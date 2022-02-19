 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 48 Preview and Open Thread: Boston Bruins @ Ottawa Senators

Okay, this time they GOTTA Sens ‘em

By Owen Welch
Boston Bruins v Ottawa Senators Photo by Chris Tanouye/NHLI via Getty Images

After a shutout loss to the Boston Bruins last Saturday, the Ottawa Senators defeated the Washington Capitals, lost to the St. Louis Blues, and won against the Buffalo Sabres. In today’s rematch against the Bruins, Ottawa will go with the same lineup that won on Thursday, with Anton Forsberg starting and Filip Gustavsson backing up:

Formenton - Stützle - Gaudette
Tkachuk - Paul - Brown
Sanford - Tierney - Ennis
Kelly - Gambrell - Watson

Holden - Zaitsev
Mete - Brown
Brännström - Zub

The Bruins went with this lineup in their last game (Linus Ullmark started):

Hall - Bergeron - Pastrnak
Foligno - Haula - Debrusk
Frederic - Coyle - Smith
Blidh - Nosek - Lazar

Grzelcyk - McAvoy
Reilly - Carlo
Forbort - Vaakanainen

Game Notes

  • In their two games since beating Ottawa last Saturday, The Bruins lost to the Rangers in a shootout and lost to the Islanders in regulation.
  • Brad Marchand continues to serve his six-game suspension. Patrice Bergeron and Urho Vaakanainen have returned from the injured reserve since last weekend, and replaced Jack Studnicka and Connor Clifton in the lineup, respectively.
  • To reiterate from last weekend, Boston allows less in terms of volume and quality on the penalty kill but Ottawa has benefited from better goaltending on the penalty kill (this trend has continued in 2022 to date).
  • Boston has a narrower lead in terms of powerplay volume and quality, and Ottawa has suffered from worse shooting luck (still true in 2022).
  • Five-on-five rates heavily favour Boston but Ottawa has had a lot more puck luck (shooting and save percentages at five-on-five). In 2022 to date, Ottawa has had better goaltending while both teams have struggled to score goals.

Where to watch/listen: TVA, SN, TSN1200 @7PM EST

Stats

Players

48 Ottawa Senators Boston Bruins
48 Ottawa Senators Boston Bruins
Category Player # Player #
Goals Josh Norris 18 David Pastrnak 24
Assists Chabot/Batherson 21 Brad Marchand 28
Points Brady Tkachuk 36 Brad Marchand 49
Shots Brady Tkachuk 158 David Pastrnak 208
TOI Thomas Chabot 26:50 Charlie McAvoy 24:29

Teams

Game 48 Ottawa Senators Boston Bruins
Game 48 Ottawa Senators Boston Bruins
Category Rank # Rank #
Goals 24th 2.66 20th 2.81
Goals against 23rd 3.17 13th 2.77
Shots 20th 29.70 5th 34.76
Shots against 27th 33.51 7th 29.15
Powerplay 25th 16.7% 8th 24.8%
Penalty Kill 12th 81.0% 11th 82.1%
Corsi (5V5SVA) 23rd 46.6% 7th 53.8%
xGoals (5V5SVA) 25th 47.0% 2nd 55.9%

