status. It certainly seems that after a couple of stints in the NHL, Thomson has found his groove in North America as his recent play in Belleville has indicated. Now with the offensive confidence to complement his solid defensive game, Ottawa may finally have another answer on the right side.
.@lassithomson's team-leading 4th PPG has us back within two! #ForTheB pic.twitter.com/kZ1OE9CTYQ— Belleville Senators (@BellevilleSens) February 5, 2022
Goaltender
Leevi Meriläinen
With honourable mentions to Kevin Mandolese who played well in his return to ECHL Atlanta (yet remains winless with the Gladiators) and Mads Søgaard (who put up similar numbers to Meriläinen in two games and change) Meriläinen takes the title again this week. It bodes well for the Senators that this category comes down to the wire on a near-weekly basis, and to further complicate the matter, Ottawa has suddenly started getting quality NHL goaltending. What a time to be alive.
Leevi Meriläinen makes a big save on Brandt Clarke.#KGNvsBAR pic.twitter.com/uBmfpJA8f3— Kingston Frontenacs (@KingstonFronts) February 4, 2022
Silver Linings
- On Saturday, Eric Engstrand scored his first SHL goal in almost two months and his first since returning from a loan to Allsvenskan Troja-Ljungby:
Eric Engstrand! Malmö tar hem segern mot Växjö! pic.twitter.com/6mU2wBkvOG— C More Hockey (@cmorehockey) February 5, 2022
- Jakov Novak continues to make the most of his time with a Huskies team ranked just on the cusp of the top-15 nationally:
Jakov Novak puts @GoNUmhockey 4-2 in the 3rd period with this goal off the feed from Ty Jackson— Hockey East (@hockey_east) February 5, 2022
Tune into the Hockey East Game of the Week, live now on NESN #HockeyEast | #WhereChampionsPlay pic.twitter.com/rGIgRvYKXI
- It appears as though Filip Gustavsson avoided serious injury and should rejoin Belleville imminently. Jacob Bernard-Docker missed one game with a jaw injury but played in Belleville’s last contest of the week.
- From what we can gather, Angus Crookshank has resumed skating after missing the season to date with a knee injury. Naturally we all hope he can get in some games for Belleville down the stretch.
Stats
Pro
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|LEAGUE
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Jacob Bernard-Docker
|RD
|21
|AHL
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|0%
||
|21
|2
|1
|3
|12
|16
|13%
|Jacob Bernard-Docker
|RD
|21
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|8
|0
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0%
|Erik Brännström
|LD
|22
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|9
|1
|2
|3
|10
|21
|5%
|Erik Brännström
|LD
|22
|NHL
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0%
||
|12
|0
|2
|2
|8
|21
|0%
|Philippe Daoust
|C
|20
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|15
|0
|5
|5
|4
|13
|0%
|Maxence Guénette
|RD
|20
|AHL
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0%
||
|25
|2
|8
|10
|4
|32
|6%
|Parker Kelly
|C
|22
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|11
|1
|1
|2
|4
|9
|11%
|Parker Kelly
|C
|22
|AHL
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0%
||
|23
|2
|7
|9
|26
|44
|5%
|Shane Pinto
|C
|21
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0%
|Jonathan Aspirot
|LD
|22
|AHL
|3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0%
||
|14
|1
|7
|8
|10
|25
|4%
|Angus Crookshank
|LW/C
|22
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Roby Järventie
|C/LW
|19
|AHL
|3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|0%
||
|33
|5
|13
|18
|18
|74
|7%
|Mark Kastelic
|C/RW
|22
|NHL
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0%
||
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0%
|Mark Kastelic
|C/RW
|22
|AHL
|3
|1
|0
|1
|7
|5
|20%
||
|34
|6
|6
|12
|45
|63
|10%
|Cole Reinhardt
|LW
|22
|AHL
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0%
||
|34
|5
|8
|13
|33
|59
|8%
|Egor Sokolov
|RW/LW
|21
|AHL
|3
|1
|3
|4
|0
|6
|17%
||
|30
|10
|15
|25
|8
|84
|12%
|Egor Sokolov
|RW/LW
|21
|NHL
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|8
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|0%
|Lassi Thomson
|RD
|21
|AHL
|3
|1
|2
|3
|4
|3
|33%
||
|18
|6
|5
|11
|30
|37
|16%
|Lassi Thomson
|RD
|21
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|16
|0
|5
|5
|2
|18
|0%
NCAA
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|TEAM
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Tyler Boucher
|RW
|19
|Boston University
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|17
|2
|1
|3
|34
|21
|10%
|Tyler Kleven
|LD
|20
|Univ. of North Dakota
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0%
||
|27
|4
|2
|6
|64
|58
|7%
|Luke Loheit
|RW
|21
|Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|18
|2
|2
|4
|18
|26
|8%
|Jakov Novak
|LW/C
|23
|Northeastern Univ.
