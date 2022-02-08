Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - February 8th

Welcome back, friends. The Belleville Senators played three games this week, the Ottawa Senators have resumed play following the all-star break, and games have gotten more meaningful across the CHL. Let’s see how Ottawa’s prospects fared this week:

Team of the Week

Forwards

Roby Järventie

While he may not have ever made the noisy entrance a lot of fans expected from the former second-round pick, Järventie has quietly become one of Belleville’s key contributors. He leads the team in rookie scoring (a thin class though it may be) and sits just behind Egor Sokolov (two years his senior) in assists, points, and shots. With any kind of luck (current shooting percentage below seven) Järventie’s stat line would look rather formidable for an AHL rookie. He added two assists and five shots to his totals this past week.

Phillipe Daoust

With four points and four shots in his first two games, Daoust has instantly reaped the rewards of joining the Sea Dogs in the QMJHL after fifteen games to start the season in Belleville. Daoust will get big minutes at centre for the Memorial Cup hosts this spring and I anticipate we’ll see him near the top of this list weekly down the stretch.

Second goal of the afternoon for Philippe Daoust #CityofChampions pic.twitter.com/oX7uJElJFX — Saint John Sea Dogs (@SJSeaDogs) February 6, 2022

Egor Sokolov

Sokolov continues to provide the offence for a Belleville team that lacks firepower up front. With four points and six shots in three games in the month of February, Sokolov now leads Belleville in points and shots and has a strong case as the MVP for the Senators’ AHL affiliate this year. Check out the highlights from Belleville’s convincing win over Laval last weekend:

Defence

Jonathan Aspirot

One of the most under-the-radar prospects in Ottawa’s system, Aspirot has no clear path to the NHL at the moment but plays a crucial role on Belleville’s blueline as indicated by his two assists and three shots in three games this past week. Suffice to say, from head coach Mann’s perspective, Aspirot couldn’t have returned from the injured reserve soon enough.

Lassi Thomson

Thomson will likely entrench himself in this spot until he graduates permanently from prospect status. It certainly seems that after a couple of stints in the NHL, Thomson has found his groove in North America as his recent play in Belleville has indicated. Now with the offensive confidence to complement his solid defensive game, Ottawa may finally have another answer on the right side.

Goaltender

Leevi Meriläinen

With honourable mentions to Kevin Mandolese who played well in his return to ECHL Atlanta (yet remains winless with the Gladiators) and Mads Søgaard (who put up similar numbers to Meriläinen in two games and change) Meriläinen takes the title again this week. It bodes well for the Senators that this category comes down to the wire on a near-weekly basis, and to further complicate the matter, Ottawa has suddenly started getting quality NHL goaltending. What a time to be alive.

Leevi Meriläinen makes a big save on Brandt Clarke.#KGNvsBAR pic.twitter.com/uBmfpJA8f3 — Kingston Frontenacs (@KingstonFronts) February 4, 2022

Silver Linings

On Saturday, Eric Engstrand scored his first SHL goal in almost two months and his first since returning from a loan to Allsvenskan Troja-Ljungby:

Eric Engstrand! Malmö tar hem segern mot Växjö! pic.twitter.com/6mU2wBkvOG — C More Hockey (@cmorehockey) February 5, 2022

Jakov Novak continues to make the most of his time with a Huskies team ranked just on the cusp of the top-15 nationally:

Jakov Novak puts @GoNUmhockey 4-2 in the 3rd period with this goal off the feed from Ty Jackson



Tune into the Hockey East Game of the Week, live now on NESN #HockeyEast | #WhereChampionsPlay pic.twitter.com/rGIgRvYKXI — Hockey East (@hockey_east) February 5, 2022

It appears as though Filip Gustavsson avoided serious injury and should rejoin Belleville imminently. Jacob Bernard-Docker missed one game with a jaw injury but played in Belleville’s last contest of the week.

From what we can gather, Angus Crookshank has resumed skating after missing the season to date with a knee injury. Naturally we all hope he can get in some games for Belleville down the stretch.

