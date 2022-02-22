Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - February 22nd

With parts of Canada getting the day off on Monday, we got a bonus AHL game this weekend and several extra OHL and WHL games to pad the stats. So, how did Ottawa’s prospects fare this past week?

Team of the Week

Forwards

Ridly Greig

In seven games in February, Greig has four goals, eight assists, 25 shots, and and 25 penalty minutes. I cannot imagine a more Ridly-Greig-esque statline than that. For all the time missed this season, Greig never seems to stay off the scoresheet for long.

OVERTIME GOAL



Ridly Greig scores the game winner! The Wheat Kings beat the Broncos 3-2!#BWK pic.twitter.com/4xloC51ndA — Brandon Wheat Kings (@bdnwheatkings) February 16, 2022

Phillipe Daoust

Since his return to the QMJHL, Daoust has now had three multi-point games including a hat trick last Friday. Even if he can’t maintain this current shooting percentage forever, Daoust generates tonnes of shots, wins faceoffs, and stays out of the box. Suffice to say, I really hope he gets a contract this summer.

Egor Sokolov

When the Sens drafted Sokolov, we kinda knew based on his scouting report that he would need time to get his skating up to the professional level, and I can admit as I felt as impatient as anyone waiting for him to put it together. At this point, Sokolov seems to have figured it out. With ten points in nine games in February, Sokolov has taken over as the catalyst of Belleville’s offence. Good thing I stayed patient.

Egor Sokolov with the OT winner on Saturday!



Sokolov has goals in three straight games — he leads Belleville with 30 points in 35GP #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/YHoS8QXIjg — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) February 20, 2022

Defence

Erik Brännström

The counting stats still elude him (save for that two-assist game last Tuesday), and he had some penalty trouble against Buffalo, but things still seem to have trended up for Brännström of late. He’s played top-pairing minutes in the abcence of Thomas Chabot and while the fancy numbers like corsi and expected goals took a bit of a hit in that expanded role, Brännström looked like the right defender for the job for the most part. His sub-six on-ice shooting percentage won’t last forever. The points will follow and Brännström will reward the organization for their faith in him. Brännström now ranks fourth, surpassing Nikita Zaitsev, in ATOI among Ottawa Senators defenders.

Brannstrom's point shot is tipped by Parker Kelly and it's 3-2! pic.twitter.com/2usE59DEiE — Alex Metzger (@nhlsensandstuff) February 16, 2022

Lassi Thomson

Among those who seem to have really found another gear since their stints in Ottawa, Thomson has taken over on the Belleville blueline. Since the calendar flipped to 2022, Thomson has gone nearly point-per-game with eleven in twelve (including two multi-point games this past week).

Lassi Thomson extended his point streak to 4-games on Friday night with an assist on this goal that looked like something out of the 1930s



Thomson has a point in 7 of his last 9GP with Belleville #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/4lKLBvG2Xa — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) February 19, 2022

Goaltender

Filip Gustavsson

In keeping with the theme of the season to date, we had a mixed bag of goaltending results this week. The bad games mostly balanced out the good ones with the exception of Gustavsson who didn’t even get any wins. He went a perfect 11/11 in a relief appearance on Monday for Belleville after playing maybe his best game of the season for Ottawa on Sunday. Gustavsson absolutely deserved a better fate but alas he can’t provide his own goal-support.

Silver Linings

Tyler Kleven has made the most of his expanded role in the abcence of Jake Sanderson, including this goal on Friday:

It feels like Jakov Novak has found his place with Northeastern after a slow start (by his standards). He scored again on Saturday:

What a move by Novak! Collects the puck and roofs it!



And ANOTHER primary for Jackson!#HowlinHuskies | #HockeyEast pic.twitter.com/80Iq8TBBRx — Northeastern Men’s Hockey (@GoNUmhockey) February 20, 2022

Tyler Boucher must have felt the weight of the world come off his shoulders with his first OHL goal:

Another player bitten by the low shooting percentage bug, Zack Ostapchuk has finally started seeing some pucks go in this season:

Zack Ostapchuk isn't often late for the party...



but when he is, he makes it count!@WHLGiants | @Senators pic.twitter.com/RbnuMAqfIy — The WHL (@TheWHL) February 20, 2022

And finally, Carson Latimer continues to reap the benefits of his trade to Prince Albert earlier this season:

