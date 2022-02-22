 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 50 Preview + Open Thread: Minnesota Wild @ Ottawa Senators

Senators look to get back to their winning ways

By Nada Alg
New York Rangers v Ottawa Senators Photo by Chris Tanouye/NHLI via Getty Images

After losing two games in a row, the Sens are itching to get back to winning games. While they’ve been missing some of their key players in Josh Norris and Drake Batherson; the remaining star players like Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stützle have stepped up and provided some consistent goal scoring.

Matt Murray will not be playing in tonight’s game as he is enjoying the birth of his new baby boy last night. Anton Forsberg who has been playing well will be in nets tonight in an attempt to further increase his trade value.

Thomas Chabot who would be playing in his 300th NHL game tonight is a game time decision. The other change will be Dylan Gambrell who “tweaked something” in practice this morning, we are still waiting to see who gets the call up to replace him. Connor Brown is officially out of his face shield so that should automatically mean he’ll start scoring more goals. Some more encouraging news from practice was the presence of this gem amongst the skating group:

Morning skate lineup:

Game Notes

  • Thomas Chabot is a game changer, but from an offensive point of view he is crucial for the Sens PP. If he does play tonight, it will be interesting to see how much of a difference he can make.
  • The Sens have played a grueling schedule lately while missing their top guys offensively and defensively. In that stretch, they showed that they can fight through injuries and fatigue. Now that their schedule will be less crazy, let’s hope they can get some consistency back.
  • Tim Stützle is finding some scoring consistency, and if the Sens are to finish this season strong, this has to continue. Stützle has to become a player the Sens can rely on more heavily and the injuries to Batherson and Norris further expose the need for him and Tkachuk to step up.
  • You can catch the game at 7:00PM on TSN5 or listen live on TSN1200

Game Stats

Team Stats

Game 50 Ottawa Senators Minnesota Wild
Category # Rank # Rank
Goals/GP 2.63 26th 3.81 3rd
Goals Against/GP 3.16 22nd 2.98 20th
Shots/GP 29.9 20th 32.3 12th
Shots Against/GP 33.7 27th 32.6 24th
Powerplay % 16.3 27th 21.2 13th
Penalty Kill % 80.5 13th 79.1 18th
Corsi % (5v5 SVA) 46.85 26th 50.32 15th
xGF % (5v5 SVA) 47.00 24th 51.44 12th

Player Stats

Game 50 Ottawa Senators Minnesota Wild
Category Player # Player #
Goals Josh Norris 18 Kirill Kaprizov 23
Assists Drake Batherson, Thomas Chabot 21 Kirill Kaprizov 39
Points Brady Tkachuk 36 Kirill Kaprizov 62
Shots Brady Tkachuk 166 Kirill Kaprizov 169
Time on Ice/GP Thomas Chabot 26:51:00 Matt Dumba 23:37:00

