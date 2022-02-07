 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Olympic Hockey Drama, All-Star Weekend, Bettman Speaks

It’s the Monday Edition of Links, News, and Notes

Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

We’re at the halfway point, folks! The Sens have to fit their last 42 games into just 81 days so get ready for a lot of Ottawa Senators hockey. We’ll have all that covered (starting this afternoon!) but here’s what the league, and the rest of the hockey world, was up to this past weekend:

If you’re a bit confused about the outfit, and the dodgeballs, Zegras was shouting out the Vince Vaughn and Ben Stiller movie.

