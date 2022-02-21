Hamburglar Redux, Finland Wins Gold, Sanderson Injury

It was a busy weekend of hockey for the local heroes, and though the Sens played some good hockey at times they fell short in both games this past weekend. Let’s catch up on what’s been happening elsewhere in the world of hockey for the last few days:

The NHL’s trade deadline is still a month away, but the Toronto Maple Leafs and Arizona Coyotes pulled off a trade late Saturday evening. The Leafs acquired Ilya Lyubushkin and Ryan Dzingel for Nick Ritchie and a conditional draft pick. The condition on the pick is that Arizona has the choice between Toronto’s 2023 third round pick, or their 2025 second round pick. The trade is mostly inconsequential in my opinion, Lyubushkin is a depth defender, the Leafs have already waived Ryan Dzingel, and Ritchie kind of stinks but that condition is pretty cool. Yes, that’s how boring the hot stove has been so far this year.

Speaking of trade deadlines, Pierre Lebrun had a feature with Pierre Dorion on Friday over at the Athletic. The biggest takeaway for me was Dorion hinting that Jake Sanderson’s injury was maybe somewhat serious:

“We know that the Team USA doctors are really good, I know he was in a lot of pain,’’ Dorion said of Sanderson. “I don’t really want to talk about the injury. But once he gets back, I’m sure the people at North Dakota will take a look at him. We hope he can finish the season at North Dakota.

I’m not panicking yet, but I don’t love to hear any of that! Hopefully we’ll learn more soon.