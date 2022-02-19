Game 48 Preview and Open Thread: Boston Bruins @ Ottawa Senators

After a shutout loss to the Boston Bruins last Saturday, the Ottawa Senators defeated the Washington Capitals, lost to the St. Louis Blues, and won against the Buffalo Sabres. In today’s rematch against the Bruins, Ottawa will go with the same lineup that won on Thursday, with Anton Forsberg starting and Filip Gustavsson backing up:

Formenton - Stützle - Gaudette

Tkachuk - Paul - Brown

Sanford - Tierney - Ennis

Kelly - Gambrell - Watson



Holden - Zaitsev

Mete - Brown

Brännström - Zub





The Bruins went with this lineup in their last game (Linus Ullmark started):

Hall - Bergeron - Pastrnak

Foligno - Haula - Debrusk

Frederic - Coyle - Smith

Blidh - Nosek - Lazar



Grzelcyk - McAvoy

Reilly - Carlo

Forbort - Vaakanainen





Game Notes

In their two games since beating Ottawa last Saturday, The Bruins lost to the Rangers in a shootout and lost to the Islanders in regulation.

Brad Marchand continues to serve his six-game suspension. Patrice Bergeron and Urho Vaakanainen have returned from the injured reserve since last weekend, and replaced Jack Studnicka and Connor Clifton in the lineup, respectively.

To reiterate from last weekend, Boston allows less in terms of volume and quality on the penalty kill but Ottawa has benefited from better goaltending on the penalty kill (this trend has continued in 2022 to date).

Boston has a narrower lead in terms of powerplay volume and quality, and Ottawa has suffered from worse shooting luck (still true in 2022).

Five-on-five rates heavily favour Boston but Ottawa has had a lot more puck luck (shooting and save percentages at five-on-five). In 2022 to date, Ottawa has had better goaltending while both teams have struggled to score goals.

Where to watch/listen: TVA, SN, TSN1200 @7PM EST

Stats

Players 48 Ottawa Senators Boston Bruins 48 Ottawa Senators Boston Bruins Category Player # Player # Goals Josh Norris 18 David Pastrnak 24 Assists Chabot/Batherson 21 Brad Marchand 28 Points Brady Tkachuk 36 Brad Marchand 49 Shots Brady Tkachuk 158 David Pastrnak 208 TOI Thomas Chabot 26:50 Charlie McAvoy 24:29