Carson Latimer doesn't give up on this play, just jams away until the puck goes in. Shilo with tons of chances as well, and Latimer puts it in, 2-1 Raiders, 5:46 left in first. https://t.co/rNh5D4fjcs pic.twitter.com/Ce67vwnehR — Jeff D'Andrea (@Jeff_paNOW) February 19, 2022

Stats

Pro - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 21 AHL 3 0 0 0 0 2 0% | 27 2 1 3 14 21 10% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 0 1 1 4 6 0% Erik Brännström LD 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 1 2 3 10 21 5% Erik Brännström LD 22 NHL 4 0 2 2 6 3 0% | 20 0 4 4 16 27 0% Philippe Daoust C 20 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 15 0 5 5 4 13 0% Maxence Guénette RD 20 AHL 2 0 0 0 0 3 0% | 30 3 10 13 4 37 8% Parker Kelly C 22 NHL 4 1 0 1 2 4 25% | 16 2 1 3 6 14 14% Parker Kelly C 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 24 3 7 10 26 48 6% Shane Pinto C 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 5 0 1 1 2 5 0% Jonathan Aspirot LD 22 AHL 3 0 0 0 6 6 0% | 20 1 9 10 18 32 3% Angus Crookshank LW/C 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% Roby Järventie C/LW 19 AHL 3 0 2 2 2 6 0% | 39 6 16 22 18 88 7% Mark Kastelic C/RW 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 0 1 1 2 1 0% Mark Kastelic C/RW 22 AHL 3 2 1 3 8 10 20% | 37 8 7 15 53 73 11% Cole Reinhardt LW 22 AHL 3 0 1 1 9 9 0% | 40 5 11 16 42 73 7% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 21 AHL 3 3 1 4 4 6 50% | 36 14 17 31 14 98 14% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 0 0 0 4 8 0% Lassi Thomson RD 21 AHL 3 0 5 5 4 9 0% | 21 6 10 16 34 46 13% Lassi Thomson RD 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 16 0 5 5 2 18 0%

NCAA - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 19 Boston University 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 17 2 1 3 34 21 10% Tyler Kleven LD 20 Univ. of North Dakota 2 1 0 1 4 4 25% | 31 5 3 8 68 65 8% Luke Loheit RW 21 Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth 2 0 0 0 0 5 0% | 23 2 4 6 22 36 6% Jakov Novak LW/C 23 Northeastern Univ. 2 1 1 2 0 2 50% | 31 8 7 15 24 54 15% Jake Sanderson LD 19 Univ. of North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 21 7 17 24 6 61 11% Jonny Tychonick LD 21 Univ. of Omaha 2 0 1 1 0 2 0% | 19 1 3 4 15 28 4%

CHL - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 19 Ottawa OHL 3 1 0 1 6 5 20% | 4 1 0 1 6 6 17% Ridly Greig C/LW 19 Brandon WHL 4 2 6 8 17 12 17% | 32 23 27 50 80 139 17% Carson Latimer RW 19 Edmonton/Prince Albert WHL 3 1 1 2 2 5 20% | 41 11 17 28 14 91 12% Zach Ostapchuk C 18 Vancouver WHL 3 2 0 2 2 9 22% | 40 12 14 26 43 118 10% Ben Roger RD 19 London/Kingston OHL 3 0 0 0 5 0 0% | 42 1 8 9 33 53 2% Chandler Romeo LD 18 Hamilton/Sarnia OHL 1 0 0 0 0 4 0% | 41 1 11 12 70 53 2% Philippe Daoust C 20 Saint John QMJHL 3 3 2 5 2 9 33% | 8 6 4 10 2 17 35%

Europe - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Vitaly Abramov LW/RW 23 Chelyabinsk/Moscow KHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 45 8 9 17 28 66 12% Olle Alsing LD 25 Nur-Sultan KHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 43 2 8 10 14 69 3% Eric Engstrand LW 21 Malmö SHL 2 0 1 1 0 2 0% | 28 5 2 7 2 22 23% Eric Engstrand LW 21 Troja/Ljungby IF Allsvenskan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 14 1 3 4 27 26 4% Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK J20 Nationell 2 1 0 1 2 6 33% | 25 11 19 30 8 62 18% Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 14 0 0 0 0 16 0% Viktor Lodin C/LW 22 Timrå IK SHL 1 0 0 0 0 1 0% | 31 6 12 18 39 68 9%