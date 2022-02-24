A Prospect’s Battle, Avery Returns, A Questionable Flames Decision and More

Welcome back for the Thursday edition of Links, News, and Notes. Let’s catch up with all the happenings around the hockey world:
- At 20 years old and being a recent first round pick, Rodion Amirov had nothing but promise ahead of him. However, during treatment for an unrelated injury, the young Toronto Maple Leafs prospect was diagnosed with a brain tumor. The brave youngster is opting to take the news in a positive light and is hoping to inspire many with his battle. We wish him a smooth and speedy road to recovery.
- There are very few players in the NHL more loathed han Sean Avery, and with good reasons. While he has been largely under the radar during his retirement, it appearss the 41-year old is itching for a comeback of some sort. He seemingly has officially come out of retirement to join the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL. The Bears are an affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning but I doubt we will see Avery in the same locker room as Stamkos anytime soon.
- We all remember the brutal details around Bob Murray’s abusive relationship with his players and staff within the Anaheim Ducks’ organization. After blaming his behaviour on his alcohol troubles, Murray resigned and entered an alcohol abuse program. The matter was mostly forgotten until the Calgary Flames decided to bring back Murray as a scout. There will be a lot of debate on whether Murray deserves a second chance so soon after information of his toxic conduct came to light but in the NHL, second chances seem to be quite easy to come by.
- Speaking of toxic behaviour, during a game between the Dauphin Kings and the Waywayseecappo Wolverines of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League one of the players was suspended for raising his stick to make a racist gesture towards the visiting players of Indigenous roots. Hockey culture is trying to be better, but it’s definitely taking too long to get to where it should be.
- Women’s hockey has not always gotten its fair share when it comes to exposure and financial support. However, in a glimmer of hope the Premier Hockey Federation is trying to do what it can to grow women’s hockey. The PHF recently announced that it will increase the salary cap for all teams as well as increase the number of players for each team from 18 to 26 players.
- To end this week’s edition of the Thursday LNN, I will leave you with a feel good story about a man whose life was saved by OJHL trainers. During a drop-in hockey game, a man suffered a heart attack but luckily for him, Collingwood Blues volunteer assistant trainer Lindsey O’Neill was in the arena preparing for her team’s game. She was able to revive him on the scene until paramedics came along. O’Neill stated that it was a life changing experience for her and was named player of the game that afternoon.
