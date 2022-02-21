Hamburglar Redux, Finland Wins Gold, Sanderson Injury

It was a busy weekend of hockey for the local heroes, and though the Sens played some good hockey at times they fell short in both games this past weekend. Let’s catch up on what’s been happening elsewhere in the world of hockey for the last few days:
- The NHL’s trade deadline is still a month away, but the Toronto Maple Leafs and Arizona Coyotes pulled off a trade late Saturday evening. The Leafs acquired Ilya Lyubushkin and Ryan Dzingel for Nick Ritchie and a conditional draft pick. The condition on the pick is that Arizona has the choice between Toronto’s 2023 third round pick, or their 2025 second round pick. The trade is mostly inconsequential in my opinion, Lyubushkin is a depth defender, the Leafs have already waived Ryan Dzingel, and Ritchie kind of stinks but that condition is pretty cool. Yes, that’s how boring the hot stove has been so far this year.
- Speaking of trade deadlines, Pierre Lebrun had a feature with Pierre Dorion on Friday over at the Athletic. The biggest takeaway for me was Dorion hinting that Jake Sanderson’s injury was maybe somewhat serious:
“We know that the Team USA doctors are really good, I know he was in a lot of pain,’’ Dorion said of Sanderson. “I don’t really want to talk about the injury. But once he gets back, I’m sure the people at North Dakota will take a look at him. We hope he can finish the season at North Dakota.
I’m not panicking yet, but I don’t love to hear any of that! Hopefully we’ll learn more soon.
- In other Senators injury news, it seems that Matt Murray might make his return on Tuesday night versus the Minnesota Wild but that Thomas Chabot could be out until next Saturday’s matchup with the Habs. It seems possible Colin White could make his season debut that night as well.
- Speaking of the Habs, The Hamburglar is back! That’s right: Andrew Hammond has returned to the NHL, this time with the Montreal Canadiens. On Sunday, the 34 year-old recorded his first win since 2016 thanks to a 3-2 shootout victory over the New York Islanders. Never give up on your dreams, kids.
- Finland won the gold medal in men’s hockey at the Olympics with a 2-1 win over ROC. I’m not sure how many of our readers were watching the games, but maybe some of you are Finnish? In which case, congratulations!
- As part of Black History Month, Mike Zeisberger has a great feature at NHL.com on the impressive number of black hockey players from Scarborough that have made it to the NHL. It’s a very worthwhile read.
- Hockey lifer and Hall of Famer Emile Francis passed away on Sunday. Francis was best known for his role as coach and GM of the New York Rangers in the 1960’s and 70’s. He was 95 years old.
- Lastly, in a surprising move, it was announced that Tyler Tumminia will be stepping down as the PHF’s commissioner at the conclusion of this season’s Isobel Cup. Tumminia had only been acting as commissioner since October 2020, and there does not appear to be an immediate candidate to fill her role.
