Game 50 Preview + Open Thread: Minnesota Wild @ Ottawa Senators

After losing two games in a row, the Sens are itching to get back to winning games. While they’ve been missing some of their key players in Josh Norris and Drake Batherson; the remaining star players like Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stützle have stepped up and provided some consistent goal scoring.

Matt Murray will not be playing in tonight’s game as he is enjoying the birth of his new baby boy last night. Anton Forsberg who has been playing well will be in nets tonight in an attempt to further increase his trade value.

Thomas Chabot who would be playing in his 300th NHL game tonight is a game time decision. The other change will be Dylan Gambrell who “tweaked something” in practice this morning, we are still waiting to see who gets the call up to replace him. Connor Brown is officially out of his face shield so that should automatically mean he’ll start scoring more goals. Some more encouraging news from practice was the presence of this gem amongst the skating group:

Josh Norris back on the ice with the team for the first time. pic.twitter.com/j1Ki7bazkq — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) February 22, 2022

Morning skate lineup:

Sens morning skate lines.

Tkachuk Stützle Gaudette

Sanford Paul CBrown

Kelly Gambrell Watson

Formenton Tierney Ennis



Chabot Zub

Holden Zaitsev

Brannstrom JBrown



Forsberg — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) February 22, 2022

Game Notes

Thomas Chabot is a game changer, but from an offensive point of view he is crucial for the Sens PP. If he does play tonight, it will be interesting to see how much of a difference he can make.

The Sens have played a grueling schedule lately while missing their top guys offensively and defensively. In that stretch, they showed that they can fight through injuries and fatigue. Now that their schedule will be less crazy, let’s hope they can get some consistency back.

Tim Stützle is finding some scoring consistency, and if the Sens are to finish this season strong, this has to continue. Stützle has to become a player the Sens can rely on more heavily and the injuries to Batherson and Norris further expose the need for him and Tkachuk to step up.

You can catch the game at 7:00PM on TSN5 or listen live on TSN1200

Game Stats

Team Stats Game 50 Ottawa Senators Minnesota Wild Game 50 Ottawa Senators Minnesota Wild Category # Rank # Rank Goals/GP 2.63 26th 3.81 3rd Goals Against/GP 3.16 22nd 2.98 20th Shots/GP 29.9 20th 32.3 12th Shots Against/GP 33.7 27th 32.6 24th Powerplay % 16.3 27th 21.2 13th Penalty Kill % 80.5 13th 79.1 18th Corsi % (5v5 SVA) 46.85 26th 50.32 15th xGF % (5v5 SVA) 47.00 24th 51.44 12th