Cost Per Pointcast, Ep. 97: Trade Deadline Approaching, ft. Beata Elliott

The NHL trade deadline is less than a month away now (March 21st), and although the Ottawa Senators don’t have Mark Stone, Matt Duchene, or Jean-Gabriel Pageau to deal this time around, they still have several pending UFAs who could either be re-signed or moved to a contender. And hopefully this will be the Senators last trade deadline as a seller...

To join me on episode 97 of the Cost Per Pointcast, I brought on my colleague Beata Elliott again! As she pointed out, the last time she was on was when Erik Karlsson was just traded, so hopefully the vibes for this one were a bit better.

Topics include:

Pending UFA trade chips

Who is this team? First 20 GP or last 30?

Holes that they need to eventually fill

Tweener prospects who have yet to establish their NHL roles

And more!

Take a listen below:

If you like the show, please rate and review it on Apple Podcasts! As always, thanks for listening.