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4
|25%
||
|27
|7
|5
|12
|22
|52
|13%
|Jake Sanderson
|LD
|19
|Univ. of North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|21
|7
|17
|24
|6
|61
|11%
|Jonny Tychonick
|LD
|21
|Univ. of Omaha
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|0%
||
|15
|0
|2
|2
|13
|21
|0%
CHL
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Tyler Boucher
|RW
|19
|Ottawa
|OHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0%
|Ridly Greig
|C/LW
|19
|Brandon
|WHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|25
|19
|19
|38
|55
|114
|17%
|Carson Latimer
|RW
|19
|Edmonton/Prince Albert
|WHL
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0%
||
|35
|9
|14
|23
|4
|79
|11%
|Zach Ostapchuk
|C
|18
|Vancouver
|WHL
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|33%
||
|35
|10
|11
|21
|41
|106
|9%
|Ben Roger
|RD
|19
|London/Kingston
|OHL
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0%
||
|36
|0
|6
|6
|22
|50
|0%
|Chandler Romeo
|LD
|18
|Hamilton/Sarnia
|OHL
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4
|0%
||
|38
|1
|10
|11
|61
|47
|2%
|Philippe Daoust
|C
|20
|Saint John
|QMJHL
|2
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|75%
||
|2
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|75%
Europe
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Vitaly Abramov
|LW/RW
|23
|Chelyabinsk/Moscow
|KHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|45
|8
|9
|17
|28
|66
|12%
|Olle Alsing
|LD
|25
|Nur-Sultan
|KHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|43
|2
|8
|10
|14
|69
|3%
|Eric Engstrand
|LW
|21
|Malmö
|SHL
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|50%
||
|24
|5
|1
|6
|2
|15
|33%
|Eric Engstrand
|LW
|21
|Troja/Ljungby IF
|Allsvenskan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|14
|1
|3
|4
|27
|26
|4%
|Oliver Johansson
|C/LW
|18
|Timrå IK
|J20 Nationell
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|33%
||
|20
|7
|15
|22
|6
|46
|15%
|Oliver Johansson
|C/LW
|18
|Timrå IK
|SHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0%
|Viktor Lodin
|C/LW
|22
|Timrå IK
|SHL
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|0%
||
|29
|6
|12
|18
|39
|64
|9%
Goalies
|PLAYER
|AGE
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|SA
|GA
|SV%
||
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|SA
|GA
|SV%
|Filip Gustavsson
|23
|Belleville
|AHL
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2
|80.0%
||
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|98
|14
|85.7%
|Filip Gustavsson
|23
|Ottawa
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
||
|12
|3
|8
|1
|0
|399
|43
|89.2%
|Kevin Mandolese
|21
|Belleville
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
||
|12
|5
|5
|0
|0
|306
|32
|89.5%
|Kevin Mandolese
|21
|Atlanta
|ECHL
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|31
|3
|90.3%
||
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|130
|11
|91.7%
|Leevi Meriläinen
|19
|Kingston
|OHL
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|63
|7
|88.9%
||
|32
|19
|10
|2
|0
|949
|107
|88.7%
|Mads Søgaard
|21
|Belleville
|AHL
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|59
|6
|89.8%
||
|20
|10
|9
|0
|0
|530
|48
|90.9%