Stats

Pro - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 21 AHL 2 0 0 0 4 2 0% | 21 2 1 3 12 16 13% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 0 1 1 4 6 0% Erik Brännström LD 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 1 2 3 10 21 5% Erik Brännström LD 22 NHL 2 0 0 0 0 5 0% | 12 0 2 2 8 21 0% Philippe Daoust C 20 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 15 0 5 5 4 13 0% Maxence Guénette RD 20 AHL 2 0 0 0 0 2 0% | 25 2 8 10 4 32 6% Parker Kelly C 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 11 1 1 2 4 9 11% Parker Kelly C 22 AHL 3 0 0 0 0 2 0% | 23 2 7 9 26 44 5% Shane Pinto C 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 5 0 1 1 2 5 0% Jonathan Aspirot LD 22 AHL 3 0 2 2 2 3 0% | 14 1 7 8 10 25 4% Angus Crookshank LW/C 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% Roby Järventie C/LW 19 AHL 3 0 2 2 2 5 0% | 33 5 13 18 18 74 7% Mark Kastelic C/RW 22 NHL 2 0 1 1 0 0 0% | 4 0 1 1 0 1 0% Mark Kastelic C/RW 22 AHL 3 1 0 1 7 5 20% | 34 6 6 12 45 63 10% Cole Reinhardt LW 22 AHL 3 0 0 0 0 1 0% | 34 5 8 13 33 59 8% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 21 AHL 3 1 3 4 0 6 17% | 30 10 15 25 8 84 12% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 21 NHL 1 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 0 0 0 4 8 0% Lassi Thomson RD 21 AHL 3 1 2 3 4 3 33% | 18 6 5 11 30 37 16% Lassi Thomson RD 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 16 0 5 5 2 18 0%

NCAA - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 19 Boston University 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 17 2 1 3 34 21 10% Tyler Kleven LD 20 Univ. of North Dakota 2 0 0 0 0 4 0% | 27 4 2 6 64 58 7% Luke Loheit RW 21 Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 18 2 2 4 18 26 8% Jakov Novak LW/C 23 Northeastern Univ. 2 1 1 2 0 4 25% | 27 7 5 12 22 52 13% Jake Sanderson LD 19 Univ. of North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 21 7 17 24 6 61 11% Jonny Tychonick LD 21 Univ. of Omaha 2 0 0 0 4 2 0% | 15 0 2 2 13 21 0%

CHL - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 19 Ottawa OHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 1 0 0 0 0 1 0% Ridly Greig C/LW 19 Brandon WHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 25 19 19 38 55 114 17% Carson Latimer RW 19 Edmonton/Prince Albert WHL 2 0 0 0 0 4 0% | 35 9 14 23 4 79 11% Zach Ostapchuk C 18 Vancouver WHL 2 1 0 1 0 3 33% | 35 10 11 21 41 106 9% Ben Roger RD 19 London/Kingston OHL 2 0 0 0 4 0 0% | 36 0 6 6 22 50 0% Chandler Romeo LD 18 Hamilton/Sarnia OHL 2 0 0 0 7 4 0% | 38 1 10 11 61 47 2% Philippe Daoust C 20 Saint John QMJHL 2 3 1 4 0 4 75% | 2 3 1 4 0 4 75%

Europe - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Vitaly Abramov LW/RW 23 Chelyabinsk/Moscow KHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 45 8 9 17 28 66 12% Olle Alsing LD 25 Nur-Sultan KHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 43 2 8 10 14 69 3% Eric Engstrand LW 21 Malmö SHL 2 1 0 1 2 2 50% | 24 5 1 6 2 15 33% Eric Engstrand LW 21 Troja/Ljungby IF Allsvenskan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 14 1 3 4 27 26 4% Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK J20 Nationell 1 1 0 1 0 3 33% | 20 7 15 22 6 46 15% Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 14 0 0 0 0 16 0% Viktor Lodin C/LW 22 Timrå IK SHL 3 0 0 0 4 3 0% | 29 6 12 18 39 64 9%